Oil Prices Regain Lost Ground As Stock Markets Recover

Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 37.82 -0.23 -0.60%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 40.61 -0.18 -0.44%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.402 -0.004 -0.17%
Graph up Mars US 1 hour 39.30 +1.04 +2.72%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 40.29 -1.35 -3.24%
Graph down Urals 20 hours 41.80 -1.05 -2.45%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 38.47 -4.37 -10.20%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 38.47 -4.37 -10.20%
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 39.36 +0.86 +2.23%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 35.50 -2.95 -7.67%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.402 -0.004 -0.17%
Graph down Marine 20 hours 39.47 -1.31 -3.21%
Graph down Murban 20 hours 39.61 -1.37 -3.34%
Graph up Iran Heavy 20 hours 38.37 +0.87 +2.32%
Graph up Basra Light 20 hours 41.76 +0.91 +2.23%
Graph up Saharan Blend 20 hours 39.64 +0.70 +1.80%
Graph up Bonny Light 20 hours 39.36 +0.86 +2.23%
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 39.36 +0.86 +2.23%
Chart Girassol 20 hours 40.29 +0.86 +2.18%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 40.29 -1.35 -3.24%
Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 hour 26.47 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 45 mins 29.36 -2.91 -9.02%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 19 hours 35.76 -3.01 -7.76%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 19 hours 37.16 -3.01 -7.49%
Graph down Sweet Crude 45 mins 33.16 -3.16 -8.70%
Graph down Peace Sour 45 mins 32.16 -3.16 -8.95%
Chart Peace Sour 45 mins 32.16 -3.16 -8.95%
Chart Light Sour Blend 45 mins 33.46 -3.31 -9.00%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 45 mins 35.01 -3.16 -8.28%
Chart Central Alberta 45 mins 32.16 -3.31 -9.33%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 38.47 -4.37 -10.20%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 34.50 +1.25 +3.76%
Graph up Giddings 20 hours 28.25 +1.25 +4.63%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 40.61 -1.48 -3.52%
Graph up West Texas Sour 20 hours 32.00 +1.29 +4.20%
Graph up Eagle Ford 20 hours 35.95 +1.29 +3.72%
Chart Eagle Ford 20 hours 35.95 +1.29 +3.72%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 34.50 +1.25 +3.76%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 27.00 -3.00 -10.00%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 41.50 -3.01 -6.76%
Surprise Crude Oil Build Thwarts Price Rally

Oil prices plunged on Tuesday…

Oil and gas companies active…

Oil prices dropped on Thursday…

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

Oil Prices Regain Lost Ground As Stock Markets Recover

By Julianne Geiger - Sep 09, 2020, 2:00 PM CDT
Oil prices are fighting hard to regain some ground after falling hard on Tuesday, but WTI still is barely above $38.

Prices fell hard on Tuesday, falling from near $40 per barrel at the close of trading on Monday to $36.76 on Tuesday after Saudi Arabia cut its official selling price (OSP) for October to two of its largest buyers, Asian and U.S. refineries, and after one of the most promising Covid-19 vaccine trials was put on hold due to an adverse reaction.

The news is bad for oil demand, which is counting on lockdowns being lifted and businesses opening in order to see a full recovery.

Nevertheless, oil futures rose early on Wednesday, but a further upswing in Covid-19 cases in India, Great Britain, and a handful of other countries, along with disappointing news from the EIA about its oil demand growth projections, stymied the rally.

The Energy Information Administration (EIA) on Wednesday once again lowered its oil demand growth forecast by another 210,000 barrels per day, for a total annual decline of 8.32 million bpd for this year.

The EIA lowered its global oil demand growth forecast for next year as well, by another 490,000 bpd.

The EIA is also expected that U.S. oil production will not fall as far as originally thought this year.

While it is customary for the oil market to recoil whenever Aramco cuts significantly its OSP—which is a proxy for announcing to the world that it sees the demand for its oil waning—the huge selloff on Tuesday highlights the precarious nature of even modest oil prices in today’s environment.

By 1:40 pm EDT, WTI had risen $1.41 (+3.84%) to $38.17 per barrel, while Brent crude had risen $1.16 (+2.92%) to $40.94 per barrel.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

Oil's Luck Runs Out As Driving Season Ends
