U.S. Oil Market Suffering As The Trade War Escalates

Community OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 23 hours 56.52 +0.22 +0.39%
Brent Crude 22 hours 61.54 +0.59 +0.97%
Natural Gas 23 hours 2.496 +0.061 +2.51%
Mars US 23 hours 57.22 +0.22 +0.39%
Opec Basket 3 days 60.58 +1.61 +2.73%
Urals 2 days 58.70 +1.65 +2.89%
Louisiana Light 3 days 59.53 +0.26 +0.44%
Louisiana Light 3 days 59.53 +0.26 +0.44%
Bonny Light 2 days 61.81 -1.17 -1.86%
Mexican Basket 3 days 56.72 +2.02 +3.69%
Natural Gas 23 hours 2.496 +0.061 +2.51%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 2 days 59.34 +0.70 +1.19%
Murban 2 days 60.91 +0.48 +0.79%
Iran Heavy 2 days 54.19 -1.69 -3.02%
Basra Light 2 days 62.51 +0.40 +0.64%
Saharan Blend 2 days 60.93 -1.43 -2.29%
Bonny Light 2 days 61.81 -1.17 -1.86%
Bonny Light 2 days 61.81 -1.17 -1.86%
Girassol 2 days 62.92 -1.31 -2.04%
Opec Basket 3 days 60.58 +1.61 +2.73%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 21 hours 42.09 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 22 hours 44.40 +0.04 +0.09%
Canadian Condensate 18 days 50.30 +0.04 +0.08%
Premium Synthetic 8 days 56.70 +0.04 +0.07%
Sweet Crude 22 hours 51.80 +0.29 +0.56%
Peace Sour 22 hours 49.00 +0.09 +0.18%
Peace Sour 22 hours 49.00 +0.09 +0.18%
Light Sour Blend 22 hours 51.20 +0.04 +0.08%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 22 hours 56.90 +0.04 +0.07%
Central Alberta 22 hours 51.05 +0.04 +0.08%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 3 days 59.53 +0.26 +0.44%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 53.00 +0.25 +0.47%
Giddings 2 days 46.75 +0.25 +0.54%
ANS West Coast 4 days 62.07 +2.18 +3.64%
West Texas Sour 2 days 50.47 +0.22 +0.44%
Eagle Ford 2 days 54.42 +0.22 +0.41%
Eagle Ford 2 days 54.42 +0.22 +0.41%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 53.00 +0.25 +0.47%
Kansas Common 3 days 46.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 3 days 64.43 +0.04 +0.06%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes ZeroHedge: Oil And Gas Bankruptcies To Accelerate As $137 Billion Debt Matures Over Next Two Years
  • 7 minutes China Faces Economic Collapse
  • 12 minutes Anti - Oil & Gas takes center stage at Democratic candidates’ forums
  • 3 hours Oil Production Growth In U.S. Grinds To A Halt
  • 12 hours GOOGLE Announces Moving Pixel Smart Phone and Speaker Manufacturing OUT OF CHINA
  • 34 mins Trump Will Win In 2020
  • 4 hours Getting Weight to the Bit in a Long Lateral
  • 40 mins Green New Landfill Deal
  • 21 mins Swedish Behavioral Scientist Suggests Eating Humans to ‘Save the Planet’ from Climate Change. What could possibly go wrong?
  • 51 mins The G-7 Blues, and the related Chinese formula of 'Oil In, Exports Out'
  • 22 hours Can China's Rare Earth Monopoly Be Broken
  • 21 hours How to get barred from visiting the Canadian Senate
  • 16 hours US sanctions: Iran , Venezuela
  • 21 hours The Rarely Revealed Part of the Nuclear Problem
  • 1 day Never Bring A Rapier To A Gun Fight
  • 2 hours Wonders of US Shale: US Shale Benefits: The U.S. leads global petroleum and natural gas production with record growth in 2018
  • 1 day Yawn... Parliament Poised to Force Brexit Delay Until Jan. 31

Breaking News:

Europe’s Biggest Gas Pipeline Operator Looks To Get Hands On US Assets

Alt Text

The Lithium Glut Is Far From Over

Lithium supply has started to…

Alt Text

Why China’s Oil Majors Aren’t Leaving Canada’s Oil Patch

China’s state-held oil majors are…

Alt Text

European Gas Prices Plunge To 10-Year Low

Natural gas prices in Europe…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Robert Rapier

Robert Rapier

More Info

Share

Premium Content

U.S. Oil Market Suffering As The Trade War Escalates

By Robert Rapier - Sep 07, 2019, 2:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Trump

The ongoing trade war with China is impacting many industries. Market volatility is being exacerbated by President Trump’s pattern of vacillating between threats and cease-fires on the topic.

