Saudi Aramco Is Taking A Page Out Of The U.S. Shale Playbook

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 87.53 -0.58 -0.66%
Graph down Brent Crude 13 mins 93.16 -0.49 -0.52%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 94.43 +1.59 +1.71%
Graph down Natural Gas 11 mins 9.192 -0.052 -0.56%
Graph up Gasoline 14 mins 2.939 +0.005 +0.15%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 91.58 -3.11 -3.28%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 91.58 -3.11 -3.28%
Chart Bonny Light 49 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 97.44 -2.60 -2.60%
Chart Mars US 3 hours 85.76 +0.78 +0.92%
Chart Gasoline 14 mins 2.939 +0.005 +0.15%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 49 days 113.0 -1.05 -0.92%
Graph down Murban 49 days 118.7 -0.80 -0.67%
Graph down Iran Heavy 49 days 107.7 -4.37 -3.90%
Graph down Basra Light 261 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 49 days 117.8 -4.13 -3.39%
Graph down Bonny Light 49 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 49 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Girassol 49 days 117.1 -3.86 -3.19%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 97.44 -2.60 -2.60%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 20 hours 67.78 +1.67 +2.53%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 19 hours 72.43 -2.88 -3.82%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 19 hours 88.68 -2.88 -3.15%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 19 hours 86.93 -2.88 -3.21%
Graph down Sweet Crude 19 hours 84.83 -2.88 -3.28%
Graph down Peace Sour 19 hours 81.98 -2.88 -3.39%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 19 hours 81.98 -2.88 -3.39%
Chart Light Sour Blend 19 hours 84.08 -2.88 -3.31%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 19 hours 87.63 -2.88 -3.18%
Chart Central Alberta 19 hours 82.28 -2.88 -3.38%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 91.58 -3.11 -3.28%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 83.00 -2.75 -3.21%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 76.75 -2.75 -3.46%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 103.7 -1.62 -1.54%
Graph up West Texas Sour 6 days 93.27 +2.20 +2.42%
Graph down Eagle Ford 3 days 85.75 -11.47 -11.80%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 85.75 -11.47 -11.80%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 83.00 -2.75 -3.21%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 76.75 -3.00 -3.76%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 95.12 -2.58 -2.64%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Australian power prices go insane
  • 7 minutes Wind droughts
  • 11 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 5 hours Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 7 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days "Mexico Plans to Become an Export Hub With US-Drilled Natural Gas" - Bloomberg - (See image)
  • 2 hours "As the Earth Cools, the Climate Change Hoax Heats Up" by Michelle Edwards
  • 3 days 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 3 days The United Nations' AGENDA 2030 - The vision for One World Governance ...an article by the famous Dr Robert Malone
  • 2 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 4 days Hopes Are Dashed For International Oil Companies In North Iraq
  • 3 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known

Breaking News:

Israel Planning Clean Energy ‘Revolution’ In Middle East

OPEC+’s July Production Survey Shows Another Big Miss

OPEC+’s July Production Survey Shows Another Big Miss

Despite raising its crude oil…

It’s Time For An Oil And Gas Boom In Africa

It’s Time For An Oil And Gas Boom In Africa

While many countries, including the…

OPEC Sets The Stage For New Output Cuts

OPEC Sets The Stage For New Output Cuts

OPEC's small 100,000 bpd production…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
David Messler

David Messler

Mr. Messler is an oilfield veteran, recently retired from a major service company. During his thirty-eight year career he worked on six-continents in field and…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Saudi Aramco Is Taking A Page Out Of The U.S. Shale Playbook

By David Messler - Aug 17, 2022, 7:00 PM CDT
  • U.S. shale producers have resisted calls from the government to substantially raise production, preferring to return cash to shareholders and repair their balance sheets.
  • The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia-KSA has also received calls from the U.S. government to increase its output. KSA has notionally agreed, but with relatively token amounts that do not address the U.S. government’s goal of reducing oil prices.
  • A closer look at their recent report to shareholders, along with other investing actions they have taken, seems to draw similarities in mindset with U.S. shale producers, in terms of holding to previously announced capital restraint.
Join Our Community

Saudi Aramco, (ARMCO) reported Q-2, 2022 earnings this week and set tongues wagging with the sheer amount of cash being generated in its daily operations. Net income of $48.4 bn, Free Cash Flow of $34.6 bn for the quarter, and $65 bn for the first half, substantially eclipsed year-ago numbers of $22.6 bn and $40.9 bn for the same period. All of this was driven by price realizations for crude topping the $113.00/bbl mark for the quarter, exceeding year-ago prices ($67.90) by ~66%.

What was noteworthy, and documented in a recent Wall Street Journal article, was the company’s capital allocation budget toward increasing production remained largely unchanged at the lower end of its previously announced range of $40-50 bn for 2022. The Journal article went on to note-

“To be fair, $40 billion is a lot, much more than in 2021, but Aramco is very flush. It earned more than $65 billion in free cash flow in the first half of this year. That spending also includes diversifying into natural gas, wind, solar and blue hydrogen. And while capital discipline is laudable, surely if management really believes that oil demand is growing for the next decade, it should at the very least accelerate plans to expand its maximum sustainable oil capacity to 13.0 million barrels a day, currently set for 2027.”

