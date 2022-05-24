Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 110.2 -0.11 -0.10%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 113.8 +0.40 +0.35%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 8.755 +0.011 +0.13%
Graph up Heating Oil 16 mins 3.786 +0.017 +0.45%
Graph up Gasoline 14 mins 3.810 +0.012 +0.32%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 110.6 -3.61 -3.16%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 110.6 -3.61 -3.16%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 118.0 +1.30 +1.11%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 116.0 +1.16 +1.01%
Chart Mars US 14 hours 106.5 -0.74 -0.69%
Chart Gasoline 14 mins 3.810 +0.012 +0.32%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 109.3 +1.54 +1.43%
Graph up Murban 2 days 111.8 +1.35 +1.22%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 108.8 +0.81 +0.75%
Graph down Basra Light 176 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 116.9 +0.93 +0.80%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 118.0 +1.30 +1.11%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 118.0 +1.30 +1.11%
Chart Girassol 2 days 113.3 +0.55 +0.49%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 116.0 +1.16 +1.01%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 5 days 91.13 -0.36 -0.39%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 13 hours 96.19 +0.01 +0.01%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 13 hours 112.4 +0.01 +0.01%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 13 hours 110.7 +0.01 +0.01%
Graph up Sweet Crude 13 hours 108.6 +0.01 +0.01%
Graph up Peace Sour 13 hours 105.7 +0.01 +0.01%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 105.7 +0.01 +0.01%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 107.8 +0.01 +0.01%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 111.4 +0.01 +0.01%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 106.0 +0.01 +0.01%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 110.6 -3.61 -3.16%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 106.8 -3.00 -2.73%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 100.5 -3.00 -2.90%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 115.7 -0.58 -0.50%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 104.2 -2.94 -2.74%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 108.2 -2.94 -2.65%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 108.2 -2.94 -2.65%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 106.8 -3.00 -2.73%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 100.5 -3.00 -2.90%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 113.8 +1.20 +1.07%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes "Natural Gas Trading Picks Up Considerably Amid High Volatility" by Charles Kennedy - ...And is U.S. NatGas Futures dramatically overbought at the $6.35 range?
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 6 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 14 hours "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.
  • 43 mins Natural Gas is the Cleanest and most Likely Source of Energy to Fuel the World.
  • 3 days What China is Learning from Russia's War in Ukraine and its Consequences
  • 3 hours Advancing Fundamental Drilling Science - Geothermal drilling successes offer potential gain for petroleum industry
  • 5 days Failure To Implement Russian Oil Ban Could Send Oil Crashing To $65

Breaking News:

U.S. Oil Refiners Brace For Hurricane Season

Can Russia Actually Find Other Buyers If EU Moves Forward With Oil Embargo?

Can Russia Actually Find Other Buyers If EU Moves Forward With Oil Embargo?

Russia is warning the EU…

Mexico’s Push For Energy Independence Comes At A Cost

Mexico’s Push For Energy Independence Comes At A Cost

Mexico is racing to increase…

European Drivers Face Further Gasoline Squeeze

European Drivers Face Further Gasoline Squeeze

European drivers who are already…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Biden Calls Energy Crisis "Incredible Transition"

By Charles Kennedy - May 24, 2022, 8:30 AM CDT
  • Biden: High gasoline prices are part of an incredible transition away from oil and gas.
  • The average gasoline price in the U.S. reached $4.596 per gallon at the start of this week.
  • Soaring diesel prices could send inflation even higher in the second half of 2022.
Join Our Community

President Biden came under fire from fellow politicians this week after he called the record-high retail fuel prices in the U.S. part of "an incredible transition" away from oil and gas.

"Here's the situation.  And when it comes to the gas prices, we're going through an incredible transition that is taking place that, God willing, when it's over, we'll be stronger, and the world will be stronger and less reliant on fossil fuels when this is over," Biden said during a joint news conference with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

The President's remarks come as the average gasoline price in the U.S. reached $4.596 per gallon at the start of this week, with diesel prices at $5.554 per gallon despite the planned massive release of crude oil from the strategic petroleum reserve and new plans for the release of diesel from federal reserves as well.

"And what I've been able to do to keep it from getting even worse — and it's bad.  The price of gas at the pump is something that I told you — you heard me say before — it would be a matter of great discussion at my kitchen table when I was a kid growing up.  It's affecting a lot of families," Biden also said.

"But we have released over two hundred and, I think, fifty-seven thousand — million barrels of oil, I should say. Us and the rest of the world we convinced to get involved. It's helped, but it's not been enough," the U.S. President added.

Although gasoline prices are putting pressure on households, some experts are more concerned about diesel prices, which help keep inflation higher by adding to the transportation costs of most goods shipped and sold across the U.S. In the East Coast, according to the WSJ, diesel fuel supplies are at the lowest since 1990 at least.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads from Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

What Will It Take For Hungary To Agree On A Russian Oil Embargo?

Next Post

Germany Expects Oil Embargo Decision This Week
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

How China Could Spark A Major Reversal For Oil Prices

How China Could Spark A Major Reversal For Oil Prices
Analyst Warns Of A Fuel Shortage Crisis In The U.S.

Analyst Warns Of A Fuel Shortage Crisis In The U.S.
Oil Prices Under Pressure As China Considers Russian Crude

Oil Prices Under Pressure As China Considers Russian Crude
Kazakhstan Cuts Iron Supplies To Russian Steelworks

Kazakhstan Cuts Iron Supplies To Russian Steelworks
Why Investors Should Pay Close Attention To The Disappearing WTI-Brent Spread

Why Investors Should Pay Close Attention To The Disappearing WTI-Brent Spread



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com