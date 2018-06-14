Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 66.95 +0.06 +0.09%
Brent Crude 10 mins 75.91 -0.03 -0.04%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.969 +0.004 +0.13%
Mars US 3 hours 70.79 -0.08 -0.11%
Opec Basket 2 days 73.35 -0.76 -1.03%
Urals 20 hours 72.65 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 2 days 75.23 +0.45 +0.60%
Bonny Light 20 hours 75.83 -0.28 -0.37%
Mexican Basket 2 days 64.17 -0.04 -0.06%
Marine 20 hours 73.88 +0.90 +1.23%
Murban 20 hours 76.93 +0.90 +1.18%
Iran Heavy 20 hours 71.12 -0.26 -0.36%
Basra Light 20 hours 74.14 -0.95 -1.27%
Saharan Blend 20 hours 74.85 -0.17 -0.23%
Bonny Light 20 hours 75.83 -0.28 -0.37%
Girassol 20 hours 74.68 -0.33 -0.44%
OPEC Members Monthly
Canadian Crude Index 2 hours 41.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 47.89 +0.98 +2.09%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 64.84 +0.28 +0.43%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 66.79 +0.28 +0.42%
Sweet Crude 2 days 58.49 +1.13 +1.97%
Peace Sour 2 days 56.39 +2.03 +3.73%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 61.64 -0.72 -1.15%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 62.49 +0.88 +1.43%
Central Alberta 2 days 57.89 +0.53 +0.92%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 63.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 20 hours 57.00 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 3 days 72.96 -0.09 -0.12%
West Texas Sour 20 hours 60.84 +0.25 +0.41%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 64.79 +0.25 +0.39%
Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 63.34 +0.25 +0.40%
Kansas Common 2 days 57.00 +0.50 +0.88%
Buena Vista 2 days 74.90 +0.28 +0.38%
All Charts
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

India, China Look To Form ‘Oil Buyers Club’

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jun 14, 2018, 5:00 PM CDT

India and China have discussed creating an ‘oil buyers’ club’ to be able to negotiate better prices with oil exporting countries and will be looking to import more U.S. crude oil in order to reduce OPEC’s sway, both over the global oil market and over prices, India’s Petroleum Ministry said on Wednesday.

“With oil producers' cartel OPEC playing havoc with prices, India discussed with China the possibility of forming an 'oil buyers club' that can negotiate better terms with sellers as well as getting more US crude oil to cut dominance of the oil block,” a tweet from the Petroleum Ministry’s Twitter account reads.

India has been saying for months that oil prices have risen too much to be sustainable for many oil-importing countries.

Last month, as Brent Crude prices briefly broke above $80 a barrel—the highest since late 2014—gasoline and diesel prices in India surged to a five-year-high, also due to a weakening rupee against the U.S. dollar.

India is concerned that the rallying oil prices are hurting its economy, and its Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan reiterated the need for “stable and moderate” prices in a phone conversation with Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih in the middle of May.

On Thursday, Pradhan met with ambassadors of OPEC countries to India and “discussed India’s growing position in the world energy demand & the need for responsible pricing which balances the interests of both the producer & consumer countries,” the Indian minister tweeted today, adding that he had also suggested creating transparent and flexible markets for both oil and gas. Related: Oil Prices Rebound On Crude, Gasoline Inventory Draws

“Further also raised the issue of discriminatory pricing in global oil & gas trade through measures such as Asian Premium. Urged the OPEC Ambassadors to reconsider these discriminatory measures in the overall interest of all the countries & work together for a sustainable future,” Pradhan added.

The Indian oil minister plans to visit Vienna next week to take part in the 7th OPEC International Seminar to further discuss the oil market and pricing issues with OPEC’s Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo and with ministers from OPEC countries, the Indian government said in a statement today.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

