India To Saudi Arabia: We Need Stable And Moderate Oil Prices

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 2 days 71.37 -0.20 -0.28%
Brent Crude 2 days 78.51 -0.79 -1.00%
Natural Gas 2 days 2.879 -0.007 -0.24%
Mars US 2 days 72.58 +0.04 +0.06%
Opec Basket 4 days 76.75 +1.57 +2.09%
Urals 3 days 73.85 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 4 days 76.47 +0.64 +0.84%
Louisiana Light 4 days 76.47 +0.64 +0.84%
Bonny Light 3 days 79.38 -1.27 -1.57%
Mexican Basket 4 days 67.21 +1.21 +1.83%
Natural Gas 2 days 2.879 -0.007 -0.24%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 3 days 76.58 +0.30 +0.39%
Murban 3 days 79.98 +0.30 +0.38%
Iran Heavy 3 days 72.99 -1.38 -1.86%
Basra Light 3 days 76.08 -0.78 -1.01%
Saharan Blend 3 days 77.65 -1.44 -1.82%
Bonny Light 3 days 79.38 -1.27 -1.57%
Bonny Light 3 days 79.38 -1.27 -1.57%
Girassol 3 days 78.43 -1.37 -1.72%
Opec Basket 4 days 76.75 +1.57 +2.09%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 2 days 50.92 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 4 days 58.49 +0.00 +0.00%
Canadian Condensate 4 days 69.09 +0.00 +0.00%
Premium Synthetic 4 days 71.59 +0.00 +0.00%
Sweet Crude 4 days 65.49 +0.00 +0.00%
Peace Sour 4 days 61.74 +0.00 +0.00%
Peace Sour 4 days 61.74 +0.00 +0.00%
Light Sour Blend 4 days 64.24 +0.00 +0.00%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 68.99 +0.00 +0.00%
Central Alberta 4 days 62.74 +0.00 +0.00%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 76.47 +0.64 +0.84%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 67.75 -0.25 -0.37%
Giddings 3 days 61.50 -0.25 -0.40%
ANS West Coast 6 days 77.88 +0.51 +0.66%
West Texas Sour 3 days 65.23 -0.21 -0.32%
Eagle Ford 3 days 69.18 -0.21 -0.30%
Eagle Ford 3 days 69.18 -0.21 -0.30%
Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 67.73 -0.21 -0.31%
Kansas Common 4 days 61.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 4 days 78.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 hours Saudi Arabia Ready to Start Pumping More Oil
  • 13 mins Why Alberta Will Win The War Over Trans Mountain
  • 21 hours How is Pruitt still around?
  • 5 hours Price Determines Demand (and Supply)
  • 12 hours Brent Crude Oil Tops $80!
  • 2 days $1 for a Journey on the Loop
  • 5 hours North Dakota: Initial well productivity trending higher, will a rising Gas/Oil ratio negatively impact EURs?
  • 2 days HAPPY RIG COUNT DAY!!
  • 2 days Don't Forget About Venezuela With All the Iran Excitement ...
  • 8 hours Trump Could 'Punish' Venezuela With Oil Sanctions Immediately After Presidential Vote
  • 2 days Top Google Engineers Say Renewable Energy Simply Won't Work
  • 2 days Most Likely Fossil Fuel Future
  • 2 days Russia/Germany Pipeline Really A Security Threat for US?
  • 22 hours California to mandate solar on new homes
  • 2 days Two in one: Maduro And Erdogan Wish Each Other Luck Before Respective Elections
  • 2 days EU Leaders Ready To Offer Trump Greater Market Access To Avert Trade War

Breaking News:

Investors With $10.4 Trillion Assets Urge Big Oil To Tackle Climate Change

Alt Text

OPEC Lifts Oil Demand Forecast Amid Rising Prices

OPEC lifted its global crude…

Alt Text

China Looks To Capitalize On Cheap Iranian Oil

As President Trump's descision to…

Alt Text

Abu Dhabi’s TAQA Boosts Investment Amid Higher Oil Prices

Like many other energy companies,…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

India To Saudi Arabia: We Need Stable And Moderate Oil Prices

By Tsvetana Paraskova - May 20, 2018, 12:00 PM CDT Crude oil storage tanks

Major crude oil importer India is concerned that the rallying oil prices are hurting its economy, and its Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan reiterated the need for “stable and moderate” prices in a phone conversation with Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih.

India—which imports around 80 percent of the oil it consumes—has been particularly hurt by the higher oil prices. As Brent Crude prices briefly broke above $80 a barrel on Thursday, gasoline and diesel prices in India surged to a five-year-high, also due to a weakening rupee against the U.S. dollar.

“Minister Pradhan emphasised his desire for stable and moderate prices,” India’s Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas said in a statement on Friday, referring to the phone conversation between the Indian and Saudi ministers.

Saudi Arabia is currently India’s second-largest oil supplier after Iraq and ahead of Iran.

In early April, Pradhan said that oil prices at the then-level of $70 a barrel were ‘too high’ for India’s economy, which is a very price-sensitive market.

“I’d be more than happy if the prices are around $50 plus,” the minister said, adding that oil at $80 a barrel would “pinch India in a big way.”

In the talk they had on the phone on Thursday, Saudi minister al-Falih “assured Minister Pradhan that supporting global economic growth is one of the Kingdom’s key goals. He reiterated his commitment towards stable supplies and that the Kingdom together with other producers will ensure availability of adequate supplies to offset any potential shortfalls and ensure that prices remain reasonable,” the official statement from India reads. Related: The Myth Of An Imminent Energy Transition

Meanwhile, Asia’s oil import bill could reach US$1 trillion, likely having a marked negative effect on some economies, with RBC Capital Markets analysts noting that Asian oil consumers are most vulnerable to oil price jumps.

The Asia Pacific accounts for more than a third of global oil consumption, which currently stands at around 100 million barrels daily. At the same time, it produces less than a tenth of global oil, which is the reason for its heightened vulnerability to oil price swings.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

The Double-Edged Sword Of High Oil Prices
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Most Underappreciated Story In The Oil Market

The Most Underappreciated Story In The Oil Market
Higher Oil Prices Look Likely

Higher Oil Prices Look Likely

 Goldman: Don’t Bet Against Oil

Goldman: Don’t Bet Against Oil

 OPEC: The Oil Glut Is Gone

OPEC: The Oil Glut Is Gone

 The Regulations That Could Push Oil Up To $90

The Regulations That Could Push Oil Up To $90

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com