China’s Crude Oil Imports Are Slowing Down

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 3 hours 41.11 +0.14 +0.34%
Graph down Brent Crude 2 hours 43.15 -0.15 -0.35%
Graph up Natural Gas 3 hours 2.048 +0.006 +0.29%
Graph down Mars US 3 hours 41.41 -0.31 -0.74%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 42.07 +0.78 +1.89%
Graph up Urals 19 hours 41.75 +1.75 +4.38%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 42.54 +0.87 +2.09%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 42.54 +0.87 +2.09%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 42.60 +0.12 +0.28%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 38.76 +1.45 +3.89%
Chart Natural Gas 3 hours 2.048 +0.006 +0.29%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 19 hours 42.89 +1.20 +2.88%
Graph up Murban 19 hours 43.31 +1.30 +3.09%
Graph down Iran Heavy 19 hours 41.05 -0.14 -0.34%
Graph down Basra Light 19 hours 44.86 -0.33 -0.73%
Graph down Saharan Blend 19 hours 42.20 -0.27 -0.64%
Graph up Bonny Light 19 hours 42.60 +0.12 +0.28%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 42.60 +0.12 +0.28%
Chart Girassol 19 hours 43.40 +0.14 +0.32%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 42.07 +0.78 +1.89%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 hour 29.22 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 50 mins 33.72 +1.06 +3.25%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 18 hours 40.22 +1.06 +2.71%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 18 hours 41.62 +1.06 +2.61%
Graph up Sweet Crude 50 mins 37.97 +1.06 +2.87%
Graph up Peace Sour 50 mins 36.92 +1.06 +2.96%
Chart Peace Sour 50 mins 36.92 +1.06 +2.96%
Chart Light Sour Blend 50 mins 37.72 +1.06 +2.89%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 50 mins 39.47 +1.06 +2.76%
Chart Central Alberta 50 mins 36.87 +1.06 +2.96%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 42.54 +0.87 +2.09%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 37.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 19 hours 31.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 41.11 +1.68 +4.26%
Graph up West Texas Sour 19 hours 35.06 +0.14 +0.40%
Graph up Eagle Ford 19 hours 39.01 +0.14 +0.36%
Chart Eagle Ford 19 hours 39.01 +0.14 +0.36%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 37.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 31.25 +0.75 +2.46%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 45.71 +0.81 +1.80%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Nord Stream 2 Halt Possible Over Navalny Poisoning
  • 8 minutes America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now
  • 11 minutes JP Morgan says investors should prepare for rising odds of Trump win
  • 45 mins Permian in for Prosperous and Bright Future
  • 5 hours Daniel Yergin Book is a Reality Check on Energy
  • 37 mins YPF to redeploy rigs in Vaca Muerta on export potential
  • 1 hour Gepthermal fracking: how to confuse a greenie
  • 12 hours US after 4 more years of Trump?
  • 5 hours Top HHS official takes leave of absence after Facebook rant about CDC conspiracies
  • 17 mins Oil giants partner with environmental group to track Permian Basin's methane emissions
  • 16 hours The Perfect Solution To Remove Conflict Problems In The South China East Asia Sea
  • 2 days US Oil Refinery Fexibility
  • 3 days China Must Prepare for War Says State Media
  • 3 days Interconnection queues across the US are loaded with gigawatts of solar, wind and storage
  • 1 day Surviving without coal is a challenge!!
  • 2 days Portuguese government confirms world record solar price of $0.01316/kWh

Breaking News:

UK Energy Firms Could Switch Off EV Chargers As Demand Peaks

Trump's Drilling Ban Bombshell Rocks Oil Industry

Trump's Drilling Ban Bombshell Rocks Oil Industry

U.S. President Donald Trump shocked…

U.S, Shale Recovery Leans On Huge Inventory Of DUCs

U.S, Shale Recovery Leans On Huge Inventory Of DUCs

The unusually large inventory of…

Traffic Levels In Europe And Asia Near Pre-COVID Levels

Traffic Levels In Europe And Asia Near Pre-COVID Levels

Many major cities in Europe…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Premium Content

China’s Crude Oil Imports Are Slowing Down

By Charles Kennedy - Sep 18, 2020, 5:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

China’s imports of crude oil have been trending much lower in September than in the past four months, while the rest of Asia is also significantly slowing imports this month with demand still under pressure, IHS Markit said on Friday.  

Crude oil discharged at Chinese ports in the last two weeks were below 8 million barrels per day (bpd), at levels similar to what China imported in March and April, Fotios Katsoulas, Liquid Bulk Principal Analyst, Maritime & Trade, at IHS Markit, said in an analysis.

So far in the third quarter, China’s crude oil imports have stayed strong, with high congestion at many major crude ports.

“But activity so far in September suggests that the world’s biggest importer of crude oil has been absorbing much less than a month ago,” Katsoulas said.

Earlier this year, China imported record volumes of crude oil in May and June, as the oil-hungry nation attempted to benefit from the low oil prices in April. The record-breaking crude oil imports supported oil prices through the late spring and summer when oil demand recovery in the rest of the world had just started and then wobbled amid concerns of a second COVID-19 wave.

Yet, China’s feast on low oil prices may now be over. In August, China was expected to have imported what could be the last of the bargain cargoes that refiners had snapped up in April.

Refiners in China are now “facing difficulties in absorbing these barrels and find buyers for refined products locally produced. This translates into significantly fewer fresh deals for crude oil, with shipments to China continuing to decline,” IHS Markit’s Katsoulas noted.

The rest of Asia is also importing much less crude oil than in the previous months, with South Korea, Malaysia, and Taiwan particularly weak compared to earlier this year, according to data from IHS Markit Commodities at Sea.

“Overall, oil imports to Asia have extended losses and could report the lowest figure this year, with volumes down between eight and 10% so far this month since August,” Katsoulas said, noting that India’s very slow demand recovery is also weighing on Asia’s crude oil imports and on oil prices.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Russian Oil Minister: Global Oil Inventories Are In Decline
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Trump Administration Shocks Oil Industry With Biofuel Waiver Decision

Trump Administration Shocks Oil Industry With Biofuel Waiver Decision
The Holy Grail of Endless Energy: Harvesting Blackholes

The Holy Grail of Endless Energy: Harvesting Blackholes
Where Is Future Oil Demand Going To Come From?

Where Is Future Oil Demand Going To Come From?
$65 Oil And $5000 Gold: Traders Expect Volatility In Key Commodities

$65 Oil And $5000 Gold: Traders Expect Volatility In Key Commodities
Solar Windows Will Soon Become A Commercial Reality

Solar Windows Will Soon Become A Commercial Reality



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com