At the beginning of August, the markets were sent into a tailspin by President Trump’s threat to impose tariffs on another $300 billion of Chinese imports. The markets were broadly impacted, but the energy sector was hit especially hard. Crude oil prices suffered their largest drop in over four years.

President Trump subsequently backed off, citing concerns about retail spending headed into the holiday season. As if to further emphasize the risk, the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury bond recently fell below the yield on the 2-year U.S. Treasury. This yield curve inversion happens when investors are flocking to safety and it’s historically a strong recession indicator.

What could possibly cause a recession? Most economists think the economy is still pretty healthy, but trade wars cost consumers money. When consumers have less money to spend, they buy fewer goods. The overall economy slows down. That could push the U.S. and the entire world for that matter into recession.

Fears of a slowing economy have an impact on the oil industry which is why the oil markets sold off so sharply on President Trump’s tariff threat. But he wasn’t finished. In a series of recent tweets, President Trump said he would retaliate against China’s response to the tariffs that we had imposed:

China should not have put new Tariffs on 75 BILLION DOLLARS of United States product (politically motivated!). Starting on October 1st, the 250 BILLION DOLLARS of goods and products from China, currently being taxed at 25%, will be taxed at 30%. Additionally, the remaining 300 BILLION DOLLARS of goods and products from China, that was being taxed from September 1st at 10%, will now be taxed at 15%.”

This latest Twitter-salvo particularly rattled the markets, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average closing down over 600 points and oil prices shedding another 2%. Related: Three Essential Factors For Oil Prices In 2020

Rystad Energy Senior Analyst Artyom Tchen summarized the potential impact of the trade war on the oil market:

We believe that the United States-China trade war and resulting weak economic growth sentiment is among those factors that balance supply risks and cap oil prices. We forecast 2019 demand growth at 1.2 million barrels per day (bpd), as opposed to a pre-trade-war forecast of 1.4 million bpd.”

However, in addition to the threat of an economic slowdown, a trade war with China impacts the oil markets in two other ways. The oil industry is capital intensive, and some of that capital equipment comes from China. Chinese steel, for example, is considerably cheaper than U.S. steel. If a pipeline company, for example, is forced to buy more expensive steel, it will impact capital budgets and result in fewer projects.

But a final, and more direct way the oil industry is impacted is that China was becoming an increasingly important market for U.S. oil exports. Last summer U.S. exports to China had reached half a million barrels a day, but because of the trade war China stopped buying U.S. crude. They turned instead to Iran for their crude oil needs.

Enterprise Products Partners CEO Jim Teague recently noted China’s reluctance to sign any long-term agreements for U.S. crude oil: “When I was in China, I heard two words at every meeting: ‘Trump’ and ‘tariffs.’”

The bottom line is that this ongoing trade war is inflicting real pain on the U.S. oil industry, and there is no end in sight. That is going to create headwinds in the oil markets for the foreseeable future.

By Robert Rapier

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage



Previous Post

The Best Way To Play The Energy Sector Sell-Off
Robert Rapier

Robert Rapier

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Wall Street Gears Up For Onslaught Of Oil & Gas Bankruptcies

Wall Street Gears Up For Onslaught Of Oil & Gas Bankruptcies
2020 Election Could Put Oil Out Of Business

2020 Election Could Put Oil Out Of Business

 OPEC Abandons ‘’Whatever It Takes Strategy’’, Boosts Production

OPEC Abandons ‘’Whatever It Takes Strategy’’, Boosts Production

 The Silent Power Struggle Within Saudi Arabia

The Silent Power Struggle Within Saudi Arabia

 Oil Prices Must Drop Sharply To Compete With EVs

Oil Prices Must Drop Sharply To Compete With EVs

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com