Where the Saudi mindset appears to depart from their oil-producing cousins on the other side of the planet, is what is to be done with the excess cash now being realized. While U.S. shale producers are raining wealth on their shareholders, in the form of stock buybacks and special dividends, KSA-94% owner of ARAMCO, has focused on paying down debt, and diversifying its energy portfolio. In some ways mimicking the actions of the mega oil producers like ExxonMobil, (NYSE:XOM) Chevron (NYSE:CVX) and BP (NYSE:BP), by delving into alternative energy forms. 

The supermajors, tired of being clubbed by the climate alarmists, and having totally bought into the Paris Accord Net Zero by 2030 dictums, have been diverting capital away from legacy sources and toward cleaner energy forms that raise their ESG scores. Author of, The End of Fossil Fuel Insanity, Terry Etam, summarized their plight in an article carried in the BOE Report discussing the coming gap between supply and demand-

“There is little producers can do to help out. Their ‘inventory’ – oil and gas reserves – is in incredibly high demand, and is being bid up in price. What would help alleviate this situation is to find and develop more reserves, but the world’s cultural elite, the group that dominates western political schools of thought, has ‘scientifically’ linked any weather event – anything at all – with climate change, which is linked to ‘fossil fuel combustion', which is therefore bad, and the mere suggestion of increasing production is unacceptable.”

In this regard, the supermajors have been “Greenwashing” their portfolios in some cases and beginning to transition them in others. Here they depart from the Saudis who intend to straddle the gap between petroleum and green energy into the foreseeable future.

In spite of a publically asserted view by Aramco CEO, Amin Nasser that oil demand will grow for the rest of this decade, KSA appears to be in no hurry to accelerate the timetable for achieving the 13 mm BOPD upper threshold set for 2027. Instead, KSA has embarked on an ambitious decade-long quest to diversify its economy away from its sole reliance on oil and gas, choosing a multi-pronged approach that includes hydrogen, wind, and solar. 

One area where they are focusing their efforts is in the production of hydrogen-H2. A Financial Times-FT article notes that the Saudis plan to dominate the production of H2, a few years hence. With its abundant supplies of gas nearby the City of Neom, a Blue-H2 plant is being built with $110 bn of capital. This plant is planned to take 2.2 bn cubic feet of gas daily from the supergiant Jafurrah gas field, for processing Blue H2. It is forecast to come on line in 2026.

Another massive hydrogen project will produce Green H-2, with power supplied by a 99-turbine wind farm. SP Global discusses this in an article focusing on Acwa Power’s 240K mt/ton per year, green hydrogen project that will make 1.2 mm MT of ammonia. It also is expected to start production in 2026.

Finally, solar is thought to have unlimited potential in the Kingdom. It makes sense as the sun shines brightly there more than 300 days per year. Accordingly, KSA is fielding a number of new solar farm projects getting underway. The sovereign wealth fund of the Kingdom just this year let two awards for a total of 1 GW IPP One went to Acwa Power for a 700 MW farm at Al-Rass and a second smaller, 300 MW farm at Saad. The Kingdom has a goal of installing 54 GW of solar generation by 2030.

Solar is also finding industrial uses as the Glass Point complex takes shape. This 1.5 GW project, the biggest solar farm in the world will power an aluminum smelting plant designed to use the solar mirrors on water-filled pipes to produce solar steam. This will save approximately 600K tons of carbon annually. 

Your takeaway

It is fairly clear from the decisions that KSA is making about the capital allocation for renewable forms of energy that their feet are firmly planted in both camps. The higher price regime that has settled on the oil market since 2021 has provided the cash to fund the projects we have discussed, that will fuel the Saudi Vision 2030 initiative.

At the same time, like their shale counterparts in the U.S., they are committed to an orderly development of their legacy oil reserves in a way that will preserve value as far into the future as possible. That’s just good stewardship.

What this means is that in spite of entreaties by world leaders including the American president to produce more oil to lower prices, oil producers in the U.S. and in Saudi Arabia are seemingly determined to hold the line on capital spending. This will have the effect of keeping supplies tight and prices higher than they otherwise would be.

By David Messler for Oilpricce.com 

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Energy Sanctions On Russia Have Been A Boon For China And India
David Messler

David Messler

Mr. Messler is an oilfield veteran, recently retired from a major service company. During his thirty-eight year career he worked on six-continents in field and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Are Oil Prices Set For A Comeback?

Are Oil Prices Set For A Comeback?
Why Solar Power Is Failing Amid Record-Breaking Heat

Why Solar Power Is Failing Amid Record-Breaking Heat
Aramco Stands Ready To Boost Oil Output To 12 Million Bpd

Aramco Stands Ready To Boost Oil Output To 12 Million Bpd
Oil Market Surplus Strengthens Case For New OPEC Output Cuts

Oil Market Surplus Strengthens Case For New OPEC Output Cuts
Asia Gobbles Up Cheap U.S. Crude At OPEC’s Expense

Asia Gobbles Up Cheap U.S. Crude At OPEC’s Expense



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com