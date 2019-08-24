Is China Blocking Vietnam’s Access To $2.5 Trillion In Oil & Gas?

Community OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 1 day 54.17 -1.18 -2.13%
Brent Crude 1 day 58.80 -0.70 -1.18%
Natural Gas 1 day 2.156 -0.007 -0.32%
Mars US 1 day 55.27 -0.68 -1.22%
Opec Basket 3 days 60.50 -0.16 -0.26%
Urals 2 days 57.35 +0.55 +0.97%
Louisiana Light 3 days 58.08 -0.82 -1.39%
Louisiana Light 3 days 58.08 -0.82 -1.39%
Bonny Light 2 days 59.34 -0.99 -1.64%
Mexican Basket 3 days 49.93 -0.13 -0.26%
Natural Gas 1 day 2.156 -0.007 -0.32%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 2 days 59.43 -0.83 -1.38%
Murban 2 days 61.21 -0.73 -1.18%
Iran Heavy 2 days 52.28 -1.03 -1.93%
Basra Light 2 days 62.36 -1.06 -1.67%
Saharan Blend 2 days 58.54 -0.84 -1.41%
Bonny Light 2 days 59.34 -0.99 -1.64%
Bonny Light 2 days 59.34 -0.99 -1.64%
Girassol 2 days 60.96 -0.86 -1.39%
Opec Basket 3 days 60.50 -0.16 -0.26%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 1 day 39.56 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 1 day 42.80 -0.03 -0.07%
Canadian Condensate 4 days 49.35 -0.33 -0.66%
Premium Synthetic 1 day 55.75 -0.33 -0.59%
Sweet Crude 1 day 51.50 -0.33 -0.64%
Peace Sour 1 day 49.85 -0.33 -0.66%
Peace Sour 1 day 49.85 -0.33 -0.66%
Light Sour Blend 1 day 50.85 -0.33 -0.64%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 57.35 -0.33 -0.57%
Central Alberta 1 day 50.35 -0.33 -0.65%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 3 days 58.08 -0.82 -1.39%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 50.50 -1.75 -3.35%
Giddings 2 days 44.25 -1.75 -3.80%
ANS West Coast 4 days 61.86 +0.06 +0.10%
West Texas Sour 2 days 48.12 -1.51 -3.04%
Eagle Ford 2 days 52.07 -1.51 -2.82%
Eagle Ford 2 days 52.07 -1.51 -2.82%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 50.50 -1.75 -3.35%
Kansas Common 3 days 45.50 -0.50 -1.09%
Buena Vista 3 days 63.73 -0.33 -0.52%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 5 minutes 'No - Deal Brexit' vs 'Operation Fear' Globalist Pushback ... Impact to World Economies and Oil
  • 8 minutes China has *Already* Lost the Trade War. Meantime, the U.S. Might Sanction China’s Largest Oil Company
  • 12 minutes Will Uncle Sam Step Up and Cut Production
  • 4 hours China has invested btw $30 - $40 Billon in Canadian Oil Sands. Trump should put 10% tariffs on all Chinese oil exported into or thru U.S. in which Chinese companies have invested .
  • 58 mins Danish Royal Palace ‘Surprised’ By Trump Canceling Trip
  • 17 mins Recession Jitters Are Rising. Is There Reason To Worry?
  • 3 hours US Shale Economic Impact: GDP gain realized in shale boom’s first 10 years
  • 10 hours It's Not the Job of the Government to Dictate Where Businesses Should Go
  • 3 hours TRUMP'S FORMER 'CHRISTIAN LIAISON' SAYS DEEPWATER HORIZON DISASTER WAS GOD'S PUNISHMENT FOR OBAMA ISRAEL DIVISION
  • 10 hours Offshore subsea sub 50$/bbl : Rystad Energy: High stakes in store for subsea markets if oil falls to $50/bbl
  • 3 hours Wonders of US Shale: US Shale Benefits: The U.S. leads global petroleum and natural gas production with record growth in 2018
  • 6 hours Philadelphia Energy Solutions seeks to permanently shut oil refinery - sources
  • 7 hours Tit For Tat: China Strikes Back In Trade Dispute With U.S. With New Tariffs
  • 1 hour NATGAS, LNG, Technology, benefits etc , cleaner global energy fuel
  • 2 hours Domino Effect: Rashida Tlaib Rejects Israel's Offer For 'Humanitarian' Visit To West Bank
  • 2 hours Strait Of Hormuz As a Breakpoint: Germany Not Taking Part In U.S. Naval Mission
  • 4 hours Iran Is Winning Big In The Middle East

