Goldman Sachs Less Positive About China’s Economic Growth

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 90.34 +2.23 +2.53%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 96.23 +2.58 +2.75%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 96.60 +2.17 +2.30%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 9.333 +0.089 +0.96%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 3.019 +0.084 +2.87%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 93.15 +1.57 +1.71%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 93.15 +1.57 +1.71%
Chart Bonny Light 50 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 95.73 -1.71 -1.75%
Chart Mars US 20 hours 85.76 +0.78 +0.92%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 3.019 +0.084 +2.87%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 50 days 113.0 -1.05 -0.92%
Graph down Murban 50 days 118.7 -0.80 -0.67%
Graph down Iran Heavy 50 days 107.7 -4.37 -3.90%
Graph down Basra Light 261 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 50 days 117.8 -4.13 -3.39%
Graph down Bonny Light 50 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 50 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Girassol 50 days 117.1 -3.86 -3.19%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 95.73 -1.71 -1.75%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 67.78 +1.67 +2.53%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 11 hours 74.01 +1.58 +2.18%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 11 hours 90.26 +1.58 +1.78%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 11 hours 88.51 +1.58 +1.82%
Graph up Sweet Crude 11 hours 86.41 +1.58 +1.86%
Graph up Peace Sour 11 hours 83.56 +1.58 +1.93%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 83.56 +1.58 +1.93%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 85.66 +1.58 +1.88%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 89.21 +1.58 +1.80%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 83.86 +1.58 +1.92%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 93.15 +1.57 +1.71%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 84.50 +1.50 +1.81%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 78.25 +1.50 +1.95%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 98.74 -2.07 -2.05%
Graph up West Texas Sour 7 days 93.27 +2.20 +2.42%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 85.75 -11.47 -11.80%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 85.75 -11.47 -11.80%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 84.50 +1.50 +1.81%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 78.25 +1.50 +1.95%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 95.95 +0.83 +0.87%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Australian power prices go insane
  • 7 minutes Wind droughts
  • 11 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 5 mins Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 12 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 hours What-If - Russia decided to take out the Saudi and Kuwait oilfields
  • 4 hours "As the Earth Cools, the Climate Change Hoax Heats Up" by Michelle Edwards
  • 4 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 18 mins 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 2 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 3 days "Mexico Plans to Become an Export Hub With US-Drilled Natural Gas" - Bloomberg - (See image)
  • 44 mins The United Nations' AGENDA 2030 - The vision for One World Governance ...an article by the famous Dr Robert Malone
  • 7 hours PROFOUND ! "Russian Ruble relaunched linked to Gold and Commodities" by the famous Ronan Manly -- (NOTE the censorship by the MultiPolar New World Order of The Great Reset))

Breaking News:

U.S. Refiners Undeterred By Recession Fears

Saudi Aramco Is Taking A Page Out Of The U.S. Shale Playbook

Saudi Aramco Is Taking A Page Out Of The U.S. Shale Playbook

Saudi Aramco has just reported…

Asia Gobbles Up Cheap U.S. Crude At OPEC’s Expense

Asia Gobbles Up Cheap U.S. Crude At OPEC’s Expense

Asian buyers have bought a…

Are Iraq’s Ambitious Oil Production Goals Feasible?

Are Iraq’s Ambitious Oil Production Goals Feasible?

Iraq is one of the…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Goldman Sachs Less Positive About China’s Economic Growth

By Charles Kennedy - Aug 18, 2022, 8:30 AM CDT
  • Goldman Sachs has revised its forecast for China’s economic growth from 3.3 percent to 3 percent for this year.
  • July data showed a deepening housing crisis combined with continued Covid restrictions.
  • Slower economic growth for the world’s powerhouse would mean further softening in oil prices.
Join Our Community

Goldman Sachs has revised its forecast for China’s economic growth from 3.3 percent to 3 percent for this year. The bank attributed the revision to weaker than expected data for July and a tight energy supply.

Bloomberg noted in a report on the news that the July data showed a deepening housing crisis combined with continued Covid restrictions, topped by a recent unexpected decision by the central bank of the country to cut interest rates.

Slower economic growth for the world’s powerhouse would mean a softening in oil prices, which would be very welcome by other large consumers who have been trying for months to bring prices down with limited success.

Indeed, Brent crude and WTI have been trading below $100 for more than a week now, amid thickening clouds over global economic growth. There have been a number of reasons for this but economic data suggesting a slowdown in China has been among the bigger ones.

China also reported weaker refinery runs and imports for July, even though it continued building its oil inventories.

Goldman is not the only one getting increasingly pessimistic about China’s growth prospects, either. Per the Bloomberg report, Nomura also revised its forecast for the country’s GDP, a lot more substantially than Goldman, reducing it from 3.3 percent to 2.8 percent.

“Beijing will likely do more to arrest the slowdown, but rolling out a comprehensive stimulus package is of low probability in a year of government reshuffle, while the need for maintaining zero Covid makes conventional stimulus measures much less effective,” the bank’s economists wrote in a note.

Dutch ING Groep and Canada’s TD Securities also revised down their economic outlook for China in the last few days, signaling that pessimism is spreading across the analyst community as China continues battling Covid flare-ups following its zero-Covid policy and a housing downturn with developers defaulting on bond payments and struggling to complete paid-for apartments.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Saudi Aramco Is Taking A Page Out Of The U.S. Shale Playbook

Next Post

OPEC Sees Robust Oil Demand Despite Sell-Off
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Are Oil Prices Set For A Comeback?

Are Oil Prices Set For A Comeback?
Why Solar Power Is Failing Amid Record-Breaking Heat

Why Solar Power Is Failing Amid Record-Breaking Heat
Aramco Stands Ready To Boost Oil Output To 12 Million Bpd

Aramco Stands Ready To Boost Oil Output To 12 Million Bpd
Oil Market Surplus Strengthens Case For New OPEC Output Cuts

Oil Market Surplus Strengthens Case For New OPEC Output Cuts
Oil Jumps On Massive Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Jumps On Massive Crude Inventory Draw



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com