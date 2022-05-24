Germany Expects Oil Embargo Decision This Week

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 110.2 -0.12 -0.11%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 113.8 +0.37 +0.33%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 8.804 +0.060 +0.69%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins 3.785 +0.016 +0.42%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 3.804 +0.007 +0.17%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 110.6 -3.61 -3.16%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 110.6 -3.61 -3.16%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 118.0 +1.30 +1.11%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 116.0 +1.16 +1.01%
Chart Mars US 14 hours 106.5 -0.74 -0.69%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 3.804 +0.007 +0.17%

Graph up Marine 2 days 109.3 +1.54 +1.43%
Graph up Murban 2 days 111.8 +1.35 +1.22%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 108.8 +0.81 +0.75%
Graph down Basra Light 176 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 116.9 +0.93 +0.80%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 118.0 +1.30 +1.11%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 118.0 +1.30 +1.11%
Chart Girassol 2 days 113.3 +0.55 +0.49%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 116.0 +1.16 +1.01%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 5 days 91.13 -0.36 -0.39%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 13 hours 96.19 +0.01 +0.01%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 13 hours 112.4 +0.01 +0.01%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 13 hours 110.7 +0.01 +0.01%
Graph up Sweet Crude 13 hours 108.6 +0.01 +0.01%
Graph up Peace Sour 13 hours 105.7 +0.01 +0.01%
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 105.7 +0.01 +0.01%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 107.8 +0.01 +0.01%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 111.4 +0.01 +0.01%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 106.0 +0.01 +0.01%

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 110.6 -3.61 -3.16%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 106.8 -3.00 -2.73%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 100.5 -3.00 -2.90%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 115.7 -0.58 -0.50%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 104.2 -2.94 -2.74%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 108.2 -2.94 -2.65%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 108.2 -2.94 -2.65%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 106.8 -3.00 -2.73%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 100.5 -3.00 -2.90%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 113.8 +1.20 +1.07%

All Charts
  • 4 minutes "Natural Gas Trading Picks Up Considerably Amid High Volatility" by Charles Kennedy - ...And is U.S. NatGas Futures dramatically overbought at the $6.35 range?
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 6 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 15 hours "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.
  • 58 mins Natural Gas is the Cleanest and most Likely Source of Energy to Fuel the World.
  • 3 days What China is Learning from Russia's War in Ukraine and its Consequences
  • 3 hours Advancing Fundamental Drilling Science - Geothermal drilling successes offer potential gain for petroleum industry
  • 5 days Failure To Implement Russian Oil Ban Could Send Oil Crashing To $65

U.S. Oil Refiners Brace For Hurricane Season

Aramco Books $40 Billion Q1 Profit On Oil Rally

Aramco Books $40 Billion Q1 Profit On Oil Rally

Saudi Aramco reported a net…

OPEC Cuts Global Oil Demand Growth Forecast, Again

OPEC Cuts Global Oil Demand Growth Forecast, Again

Slower global economic growth, China’s…

Slew Of New Discoveries Brings UAE Closer To Production Goals

Slew Of New Discoveries Brings UAE Closer To Production Goals

UAE oil major ADNOC reported…

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

Germany Expects Oil Embargo Decision This Week

By Irina Slav - May 24, 2022, 9:30 AM CDT
  • Germany's Economy Minister: "We will reach a breakthrough within days,".
  • Germany is willing to impose an oil embargo without support from all 27 EU members.
  • Germany aims to stop all Russian oil imports by the end of 2022.
The European Union is about to agree on a Russian oil embargo within days, Germany's Economy Ministry Robert Habeck told media.

"We will reach a breakthrough within days," Habeck told German ZDF, as quoted by Reuters.

Just a day earlier, Habeck had told the media that Germany was so eager to impose an embargo on Russian oil imports that it was willing to do it without a consensus among all 27 EU members.

Speaking to another German news channel, Habeck said that "If the Commission president says we're doing this as 26 without Hungary, then that is a path that I would always support," adding, however, "But I have not yet heard this from the EU." 

Germany is one of the most vocal supporters of a Russian oil embargo and earlier this month said it was going to eliminate the commodity from its energy mix by the end of the year, whatever the rest of the European Union decides.

That's despite the fact that the refinery supplying fuel for the capital Berlin and its surroundings is majority-owned by Russia's Rosneft and runs on Russian crude. Earlier this month, Shell's chief executive warned the 233,000-bpd facility would start reducing production as soon as deliveries of Russian crude stop.

Suspending Russian oil imports, Ben van Beurden said, "will probably mean that that refinery will be turned down quite significantly because the incoming logistics are constrained and the refinery is not configured for anything else but Urals."

The European Union has granted Hungary, Slovakia, the Czech Republic, and Bulgaria temporary exemptions from an embargo, giving them more time to find alternative suppliers. It is also offering them more than $2 billion for their trouble.

The proposal for the embargo, made by the European Commission, involves a six-month period for winding down purchases of Russian oil and nine months for purchases of Russian refined products.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

Biden Calls Energy Crisis "Incredible Transition"
