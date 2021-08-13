Iran Oil Output Falls To 40-year Low In 2020

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 68.52 -0.57 -0.83%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 70.68 -0.63 -0.88%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 3.897 -0.036 -0.92%
Graph down Heating Oil 10 mins 2.079 -0.025 -1.20%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.262 -0.014 -0.59%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 69.87 -0.28 -0.40%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 69.87 -0.28 -0.40%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 70.08 +1.18 +1.71%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 71.32 +0.80 +1.13%
Chart Mars US 12 hours 67.39 -0.26 -0.38%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.262 -0.014 -0.59%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 70.11 +0.77 +1.11%
Graph up Murban 2 days 71.02 +0.69 +0.98%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 66.78 +0.98 +1.49%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 72.43 -0.04 -0.06%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 70.40 +0.68 +0.98%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 70.08 +1.18 +1.71%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 70.08 +1.18 +1.71%
Chart Girassol 2 days 69.98 +1.14 +1.66%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 71.32 +0.80 +1.13%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 55.51 +0.37 +0.67%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 12 hours 56.09 -0.16 -0.28%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 12 hours 68.09 -0.16 -0.23%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 12 hours 69.49 -0.16 -0.23%
Graph down Sweet Crude 12 hours 65.39 -0.16 -0.24%
Graph down Peace Sour 12 hours 62.09 -0.16 -0.26%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 62.09 -0.16 -0.26%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 64.74 -0.16 -0.25%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 67.79 -0.16 -0.24%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 63.09 -0.16 -0.25%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 69.87 -0.28 -0.40%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 65.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 59.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 71.60 +0.98 +1.39%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 63.04 -0.16 -0.25%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 66.99 -0.16 -0.24%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 66.99 -0.16 -0.24%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 65.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 59.25 -0.25 -0.42%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 73.98 -0.16 -0.22%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Should the US government be on the hook for $15 billion?
  • 6 minutes Severe Drought in the West Will Greatly Reduce Electrical Production from Hydroelectric Turbines.
  • 8 minutes NordStream2
  • 23 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 16 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 17 hours U.S. Calls On OPEC And Its Allies To Pump More Oil
  • 4 days U.S. Gas Export Pioneers Sell Shares to Satisfy Loans
  • 5 days French Doctor treats 36 Covid-19 patients with Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) + ZPAK and obtains great results. The worst of this virus could be over in a couple of months if U.S. could secure supply.

Breaking News:

Iran Oil Output Falls To 40-year Low In 2020

Will A Federal Clean Electricity Standard Become Reality?

Will A Federal Clean Electricity Standard Become Reality?

In addition to a carbon…

Is Gold Heading To $5,000?

Is Gold Heading To $5,000?

Equities and assets have significantly…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Iran Oil Output Falls To 40-year Low In 2020

By Irina Slav - Aug 13, 2021, 11:30 AM CDT

Iran’s crude oil production fell to the lowest in 40 years, according to an updated analysis by the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

At less than 2 million bpd, the EIA said, the country’s oil output was affected by both the pandemic, which decimated demand for oil, and U.S. sanctions targeting specifically the Iranian oil industry.

Before the U.S. withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal and the snap-back of sanctions, Iran was pumping around 2.6 million barrels daily and exporting some 2.5 million bpd, the EIA also said.

Still, at less than a million bpd, the decline in production is a far cry from the Trump administration’s target of bringing Iran’s oil output and exports to zero to force Tehran to return to the nuclear negotiating table.

Speaking of the nuclear negotiations, a report by the Financial Times from earlier today suggested that not all hope was lost for a deal. Citing Iranian sources, the daily reported that Tehran’s new top diplomat, despite being a hardliner and openly distrustful of the West, could end up clinching the deal his predecessor couldn’t.

“Under Amirabdollahian, we will not see more radicalism, rather more co-ordination between the diplomatic and military fields,” once source told the FT.

“You no longer have the kind of friction between the government and the deep states that proved to be a serious impediment for his predecessor’s initiatives,” explained another.

Tehran also named the new oil minister this week: Javad Owji, a former deputy to outgoing Bijan Zanganeh and a senior executive in state-owned energy firms. As Zanganeh said last month, his successor’s main job would be to boost oil exports.

The outgoing minister said recently that Iran had lost some $120 billion in oil revenues from U.S. sanctions, taking an export hit of 2 billion barrels since the United States withdrew from the nuclear deal.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Why The Market Doesn’t Need Much More OPEC+ Oil

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Top 5% Polluting Power Plants Account For 73% Of Global Emissions

Top 5% Polluting Power Plants Account For 73% Of Global Emissions
Surprise Crude Inventory Build Sends Oil Prices Down

Surprise Crude Inventory Build Sends Oil Prices Down
OPEC, Energy Industry Should Thank Saudi Arabia For Oil Price Recovery

OPEC, Energy Industry Should Thank Saudi Arabia For Oil Price Recovery
Oil Continues To Collapse On OPEC News, COVID Fears

Oil Continues To Collapse On OPEC News, COVID Fears
China Starts Constructing $17-Billion Nuclear Power Plant

China Starts Constructing $17-Billion Nuclear Power Plant


Most Commented

Alt text

The World Will Run Out Of EV Batteries By 2025

 Alt text

The Best 2 Stocks To Hold As Oil Prices Explode

 Alt text

The EV Battery Conundrum: Commodity Rally Could Reverse Cost Curve

 Alt text

Shrinking Global Populations Poses An Existential Threat To Oil
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com