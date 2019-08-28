Hedge Funds Clueless About Oil’s Next Move

Community OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 55.87 +0.09 +0.16%
Brent Crude 53 mins 59.93 +0.90 +1.52%
Natural Gas 12 mins 2.239 +0.017 +0.77%
Mars US 1 hour 56.18 +0.65 +1.17%
Opec Basket 2 days 58.98 -0.20 -0.34%
Urals 18 hours 56.40 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 2 days 58.29 +1.60 +2.82%
Louisiana Light 2 days 58.29 +1.60 +2.82%
Bonny Light 2 days 59.07 -0.27 -0.46%
Mexican Basket 2 days 50.09 +0.77 +1.56%
Natural Gas 12 mins 2.239 +0.017 +0.77%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 2 days 58.15 -0.51 -0.87%
Murban 2 days 59.96 -0.37 -0.61%
Iran Heavy 2 days 51.94 -0.34 -0.65%
Basra Light 2 days 62.30 -0.06 -0.10%
Saharan Blend 2 days 58.25 -0.29 -0.50%
Bonny Light 2 days 59.07 -0.27 -0.46%
Bonny Light 2 days 59.07 -0.27 -0.46%
Girassol 2 days 60.60 -0.36 -0.59%
Opec Basket 2 days 58.98 -0.20 -0.34%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 42.46 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 1 hour 42.93 +1.84 +4.48%
Canadian Condensate 8 days 48.93 +1.29 +2.71%
Premium Synthetic 1 hour 55.33 +1.29 +2.39%
Sweet Crude 1 hour 52.03 +2.24 +4.50%
Peace Sour 1 hour 49.43 +1.29 +2.68%
Peace Sour 1 hour 49.43 +1.29 +2.68%
Light Sour Blend 1 hour 50.43 +1.29 +2.63%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 hour 56.93 +1.29 +2.32%
Central Alberta 1 hour 49.93 +1.29 +2.65%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 58.29 +1.60 +2.82%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 52.25 +0.75 +1.46%
Giddings 18 hours 46.00 +0.75 +1.66%
ANS West Coast 3 days 59.91 -0.46 -0.76%
West Texas Sour 18 hours 49.73 +0.85 +1.74%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 53.68 +0.85 +1.61%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 53.68 +0.85 +1.61%
Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 52.25 +0.75 +1.46%
Kansas Common 2 days 45.25 +1.25 +2.84%
Buena Vista 2 days 63.31 +1.29 +2.08%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Iran Is Winning Big In The Middle East
  • 7 minutes U.S. Accuses China of Blocking South Sea Oil&Gas
  • 9 minutes China has *Already* Lost the Trade War. Meantime, the U.S. Might Sanction China’s Largest Oil Company
  • 12 minutes Trump regrets not having added even higher tariffs
  • 7 hours 'No - Deal Brexit' vs 'Operation Fear' Globalist Pushback ... Impact to World Economies and Oil
  • 22 mins Iran in the world market
  • 3 mins Save the Earth: India Set To Outlaw Six Single-Use Plastic Products On October
  • 7 hours Strait Of Hormuz As a Breakpoint: Germany Not Taking Part In U.S. Naval Mission
  • 7 hours It's Not the Job of the Government to Dictate Where Businesses Should Go
  • 2 hours Wonders of US Shale: US Shale Benefits: The U.S. leads global petroleum and natural gas production with record growth in 2018
  • 3 hours ANALYST : U.S. Exports 5 MILLION BARRELS DAY 2020
  • 4 hours Trump vs. Xi Trade Battle, Running Commentary from Conservative Tree House
  • 4 hours Never Bring A Rapier To A Gun Fight
  • 17 hours New CO O&G Laws
  • 2 hours U.S. Consumer Confidence Falls But Only Slightly Despite Trade Fight
  • 14 hours Interests Rate: Fed Chairman About Monetary Policy
  • 18 hours NATGAS, LNG, Technology, benefits etc , cleaner global energy fuel
  • 11 hours Will Uncle Sam Step Up and Cut Production

Breaking News:

India’s Top Oil Refiner To Invest $28B In Seven Years

Alt Text

The Real Reason Why US Oil Production Has Peaked

Despite major supply outages, oil…

Alt Text

China Willing To Pay More For Crude As Trade War Bites

China’s imposition of tariffs on…

Alt Text

Saudi Arabia And Russia Unlikely To Agree On New Oil Cuts

Russia and Saudi Arabia are…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Hedge Funds Clueless About Oil’s Next Move

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Aug 28, 2019, 4:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Crude trading

Amid a summer lull and heightened uncertainty about global economic and geopolitical events, money managers remain conflicted about where oil prices will be heading next.

