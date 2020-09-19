Investors Are Pulling The Plug On Argentina’s Prized Shale Play

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 1 day 41.11 +0.14 +0.34%
Graph down Brent Crude 1 day 43.15 -0.15 -0.35%
Graph up Natural Gas 1 day 2.048 +0.006 +0.29%
Graph down Mars US 1 day 41.41 -0.31 -0.74%
Graph up Opec Basket 3 days 42.07 +0.78 +1.89%
Graph up Urals 2 days 41.75 +1.75 +4.38%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 42.54 +0.87 +2.09%
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 42.54 +0.87 +2.09%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 42.60 +0.12 +0.28%
Chart Mexican Basket 3 days 38.76 +1.45 +3.89%
Chart Natural Gas 1 day 2.048 +0.006 +0.29%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 42.89 +1.20 +2.88%
Graph up Murban 2 days 43.31 +1.30 +3.09%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 41.05 -0.14 -0.34%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 44.86 -0.33 -0.73%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 42.20 -0.27 -0.64%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 42.60 +0.12 +0.28%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 42.60 +0.12 +0.28%
Chart Girassol 2 days 43.40 +0.14 +0.32%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 42.07 +0.78 +1.89%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 29.22 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 1 day 33.72 +1.06 +3.25%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 2 days 40.22 +1.06 +2.71%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 2 days 41.62 +1.06 +2.61%
Graph up Sweet Crude 1 day 37.97 +1.06 +2.87%
Graph up Peace Sour 1 day 36.92 +1.06 +2.96%
Chart Peace Sour 1 day 36.92 +1.06 +2.96%
Chart Light Sour Blend 1 day 37.72 +1.06 +2.89%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 39.47 +1.06 +2.76%
Chart Central Alberta 1 day 36.87 +1.06 +2.96%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 42.54 +0.87 +2.09%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 37.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 31.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 41.11 +1.68 +4.26%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 35.06 +0.14 +0.40%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 39.01 +0.14 +0.36%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 39.01 +0.14 +0.36%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 37.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 31.25 +0.75 +2.46%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 45.71 +0.81 +1.80%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Nord Stream 2 Halt Possible Over Navalny Poisoning
  • 8 minutes America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now
  • 11 minutes JP Morgan says investors should prepare for rising odds of Trump win
  • 1 day Permian in for Prosperous and Bright Future
  • 2 hours Daniel Yergin Book is a Reality Check on Energy
  • 1 day YPF to redeploy rigs in Vaca Muerta on export potential
  • 1 day Gepthermal fracking: how to confuse a greenie
  • 8 hours Famine, Economic Collapse of China on the Horizon?
  • 8 hours Oil giants partner with environmental group to track Permian Basin's methane emissions
  • 2 days US after 4 more years of Trump?
  • 1 day Top HHS official takes leave of absence after Facebook rant about CDC conspiracies
  • 2 days The Perfect Solution To Remove Conflict Problems In The South China East Asia Sea
  • 2 hours Open letter from Politico about US-russian relations
  • 2 days Surviving without coal is a challenge!!
  • 3 days Portuguese government confirms world record solar price of $0.01316/kWh

Breaking News:

UK Energy Firms Could Switch Off EV Chargers As Demand Peaks

OPEC Warns That Second Wave Of COVID Will Derail Demand Recovery

OPEC Warns That Second Wave Of COVID Will Derail Demand Recovery

OPEC warned on Thursday that…

Is This South America’s Next Oil Drilling Hotspot?

Is This South America’s Next Oil Drilling Hotspot?

Oil majors are increasingly interested…

IEA: Oil Demand Recovery Has Stalled

IEA: Oil Demand Recovery Has Stalled

The International Energy Agency (IEA)…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Investors Are Pulling The Plug On Argentina’s Prized Shale Play

By Haley Zaremba - Sep 19, 2020, 4:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

Much ink has been spilled about the downfall and dubious recovery of the United States shale oil sector. The West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude benchmark’s dramatic rock bottom in April, which saw oil prices plunge to nearly $40 dollars below zero in a jaw-dropping first, a flurry of think pieces about the sector’s future poured forth and has never fully stopped. While the Brent international crude benchmark never went negative, it also suffered, and there have been no shortage of headlines about OPEC and their ill-planned actions that sent prices tumbling in the first place or their redoubled efforts to recover after the crash. But there are plenty of other oil producing countries in the world who have also seen massive market failures due to COVID-19’s destruction of oil demand and which have not received even a fraction of the attention. One such country is Argentina, home to one of the largest oil and gas fields in the world, the Vaca Muerta shale basin, which contains approximately 927 million barrels of proven reserves. 

