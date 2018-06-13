IEA: Oil Prices Could Rise Further As Shale Can’t Fill The Gap

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 66.73 +0.09 +0.14%
Brent Crude 10 mins 76.74 +0.86 +1.13%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.956 -0.007 -0.24%
Mars US 4 hours 70.87 +0.19 +0.27%
Opec Basket 2 days 74.11 +0.15 +0.20%
Urals 21 hours 72.65 -1.11 -1.50%
Louisiana Light 2 days 74.78 +0.18 +0.24%
Louisiana Light 2 days 74.78 +0.18 +0.24%
Bonny Light 21 hours 76.11 -0.14 -0.18%
Mexican Basket 2 days 64.21 -0.53 -0.82%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.956 -0.007 -0.24%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 21 hours 72.98 -1.35 -1.82%
Murban 21 hours 76.03 -1.30 -1.68%
Iran Heavy 21 hours 71.38 -0.08 -0.11%
Basra Light 21 hours 75.09 +0.73 +0.98%
Saharan Blend 21 hours 75.02 -0.01 -0.01%
Bonny Light 21 hours 76.11 -0.14 -0.18%
Bonny Light 21 hours 76.11 -0.14 -0.18%
Girassol 21 hours 75.01 -0.14 -0.19%
Opec Basket 2 days 74.11 +0.15 +0.20%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 3 hours 41.79 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 47.61 +0.61 +1.30%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 64.56 -0.44 -0.68%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 66.51 +0.31 +0.47%
Sweet Crude 2 days 58.21 -0.09 -0.15%
Peace Sour 2 days 56.11 -0.09 -0.16%
Peace Sour 2 days 56.11 -0.09 -0.16%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 61.36 -0.09 -0.15%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 62.21 -0.29 -0.46%
Central Alberta 2 days 57.61 +0.26 +0.45%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 74.78 +0.18 +0.24%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 21 hours 63.25 +0.50 +0.80%
Giddings 21 hours 57.00 +0.50 +0.88%
ANS West Coast 3 days 73.05 +0.15 +0.21%
West Texas Sour 21 hours 60.59 +0.28 +0.46%
Eagle Ford 21 hours 64.54 +0.28 +0.44%
Eagle Ford 21 hours 64.54 +0.28 +0.44%
Oklahoma Sweet 21 hours 63.09 +0.28 +0.45%
Kansas Common 2 days 56.50 +0.50 +0.89%
Buena Vista 2 days 74.62 +0.26 +0.35%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Oil prices going down
  • 10 minutes When will oil demand start declining due to EVs?
  • 15 minutes Bridgewater Calls $62 Oil for 2019
  • 8 mins Trump Renews Attack On OPEC Ahead Of Group's Production Meeting
  • 2 hours Democrats to reject fossil fuel donations
  • 1 hour Oil prices going down
  • 11 hours Saudis Preparing Assault on Yemen Port
  • 7 hours Toyota's Billion-Dollar Grab Deal
  • 51 mins OPEC soap opera daily update
  • 8 hours Kenya squabbles internally over newfound oil
  • 11 hours Epic Fail as Solar Crashes and Wind Refuses to Blow
  • 3 hours Tesla To Layoff 9% Of Workforce
  • 15 hours Australian businesses going renewable
  • 15 hours ‘Lower for longer’ for the oil price is just taking a pause
  • 3 hours Alternatives to Tesla Stock
  • 18 hours Iraq Doesn't Want OPEC to Pump More
  • 8 hours Kenya Ships First Oil from Landmark 2012 Discovery
  • 10 hours When will oil demand start declining due to EVs?
  • 15 hours Iraq begins exporting Kirkuk oil to Iran after long delay

Breaking News:

IHS Markit: Stunning Permian Growth To Double Production By 2023

Alt Text

Is This The Most Contentious OPEC Meeting Yet?

OPEC’s members have been divided…

Alt Text

Europe Is Awash With Oil Stored On Ships

Bullish sentiment in markets makes…

Alt Text

Russia To Propose Rolling Back 1.8 Million Bpd Of Oil Cuts

In a surprising turn of…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

IEA: Oil Prices Could Rise Further As Shale Can’t Fill The Gap

By Nick Cunningham - Jun 13, 2018, 6:00 PM CDT refinery

U.S. shale will continue its breakneck growth rate into 2019, despite bottlenecks, but the oil market still faces serious supply risks from the potential losses from Venezuela and Iran, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in a new report.