Breaking News:

Mexico Says No New Oil Contracts For Non-Producers

Alt Text

Canada’s Oil Crisis Is Far From Over

The negatives for Canadian oil…

Alt Text

Oil Plunges On Trade War Escalation

Oil prices plunged on Friday…

Alt Text

Is U.S. Shale Finally Cash Flow Positive?

For the first time in…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Is China Blocking Vietnam’s Access To $2.5 Trillion In Oil & Gas?

By Irina Slav - Aug 24, 2019, 6:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
China

The United States has accused China of interfering with oil and gas drilling operations off the coast of Vietnam in the disputed waters of the South China Sea. This is the latest indication that bilateral relations have a long way to go before they are mended.

“The United States is deeply concerned that China is continuing its interference with Vietnam’s longstanding oil and gas activities in Vietnam’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) claim. This calls into serious question China’s commitment, including in the ASEAN-China Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea, to the peaceful resolution of maritime disputes,” State Department spokesman Morgan Ortagus said in a statement.

Earlier this month, China deployed a survey boat to the area in question, and it was accompanied by an armed escort—a move that, according to the State Department statement, constituted “an escalation by Beijing in its efforts to intimidate other claimants out of developing resources in the South China Sea.”

A lot of the South China Sea is the object of disputes between China and its neighbors, with a court in The Hague in 2016 ruling against China’s claims and in favor of the Philippines—one of the neighbors opposing China’s expansion in the basin. China however, has not acknowledged the ruling, which has heightened tensions in the area. Instead, it has continued with its agenda, according to which most of the sea is Chinese waters.

The South China Sea may hold 28 billion barrels of oil, according to an estimate from the U.S. Geological Survey from the mid-90s. Since then, with technology improvements, this figure could have increased substantially. Of course, low oil prices or no low oil prices, everyone wants a piece of the oil pie, and China wants the biggest one.  Related: Oil Prices Crash On Recession Fears

According to the U.S., China’s actions in the basin have blocked its neighbors’ access to an estimated US$2.5 trillion in untapped oil and gas resources. The statement also implies that these actions have prevented U.S. companies from taking part in the exploitation of these reserves.

The survey vessel deployment that sparked anger in Washington took place near Vanguard Bank, the same place where two years ago China threatened action against drilling commissioned by Vietnam. The threats worked and Vietnam cancelled the drilling project, which was led by Spain’s Repsol.

Now it’s India’s ONGC that is drilling in Vietnam’s Block 136-3, which it shares not with a U.S. company but with Russia’s top oil producer, Rosneft. According to earlier reports from Sputnik, unnamed sources from Vietnam had said this was the third intrusion of Chinese vessels into waters that Hanoi claims are in its exclusive economic zone.

Since ONGC is a state company, this latest incident does not bode well for Chinese-Indian relations either. India is even more reliant on imported oil than China, so resources in the South China Sea are important for it.

With regard to U.S.-China relations, however, the statement will simply add to the tension, which has now become chronic as trade deal uncertainty drags on. As to effecting any actual change in China’s behaviour in the South China Sea that could encourage U.S. companies to join the exploration drive, the chances of that are slim to non-existent.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage


Previous Post

Authorities Bust Illegal Crypto-Mining Lab In Nuclear Power Plant
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Saudi Arabia’s Newest Strategy To Send Oil Prices Higher

Saudi Arabia’s Newest Strategy To Send Oil Prices Higher
Houthi Drone Attack Sets Saudi Oil Field On Fire

Houthi Drone Attack Sets Saudi Oil Field On Fire

 U.S. To “Drown The World” In Oil

U.S. To “Drown The World” In Oil

 Hong Kong Billionaire Loses $20 Billion In Canadian Oil Sands

Hong Kong Billionaire Loses $20 Billion In Canadian Oil Sands

 Oil Plunges On Trade War Escalation

Oil Plunges On Trade War Escalation

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com