Way back in April, even before the historic WTI crash, Bloomberg (via World Oil) published one of relatively few reports of the shale play. More than a report, it was an obituary. “Oil crash kills Vaca Muerta’s potential as the next shale hotspot,” the headline read. 

The April 2 article read: “Just a bit more than 3 weeks ago, the head of Argentina’s state-run driller outlined an aggressive $1.8 billion spending plan for 2020 in the country’s Vaca Muerta shale region, based on $60-a-barrel crude. With global prices starting the year above $68, it wasn’t unrealistic. Now, all bets are off.”

Now, nearly half a year later, is Vaca Muerta fully dead? The short answer is no. The full answer, of course, is a lot more complicated. According to the Argentinian energy minister of Neuquen province, where the vast Vaca Muerta field is located, resurrecting the shale play will take more than a year. Achieving pre-COVID-19 production levels, he said, will take an estimated 12-18 months due to a lack of market demand, which may not be bouncing back any time soon. “We believe it will take a while for fuel demand to fully recover,” Monteiro told listeners on Monday in an industry webinar.

Before COCID-19, Vaca Muerta had been in a state of rapid expansion, as Bloomberg's “next potential shale hotspot” description would indicate. The novel coronavirus, however, stopped this expansion in its tracks, leaving many projects half-completed. “Many wells have been drilled but not connected, but even when demand fully recovers it will take even longer for drilling activity to return to pre-pandemic levels because of storage constraints,” MercoPress reported this week, summing up the energy minister’s announcement. This is exemplified by YPF, Argentina’s largest shale producer, which is controlled by the state. YPF “has said it has 71 shale oil wells and 10 shale gas wells in Neuquen that have been drilled but not completed.” 

In recent years investors have poured huge sums of money into developing the “next potential shale hotspot” in what seemed like a sure bet at the time. But hindsight is always 20-20. “In mid-2019, companies had said they would invest a total of more than US$ 6bn in upstream projects in Neuquen in 2020,” MercoPress reports. “Now the number is closer to US$ 3bn, the lowest since 2016, according to provincial data.” 

Related: Oil Prices Regain Lost Ground As Stock Markets Recover

The drop in investment was not only fueled by market forces due to the pandemic, but actually started well before the world had heard of the novel coronavirus. “Companies put the brakes on investment following a fuel and crude price freeze implemented in August 2019 by the administration of then-president Mauricio Macri shortly before he lost reelection to Alberto Fernandez,” MercoPress explains. “The price freeze, coupled with policy uncertainty under the new government and weaker market conditions this year, eroded Argentina's climate for upstream investment.”

While Neuquen did register an increase in oil production in July, the numbers pale in comparison to what they could have been in a business-as-usual scenario. “Vaca Muerta registered just 44 fractures in July, compared with 398 a year earlier,”  US-based services firm NCS Multistage told MercoPress. 

The Argentinian government does have strategies in place to revive the domestic shale industry and get Vaca Muerta’s development back on track, including a new gas subsidy plan, but Monteiro says that more and stronger policy measures, including tax incentives and lowered crude export taxes, will be necessary to bring the nation’s shale sector back to pre-COVID levels of activity. 

Taking a step back, however, putting more investment dollars and more taxpayer funding into the shale sector may be a shortsighted endeavor. The world, of course, will not wean itself off of oil overnight, but a worldwide energy transition is already underway. Many experts contend that the most potential for economic growth and post-pandemic economic recovery does not lie in trying to reinstitute pre-COVID economic strategies, but instead requires planning for a future in which fossil fuels no longer pay. Already we’ve seen that, in Europe at least, Big Oil’s Most Profitable Business Is No Longer Oil, and that oil exploration in general may no longer be profitable. If Argentina is able to get Vaca Muerta back on track in 12-18 months, that will certainly be a boon to the country’s economy, there’s no doubt about it--but for how long?

By Haley Zaremba for Oilprice.com 

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

China’s Crude Oil Imports Are Slowing Down
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Trump Administration Shocks Oil Industry With Biofuel Waiver Decision

Trump Administration Shocks Oil Industry With Biofuel Waiver Decision
The Holy Grail of Endless Energy: Harvesting Blackholes

The Holy Grail of Endless Energy: Harvesting Blackholes
Where Is Future Oil Demand Going To Come From?

Where Is Future Oil Demand Going To Come From?
Solar Windows Will Soon Become A Commercial Reality

Solar Windows Will Soon Become A Commercial Reality
What BP Got Wrong About Global Oil Demand

What BP Got Wrong About Global Oil Demand



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com