The IEA said that the run up in oil prices in the last few months dampened oil demand growth, although the agency left its forecast for oil demand growth unchanged at 1.4 million barrels per day, after downgrading that estimate last month. Subsidies and price regulation in a growing number of countries, intended to blunt the impact of rising fuel prices, could keep demand growth on track, despite oil prices trading significantly higher than, say, a year ago.

Looking ahead to 2019, the IEA thinks that oil demand growth will expand by yet another 1.4 mb/d, this time with the help of the petrochemical sector. A number of projects are coming online earlier than expected, adding more consumption to the mix. The demand estimate is a rather strong one, given substantial expansion in demand over the past few years.

There are risks to that forecast, including “a weakening of economic confidence, trade protectionism and a potential further strengthening of the US dollar,” the IEA said. Those factors should not be overlooked. Indeed, strong demand does not stand independent of the price variable, for instance. How this plays out is unclear, but with the oil market now much tighter than at any point in the last few years, strong demand going forward will start to drive up prices much more than it did in the past.

The supply side of the equation is much more interesting. On the positive side of the ledger, the IEA sees non-OPEC supply growing by 2 mb/d in 2018, followed by another jump of 1.7 mb/d in 2019. The U.S. makes up three quarters of both of those figures.

Skyrocketing production from U.S. shale “has not been without stress,” the IEA notes, citing the greater-than $10-per-barrel discount for WTI relative to Brent, and an even greater discount for oil located in Midland, Texas, where all of that oil is coming from. The IEA does not seem overly concerned about the pipeline bottlenecks in the Permian, noting that much of the issue will be resolved with new capacity by the end of next year. Related: Oil Prices Rebound On Crude, Gasoline Inventory Draws

“We think that in Texas by end-2019 there will be a net 575 kb/d of additional pipeline capacity beyond our earlier number, albeit with most of it coming on line in the second half of the year,” the IEA wrote. “In the meantime, capacity will likely remain tight but production will still be able to grow strongly, by 1.3 mb/d this year and 0.9 mb/d in 2019.”

However, while soaring U.S. shale output would seem to keep the oil market well-supplied, catastrophic declines in Venezuela and potentially in Iran could keep things rather tight. The IEA said it is conceivable that the two beleaguered OPEC members, both of which are staring down U.S. sanctions, could lose 1.5 mb/d of supply combined by the end of 2019.

OPEC will likely respond to these potential losses, and the IEA guesses that the cartel will add somewhere around 1.1 mb/d “in fairly short order.” U.S. President Donald Trump added further pressure on the cartel in a tweet on Wednesday. The message to OPEC ahead of its meeting – and, in particular, to Trump’s ally, Saudi Arabia – is a not a very subtle one.

Oil prices are too high, OPEC is at it again. Not good!

Still, just because OPEC is on the verge of adding supply back into the market, that does not mean that everyone can rest easy. “[E]ven if the Iran/Venezuela supply gap is plugged, the market will be finely balanced next year, and vulnerable to prices rising higher in the event of further disruption,” the IEA said. “It is possible that the very small number of countries with spare capacity beyond what can be activated quickly will have to go the extra mile.”

Indeed, spare capacity could be drawn down to the lowest level in decades if OPEC and Russia decide to increase output. While raising production will help meet demand, it also eats away at the surplus buffer that Saudi Arabia, in particular, has available on the sidelines. Low spare capacity creates a lot of price risk in the event of additional outages. And given the instability in places like Libya and Nigeria, plus question marks about how low output in Venezuela and Iran could go, it is safe to assume that more surprises are coming down the pike.

By Nick Cunningham of Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Europe Is Awash With Oil Stored On Ships

Next Post

The Decisive Battle For Yemen’s Oil Port
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Iran: Oil Prices Could Jump To $140 On U.S. Sanctions

Iran: Oil Prices Could Jump To $140 On U.S. Sanctions
Geopolitical Tensions Reach Boiling Point Ahead Of OPEC Meeting

Geopolitical Tensions Reach Boiling Point Ahead Of OPEC Meeting

 Was This Just A Temporary Pullback In Oil?

Was This Just A Temporary Pullback In Oil?

 The Real Reason For Higher Gas Prices

The Real Reason For Higher Gas Prices

 China Deals Shocking Blow To Solar Industry

China Deals Shocking Blow To Solar Industry

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com