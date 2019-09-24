How The World’s No.1 Oil Importer Deals With Higher Prices

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 56.32 -0.97 -1.69%
Brent Crude 10 mins 61.01 -1.11 -1.79%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.502 -0.023 -0.91%
Mars US 14 hours 57.89 -1.55 -2.61%
Opec Basket 2 days 64.51 -0.79 -1.21%
Urals 2 days 60.80 +0.40 +0.66%
Louisiana Light 2 days 62.72 +0.65 +1.05%
Louisiana Light 2 days 62.72 +0.65 +1.05%
Bonny Light 1 day 63.84 -0.79 -1.22%
Mexican Basket 2 days 59.65 -1.45 -2.37%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.502 -0.023 -0.91%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 1 day 62.98 -0.14 -0.22%
Murban 1 day 65.71 -0.20 -0.30%
Iran Heavy 1 day 55.57 -0.70 -1.24%
Basra Light 1 day 65.58 -1.69 -2.51%
Saharan Blend 1 day 64.37 -0.81 -1.24%
Bonny Light 1 day 63.84 -0.79 -1.22%
Bonny Light 1 day 63.84 -0.79 -1.22%
Girassol 1 day 65.48 -0.25 -0.38%
Opec Basket 2 days 64.51 -0.79 -1.21%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 41.81 -1.04 -2.43%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 44.74 -1.35 -2.93%
Canadian Condensate 36 days 51.29 -1.35 -2.56%
Premium Synthetic 26 days 57.69 -1.35 -2.29%
Sweet Crude 2 days 51.79 -1.35 -2.54%
Peace Sour 2 days 50.54 -1.35 -2.60%
Peace Sour 2 days 50.54 -1.35 -2.60%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 52.19 -1.35 -2.52%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 57.64 -1.35 -2.29%
Central Alberta 2 days 51.49 -1.35 -2.55%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 62.72 +0.65 +1.05%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 54.00 -1.25 -2.26%
Giddings 1 day 47.75 -1.25 -2.55%
ANS West Coast 12 days 65.40 -0.38 -0.58%
West Texas Sour 1 day 51.24 -1.35 -2.57%
Eagle Ford 1 day 55.19 -1.35 -2.39%
Eagle Ford 1 day 55.19 -1.35 -2.39%
Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 54.00 -1.25 -2.26%
Kansas Common 2 days 49.00 +0.75 +1.55%
Buena Vista 2 days 67.17 +0.55 +0.83%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Who Really Benefits From The "Iran Attacked Saudi Arabia" Narrative?
  • 7 minutes Trump Will Win In 2020
  • 12 minutes Ethanol, the Perfect Home Remedy for A Saudi Oil Fever
  • 15 minutes Experts review Saudi damage photos. Say Said is need to do a lot of explaining.
  • 5 mins Millennials: A boil on the butt of the work ethic
  • 1 min Europe: The Cracks Are Beginning To Show
  • 1 hour Impeachment and Foreign Conflicts in USA Politics
  • 14 hours World’s Longest Elevator Could Trigger New Commodity Race
  • 6 hours 12 Quotes That Signal Democrats Are Primed To Impeach Trump
  • 50 mins Trump Ruins Democrats' "Witch Hunt Garbage"
  • 20 hours Wonders of US Shale: US Shale Benefits: The U.S. leads global petroleum and natural gas production with record growth in 2018
  • 1 hour Let's shut down dissent like The Conversation in Australia
  • 21 hours Hong Kong protesters appeal to Trump for support.
  • 7 hours Joe Biden, his son Hunter Biden, Ukraine Oil & Gas exploration company Burisma, and 2020 U.S. election shenanigans
  • 1 day Yawn... Parliament Poised to Force Brexit Delay Until Jan. 31
  • 13 hours Pompeo: Aramco Attacks Are An "Act Of War" By Iran
  • 21 hours It's the demand, Stupid

Breaking News:

Surprise Crude Build Pushes Oil Prices Further Down

Alt Text

Weakening Shale Productivity “VERY Bullish” For Oil Prices

After years of increasing productivity…

Alt Text

How An Oil Supply Outage Could Paralyze Asia

The oil supply outages in…

Alt Text

Lower Oil Prices Ends Oilfield Services Growth In 2020

Lower oil prices will push…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Simon Watkins

Simon Watkins

Simon Watkins is a former senior FX trader and salesman, financial journalist, and best-selling author. He was Head of Forex Institutional Sales and Trading for…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

How The World’s No.1 Oil Importer Deals With Higher Prices

By Simon Watkins - Sep 24, 2019, 6:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Shale China

Even if Saudi Arabia’s claim about how swiftly it will recover from the recent attack on its oil infrastructure can be believed – which it cannot – the Houthi/Iran alliance has demonstrated that it can hit the Saudi’s oil and gas industry at will. “Military assessments suggest that similar attacks are fundamentally difficult to protect against and, in our view, the market is under-appreciating the long term effect of the attacks,” Eugenia Victorino, head of Asia strategy for SEB, in Singapore, told OilPrice.com earlier this week.

Given this, and China’s position as the world’s top oil importer – essential for keeping its economic growth on track - the questions are: how well positioned is China to weather higher oil prices and how will it affect its position in the ongoing trade war with the U.S.?

