What Will It Take For Hungary To Agree On A Russian Oil Embargo?

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 17 mins 109.9 -0.35 -0.32%
Graph up Brent Crude 53 mins 113.4 +0.87 +0.77%
Graph up Natural Gas 17 mins 8.802 +0.058 +0.66%
Graph down Heating Oil 17 mins 3.763 -0.006 -0.15%
Graph down Gasoline 17 mins 3.677 -0.121 -3.18%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 114.2 +0.42 +0.37%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 114.2 +0.42 +0.37%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 116.7 +2.62 +2.30%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 114.8 +2.75 +2.45%
Chart Mars US 53 mins 106.5 -0.74 -0.69%
Chart Gasoline 17 mins 3.677 -0.121 -3.18%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 107.7 +2.47 +2.35%
Graph up Murban 4 days 110.5 +2.50 +2.32%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 108.0 +1.87 +1.76%
Graph down Basra Light 175 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 116.0 +2.66 +2.35%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 116.7 +2.62 +2.30%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 116.7 +2.62 +2.30%
Chart Girassol 4 days 112.7 +2.15 +1.94%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 114.8 +2.75 +2.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 4 days 91.13 -0.36 -0.39%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 17 hours 96.18 +0.39 +0.41%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 17 hours 112.4 +0.39 +0.35%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 17 hours 110.7 +0.39 +0.35%
Graph up Sweet Crude 17 hours 108.6 +0.39 +0.36%
Graph up Peace Sour 17 hours 105.7 +0.39 +0.37%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 105.7 +0.39 +0.37%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 107.8 +0.39 +0.36%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 111.4 +0.39 +0.35%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 106.0 +0.39 +0.37%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 114.2 +0.42 +0.37%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 109.8 +1.00 +0.92%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 103.5 +1.00 +0.98%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 116.2 +2.58 +2.27%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 107.2 +1.02 +0.96%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 111.1 +1.02 +0.93%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 111.1 +1.02 +0.93%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 109.8 +1.00 +0.92%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 103.5 +1.00 +0.98%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 112.6 -5.11 -4.34%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes "Natural Gas Trading Picks Up Considerably Amid High Volatility" by Charles Kennedy - ...And is U.S. NatGas Futures dramatically overbought at the $6.35 range?
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 15 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days What China is Learning from Russia's War in Ukraine and its Consequences
  • 22 hours Natural Gas is the Cleanest and most Likely Source of Energy to Fuel the World.
  • 9 hours Advancing Fundamental Drilling Science - Geothermal drilling successes offer potential gain for petroleum industry
  • 4 days Failure To Implement Russian Oil Ban Could Send Oil Crashing To $65
  • 5 days Revisiting: "The U.S. Grid Isn’t Ready For A Major Shift To Renewables" from March 2021 by Irina Slav at OILPRICE
  • 14 hours "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.

Breaking News:

American Drivers Set To Pay Record-High Gasoline Prices At Memorial Day

Permian Drillers Lead The Charge As Rig Count Climbs

Permian Drillers Lead The Charge As Rig Count Climbs

The number of total active…

Wall Street Is Turning Its Back On Big Tech As Oil Stocks Rally

Wall Street Is Turning Its Back On Big Tech As Oil Stocks Rally

"Given the jump in oil…

Russian Oil Production May Fall To 18-Year Low On EU Oil Embargo

Russian Oil Production May Fall To 18-Year Low On EU Oil Embargo

Russia’s crude oil production could…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
City A.M

City A.M

CityAM.com is the online presence of City A.M., London's first free daily business newspaper. Both platforms cover financial and business news as well as sport and…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

What Will It Take For Hungary To Agree On A Russian Oil Embargo?

By City A.M - May 23, 2022, 2:00 PM CDT
  • The European Union is racing to iron out the final terms for a potential embargo on Russian oil.
  • Hungary has been vocal in its opposition to the oil ban.
  • Hungary is calling for greater energy investment before it agrees to a full embargo.
Join Our Community

Hungary has maintained its demands for energy investment before it agrees to a Russian oil embargo with its Western allies.

“Solutions first, sanctions afterward,” Hungary’s Justice Minister Judit Varga said ahead of fresh talks with the European Union (EU) on the sixth package of sanctions against Russia after it invaded Ukraine.

The Hungarian government has been clashing with multiple EU member states and its executive arm, the European Commission, which has been calling for swift approval of more energy sanctions against the Kremlin following the invasion of Ukraine.

The European Commission proposed the sixth package of sanctions earlier this month, including a six-month phase out of Russian oil supplies.

However, Hungary’s opposition to the measure has prevented the ban from being confirmed – as it requires the unanimity of all the 27 member states to approve it.

Several EU member states including Czechia and Slovakia have secured extended phase-outs of two years rather than six months, but Hungary is also looking for an exemption for piped oil supplies, or compensation.

However, Robert Habeck, Germany’s Economy Minister has hinted his country could vote through a ban excluding Hungary.

France, Lithuania, Belgium, and Ireland have urged a compromise before the summit during closed-door discussions among EU diplomats last week, sources said.

Sources told the news agency Reuters that Sweden has suggested dropping the oil embargo to move ahead with other new sanctions if that was necessary.

This includes the exclusion of Sberbank and other Russian lenders from the SWIFT banking system and blacklisting more individuals held responsible for the war.

Related: Oil Markets Are Bracing For A Slew Of Bullish News

However, an oil ban remains the centerpiece of a proposed sixth package of sanctions.

The bloc is currently dependent on Russia for around 25 percent of its oil supplies.

Hungary is heavily reliant on its crude stocks and has revealed it would need €750m in short-term investments to upgrade refineries and expand a pipeline bringing oil from Croatia.

It also said the longer-term conversion of its economy away from Russian oil could cost as much as €18 bn.

The Commission last week offered up to €2bn in support to countries that are landlocked and reliant on Russian supply – Hungary, the Czech Republic and Slovakia.

It has also unveiled a €210bn plan to end Europe’s reliance on Russian fossil fuels by 2027, but it has not yet revealed how EU states would share this money.

By CityAM

More Top Reads from Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Germany Wants Russia Oil Embargo, With Or Without Hungary
City A.M

City A.M

CityAM.com is the online presence of City A.M., London's first free daily business newspaper. Both platforms cover financial and business news as well as sport and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Failure To Implement Russian Oil Ban Could Send Oil Crashing To $65

Failure To Implement Russian Oil Ban Could Send Oil Crashing To $65
Analyst Warns Of A Fuel Shortage Crisis In The U.S.

Analyst Warns Of A Fuel Shortage Crisis In The U.S.
Oil Markets Are Bracing For A Slew Of Bullish News

Oil Markets Are Bracing For A Slew Of Bullish News
Oil Prices Under Pressure As China Considers Russian Crude

Oil Prices Under Pressure As China Considers Russian Crude
The Real Reason Gasoline And Diesel Prices Are So High

The Real Reason Gasoline And Diesel Prices Are So High



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com