Hedge funds barely changed their overall net long position—the difference between bullish and bearish bets—in the six most important oil-linked futures contracts in the latest reporting week to August 20.

Portfolio managers increased their net long position in the petroleum complex by the equivalent of 8 million barrels to 551 million barrels in the week to August 20, according to exchange and regulatory data compiled by Reuters market analyst John Kemp.

The rise in the net long position was mostly the result of short covering and liquidation of longs, not an increase in bullish bets on oil, suggesting that money managers continue to be indecisive about the next direction of oil prices.  

Hedge funds and other portfolio managers increased their combined net long position in Brent Crude and WTI Crude by 11 million barrels, driven by a cut in short positions and a smaller decline in longs, Kemp’s detailed analysis shows. The net long position in Brent was cut by 7 million barrels, while the WTI Crude net long position increased by 18 million barrels—the result of a cut in short positions by 29 million barrels.

According to data from exchanges compiled by Bloomberg, hedge funds managers slashed their bearish bets on WTI by 25 percent in the week to August 20, only to be blindsided later last week by the trade war escalation, which triggered another decline in oil prices. 

After the Chinese announcement of measures to retaliate for the planned U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports, WTI Crude erased on Friday its gains for the week to August 23 as the renewed escalation in the trade spat again worried investors and traders about the future of the global economy and global oil demand growth.

Money managers got the direction of oil price wrong in seven out of the past nine weeks, Bloomberg data shows, highlighting the fact that the oil market has become even more unpredictable than it was at the start of the summer. Related: US Looks To Catch Up In Crucial Energy Tech Race

Before the summer began, up until the last week of June, hedge funds were also wrong seven times about oil prices, but in a time span of a whole six months.

Since the start of the summer, hedge funds have diverged over where oil prices are going next, as concerns about faltering demand have been countering the hopes of the bulls that Saudi Arabia would really ‘do whatever it takes’ to end the glut and stop the recent price slides, which were driven by fears that the U.S.-China trade war will take a toll on the global economy and consequently, on global oil demand growth.  

This week, the trade war developments became more confusing than before, with conflicting signals from U.S. President Donald Trump about possible de-escalation of the trade spat with China.

“Confusion reigns on the progress of trade talks between the US and China, with China still not aware of any contact between the two countries. Instead, the market’s focus returned to the oil market itself, with supply-side issues taking prominence,” Daniel Hynes, Senior Commodity Strategist at ANZ, wrote on Tuesday.

Some analysts don’t see the market becoming optimistic unless a trade deal is made.

“Any market optimism will only prevail when the ink has dried on a new U.S.-China trade agreement,” Tamas Varga, analyst at oil broker PVM, told Reuters on Tuesday. 

Despite the weekly fluctuations, money managers’ overall positioning on oil has remained broadly the same since the middle of June, precariously balanced and primed for going in either direction, once hedge funds have a clearer picture of the global economic and geopolitical factors determining the direction of oil prices.

Right now, it’s an unpredictable market, with unpredictable trade developments, often tweeted out by an unpredictable U.S. president.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage



Previous Post

China Helps Venezuela Boost Oil Production
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

U.S. To “Drown The World” In Oil

U.S. To “Drown The World” In Oil
The Real Reason Why US Oil Production Has Peaked

The Real Reason Why US Oil Production Has Peaked

 Hong Kong Billionaire Loses $20 Billion In Canadian Oil Sands

Hong Kong Billionaire Loses $20 Billion In Canadian Oil Sands

 Oil Plunges On Trade War Escalation

Oil Plunges On Trade War Escalation

 Oil Prices Plunge As China Retaliates With Tariffs On U.S. Goods

Oil Prices Plunge As China Retaliates With Tariffs On U.S. Goods

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com