To begin with, China’s level of oil imports has been steadily growing, from an already very high base, with last year seeing the country import 462 million metric tons of crude, a 10% increase over the previous year. At the same time as its basic economic demand for oil has increased, China has also sought to dramatically build up its strategic petroleum reserves through an increasing number of different channels, regardless of any – as it sees it – ‘short-term considerations’, such as U.S. sanctions on various countries.

“China’s top five sources of oil imports currently account for 55 per cent of its total crude imports, down from 60 per cent in 2013,” said Victorino. “And over that five year or so period, China has reduced its dependence on oil from the Middle East region as a whole,” she added. Specifically, by the end of 2018, the share of China’s oil imports from the Middle East had declined to 41 per cent from 47 per cent five years before. “Russia overtook Saudi Arabia as the top source, while Brazil surged in the ranks over the same period and in the meantime 2.9 per cent of 2018 crude imports came from the U.S., although the escalation of the trade tensions has seen the average share of oil imports from the U.S. decline to 1.3 per cent as of July,” she added. Related: Big Oil Starts Climate Initiative To Win Young People Back

In broader economic terms, the effects on the economy of the other protagonist in the trade war – the U.S. - via the conduit of gasoline prices was quantified at least in part a while back by various U.S. think tanks and trade associations. The rule of thumb for the U.S. is that every US$10 per barrel change in the price of crude oil results in a US$0.25 change in the price of a gallon of gasoline. In turn, for every US$0.01 that the average price of gasoline falls, more than US$1 billion per year in additional consumer spending is freed up, according to the American Automobile Association in Washington.

A crucial adjunct to this is that consistently rising at-the-pump gasoline prices over US$3 per gallon and towards US$4 is regarded as presidential electoral suicide. Indeed, Bob McNally, the former energy adviser to the former President George W. Bush, highlighted that: “Few things terrify an American president more than a spike in fuel prices.”

For China, though, the across-the-board economic correlations are less clear. The sensitivity of its headline inflation, for example – a key concern for China, given its high-growth economic model - to global oil prices is not unduly worrying. “Assuming a steady yuan, we estimate headline inflation can rise by 0.2 percentage points for every 10% increase in oil prices with a lag of one month,” said SEB’s Victorino. “While the transport sub-index of the CPI [consumer price index] basket has a high sensitivity to the evolution of crude oil prices, it has a relatively low weight in the CPI basket overall,” she added. Although China’s National Bureau of Statistics has not revealed the specific weights of the CPI sub-indices, SEB estimates transport accounts for 10-12 per cent of the CPI. Conversely, she underlined, in light of the positive relationship between factory gate prices and industrial profits, gains in the oil prices are supportive of the industrial sector.

Rising gate prices and industrial profits, in fact, reduce the chances of corporate defaults and, therefore, the need for China to embark on more pre-emptive fiscal stimulus programs. The current regime in Beijing is extremely wary of embarking on more of these fiscal spending programs, as it is aware of the dangerous level of financial shocks coming from the already high degree of leveraging in the system. “The commitment to deleveraging and financial risk control is unwavering and [Vice Premier] Liu He still has the ear of [President] Xi Jinping,” Rory Green, Asia economist for TS Lombard told OilPrice.com last week. Related: World’s Longest Elevator Could Trigger New Commodity Race

“The President remains convinced that another round of excessive debt creation could be fatal to China and more importantly to the regime,” he added. “The President, having removed the constraint of [presidential] term limits, has every incentive to focus on longer-term growth sustainability and risk control,” he underlined.

This unwillingness to embark on new fiscal stimulus programs is a function of Beijing’s broader confidence and willingness to accept lower economic growth overall and this, in turn, ties into China’s future stance in the ongoing trade war negotiations with the U.S. “Economic pressures are not so strong to force Beijing to concede on trade and the [ruling Communist] Party position throughout the dispute has been, and remains, constant,” said TS Lombard’s Green. “Any deal cannot cross its two red lines: it cannot mandate changes to the state-led-economic model and it must include significant easing of tariffs,” he added. “In turn, concessions are offered in three key areas: reduction of the trade surplus, IP [intellectual property] protection and market opening and limited commitment on RMB [renminbi] stability,” he told OilPrice.com.

There is every reason to believe that the impact of the trade war will variously continue to impact the global hydrocarbons markets, depending on the relative prominence of other key factors – mainly, geopolitical risk right now – but, said Green, the trade war calculus can be simplified by fixing one side of the equation. “The Chinese position [as above] will not change and a deal, therefore, depends on U.S. acceptance of limited Chinese concessions, which - given the election campaign underway in the U.S. - is not certain,” he concluded.

By Simon Watkins for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage



Previous Post

Who Is To Blame For The Decline In Permian Production?
Simon Watkins

Simon Watkins

Simon Watkins is a former senior FX trader and salesman, financial journalist, and best-selling author. He was Head of Forex Institutional Sales and Trading for…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Millennials Really Do Ruin Everything, And Big Oil Is Next

Millennials Really Do Ruin Everything, And Big Oil Is Next
The $47 Trillion Death Sentence For Oil & Gas

The $47 Trillion Death Sentence For Oil & Gas

 Why The Saudis Are Lying About Their Oil Production

Why The Saudis Are Lying About Their Oil Production

 Natural Gas Could Be Replaced Within 15 Years

Natural Gas Could Be Replaced Within 15 Years

 ‘Rogue’ Oil Trader Loses $320 Million In Massive Trading Bust

‘Rogue’ Oil Trader Loses $320 Million In Massive Trading Bust

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com