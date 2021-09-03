Iran Wants To Boost Oil Exports, Nuclear Deal Or Not

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 69.81 -0.18 -0.26%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 73.04 +0.01 +0.01%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 4.695 +0.054 +1.16%
Graph down Heating Oil 10 mins 2.166 -0.002 -0.09%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.163 -0.001 -0.02%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 72.22 +1.69 +2.40%
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 72.22 +1.69 +2.40%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 72.04 +2.60 +3.74%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 71.64 +0.37 +0.52%
Chart Mars US 12 hours 69.29 +1.85 +2.74%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.163 -0.001 -0.02%

Graph down Marine 1 day 69.36 -0.90 -1.28%
Graph down Murban 1 day 70.48 -0.45 -0.63%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 68.58 +2.68 +4.07%
Graph up Basra Light 1 day 73.25 +1.17 +1.62%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 73.01 +2.57 +3.65%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 72.04 +2.60 +3.74%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 72.04 +2.60 +3.74%
Chart Girassol 1 day 72.46 +2.54 +3.63%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 71.64 +0.37 +0.52%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 3 days 56.23 -0.47 -0.83%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 9 hours 57.94 +1.35 +2.39%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 9 hours 68.99 +1.40 +2.07%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 9 hours 70.39 +1.40 +2.03%
Graph up Sweet Crude 9 hours 65.99 +1.30 +2.01%
Graph up Peace Sour 9 hours 64.49 +2.40 +3.87%
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 64.49 +2.40 +3.87%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 65.94 +1.05 +1.62%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 68.09 +0.75 +1.11%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 64.99 +2.15 +3.42%

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 72.22 +1.69 +2.40%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 66.50 +1.50 +2.31%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 60.25 +1.50 +2.55%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 71.46 -0.59 -0.82%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 63.94 +1.40 +2.24%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 67.89 +1.40 +2.11%
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 67.89 +1.40 +2.11%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 66.50 +1.50 +2.31%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 60.25 +1.50 +2.55%
Chart Buena Vista 1 day 75.43 +0.65 +0.87%

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

Iran Wants To Boost Oil Exports, Nuclear Deal Or Not

By Irina Slav - Sep 03, 2021, 10:00 AM CDT
Iran plans to ramp up its crude oil exports even though negotiations with the United States on its nuclear deal are currently paused.

"Good things will happen regarding Iran's oil sales in the coming months," the country's new oil minister, Javad Owji said on Iranian television as quoted by Trade Winds, in the latest demonstration that Iran is pursuing its oil production growth plans despite continued U.S. sanctions.

"There is strong will in Iran to increase oil exports despite the unjust and illegal U.S. sanctions," Owji also said, as quoted by Reuters, adding that "Iran will return to its pre-sanctions crude production level as soon as U.S. sanctions on Iran are lifted."

The U.S. sanctions, reimposed on Iran by the Trump administration and maintained so far by his successor, have decimated Iran's crude oil production and exports. The latter fell from an estimated 2.8 million bpd in 2018 before the sanctions snapped back to as little as 200,000 bpd, according to Reuters.

Regarding production, the U.S. Energy Information Administration recently published an update on Iran, estimating that the country last year pumped less than 2 million bpd, which was the lowest production rate in four decades.

Outgoing Iranian oil minister Bijan Zanganeh said last month that the country had lost $120 billion from oil export revenues because of the U.S. sanctions, as they prevented it from exporting some 2 billion barrels of crude.

Earlier this year, an official from the National Iranian Oil Company said that Iran could ramp up production to levels close to pre-sanction output within a month after the sanctions are lifted and then to full pre-sanction levels within three months. This would mean total production of 3.3 million bpd and a production capacity boost to 4 million bpd, the official told Iranian media in June.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

