Germany Prepares To Expropriate Russian-Run Refinery

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 101.9 -0.15 -0.15%
Graph down Brent Crude 12 mins 104.8 -0.50 -0.47%
Graph up Natural Gas 7 hours 7.267 +0.417 +6.09%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins 4.701 +0.027 +0.57%
Graph down Gasoline 35 mins 3.435 -0.021 -0.61%
Graph up Louisiana Light 20 hours 104.6 +2.77 +2.72%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 20 hours 104.6 +2.77 +2.72%
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 104.6 -0.08 -0.08%
Chart Opec Basket 20 hours 102.9 +1.01 +0.99%
Chart Mars US 1 min 100.8 -0.78 -0.77%
Chart Gasoline 35 mins 3.435 -0.021 -0.61%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 20 hours 102.8 +3.26 +3.28%
Graph up Murban 20 hours 105.0 +3.09 +3.03%
Graph up Iran Heavy 20 hours 103.6 +0.46 +0.45%
Graph down Basra Light 149 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 20 hours 105.6 +0.68 +0.65%
Graph down Bonny Light 20 hours 104.6 -0.08 -0.08%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 104.6 -0.08 -0.08%
Chart Girassol 20 hours 103.1 +0.17 +0.17%
Chart Opec Basket 20 hours 102.9 +1.01 +0.99%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 87.54 +2.79 +3.29%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 19 hours 87.60 +3.16 +3.74%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 19 hours 103.9 +3.16 +3.14%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 19 hours 102.1 +3.16 +3.19%
Graph up Sweet Crude 19 hours 100.0 +3.16 +3.26%
Graph up Peace Sour 19 hours 97.15 +3.16 +3.36%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 19 hours 97.15 +3.16 +3.36%
Chart Light Sour Blend 19 hours 99.25 +3.16 +3.29%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 19 hours 102.8 +3.16 +3.17%
Chart Central Alberta 19 hours 97.45 +3.16 +3.35%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 20 hours 104.6 +2.77 +2.72%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 98.50 +3.50 +3.68%
Graph up Giddings 20 hours 92.25 +3.50 +3.94%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 106.7 -3.59 -3.25%
Graph up West Texas Sour 20 hours 95.97 +3.48 +3.76%
Graph up Eagle Ford 20 hours 99.92 +3.48 +3.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 20 hours 99.92 +3.48 +3.61%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 98.50 +3.50 +3.68%
Chart Kansas Common 20 hours 92.00 +3.25 +3.66%
Chart Buena Vista 20 hours 109.7 +2.66 +2.49%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes "Natural Gas Trading Picks Up Considerably Amid High Volatility" by Charles Kennedy - ...And is U.S. NatGas Futures dramatically overbought at the $6.35 range?
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 2 days The Multi-Polar New World Order
  • 3 hours "The "Switch Off Putin" campaign, an immediate European-wide boycott of all Russian oil and gas imports" by James Corbett ...or..."The Greatest Trick of All"
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 24 mins "Liquefied natural wind" a substack reflection by Irina Slav
  • 2 hours "To Fight Russia, Europe's Regimes Risk Impoverishment & Recession" by Ryan McMaken
  • 1 day The social cost of carbon in U.S.... "Louisiana Asks SCOTUS To Block Biden Administration From Calculating 'Social Cost' Of Carbon Emissions" - ZERO HEDGE
  • 1 day Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 20 hours Natural Gas is the Cleanest and most Likely Source of Energy to Fuel the World.
  • 1 day "OPEC Is Treading Lightly As Bearish News Mounts" by Irina Slav
  • 2 days "Why I believe a freight recession is imminent" - by CEO of FreightWaves ...and also... "Freight Market Crash Indicators" by AFT Dispatch, Inc.
  • 1 day PROFOUND ! "Russian Ruble relaunched linked to Gold and Commodities" by the famous Ronan Manly -- (NOTE the censorship by the MultiPolar New World Order of The Great Reset))
  • 3 days Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 3 days What-If - Russia decided to take out the Saudi and Kuwait oilfields

Breaking News:

Washington Approves More U.S. LNG Exports For Europe

Can Colombia’s Offshore Oil Potential Rival That Of Brazil?

Can Colombia’s Offshore Oil Potential Rival That Of Brazil?

Colombia’s economically-vital oil industry has…

Guyana Considers Creating Own State-Owned Oil Company

Guyana Considers Creating Own State-Owned Oil Company

The world’s newest offshore oil…

Has Oil Lost Its Upside Momentum?

Has Oil Lost Its Upside Momentum?

Commodity analysts are warning that…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Germany Prepares To Expropriate Russian-Run Refinery

By Charles Kennedy - Apr 27, 2022, 5:00 PM CDT
  • Germany prepares to take control of PCK refinery.
  • The PCK refinery in Schwedt supplies eastern Germany and western Poland.
  • PCK currently receives crude oil inputs from Russia through the Druzhba pipeline.
Join Our Community

German Economy Minister Robert Habeck says the government is preparing to take control of the country’s PCK refinery, operated by Russian state-owned Rosneft, as it scrambles to replace Russian oil to enable an EU-wide ban. 

The PCK refinery in Schwedt supplies eastern Germany and western Poland. 

Germany and Poland are now said to be nearing the end of discussions on a concerted effort to zero out Russian crude oil imports to Germany, with new sources re-routed through German and Polish ports.  

PCK currently receives crude oil inputs from Russia through the Druzhba pipeline. 

The new plan would see PCK inputs shipped through the German Baltic Sea port of Rostock and the Polish port of Gdansk through an alternative pipeline link. Habeck said the plans had been agreed, with only technical details remaining. 

When asked if all-out expropriation of the refinery was a possibility, Habeck responded in the affirmative. 

“We are in a situation where the German government must adapt to and prepare for all scenarios,” said Habeck.

Germany has succeeded in reducing Russian oil imports by over 20%, though some refineries still rely on Russian imports, which now account for 12% of Germany’s overall oil imports. 

On Tuesday, Habeck said a full embargo was now “manageable” and it could be only a matter of days before Germany can withstand a full ban on Russian oil. 

Just last week, Germany suggested it would not be able to implement a full ban on Russian oil until the end of the year

Germany’s announcement also coincides with a Reuters report citing Italian officials as saying that the nationalization of its largest refinery, ultimately owned by Russian Lukoil, would be put on the Cabinet’s agenda on Thursday. 

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

High Oil And Gas Prices Provide Trillions Of Dollars In Tax

Next Post

Has Oil Lost Its Upside Momentum?
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

U.S. Refiners Plan Rare Move Heading Into Summer

U.S. Refiners Plan Rare Move Heading Into Summer
Why Are Big Oil Execs Dumping Millions Of Dollars Worth Of Stock?

Why Are Big Oil Execs Dumping Millions Of Dollars Worth Of Stock?
The Numbers Behind A EU Ban On Russian Crude

The Numbers Behind A EU Ban On Russian Crude
Experts: U.S. Could Enter Lithium Market In A Very Big Way

Experts: U.S. Could Enter Lithium Market In A Very Big Way
Norway Raises Gas Output As Europe Scrambles For Non-Russian Supply

Norway Raises Gas Output As Europe Scrambles For Non-Russian Supply



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com