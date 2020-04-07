Emerging Oil Hotspots Hammered By Coronavirus Crisis

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 25.01 +1.38 +5.84%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 32.71 +0.84 +2.64%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.876 +0.024 +1.30%
Graph down Mars US 1 hour 20.63 -4.45 -17.74%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 23.48 +0.47 +2.04%
Graph down Urals 20 hours 24.10 -0.75 -3.02%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 22.21 -0.90 -3.89%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 22.21 -0.90 -3.89%
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 26.73 +0.44 +1.67%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 18.66 -1.82 -8.89%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.876 +0.024 +1.30%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 20 hours 25.24 -0.07 -0.28%
Graph down Murban 20 hours 25.62 -0.15 -0.58%
Graph up Iran Heavy 20 hours 21.80 +1.25 +6.08%
Graph down Basra Light 20 hours 30.90 -3.14 -9.22%
Graph up Saharan Blend 20 hours 22.32 +0.40 +1.82%
Graph up Bonny Light 20 hours 26.73 +0.44 +1.67%
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 26.73 +0.44 +1.67%
Chart Girassol 20 hours 26.76 +0.72 +2.76%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 23.48 +0.47 +2.04%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 hour 11.40 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 19 hours 10.68 -2.26 -17.47%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 19 hours 26.93 -2.26 -7.74%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 19 hours 26.48 -2.26 -7.86%
Graph down Sweet Crude 19 hours 21.83 -2.26 -9.38%
Graph down Peace Sour 19 hours 16.08 -2.26 -12.32%
Chart Peace Sour 19 hours 16.08 -2.26 -12.32%
Chart Light Sour Blend 19 hours 20.33 -2.26 -10.00%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 19 hours 25.08 -2.26 -8.27%
Chart Central Alberta 19 hours 16.58 -2.26 -12.00%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 22.21 -0.90 -3.89%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 20.25 -2.50 -10.99%
Graph down Giddings 20 hours 14.00 -2.50 -15.15%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 29.05 +3.37 +13.12%
Graph down West Texas Sour 20 hours 17.58 -2.45 -12.23%
Graph down Eagle Ford 20 hours 21.53 -2.45 -10.22%
Chart Eagle Ford 20 hours 21.53 -2.45 -10.22%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 20.25 -2.50 -10.99%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 16.25 -2.25 -12.16%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 30.81 -2.26 -6.83%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Trump will meet with executives in the energy industry to discuss the impact of COVID-19
  • 8 minutes Charts of COVID-19 Fatality Rate by Age and Sex
  • 11 minutes Why Trump Is Right to Re-Open the Economy
  • 13 minutes Its going to be an oil bloodbath
  • 1 hour Ten days ago Trump sent New York Hydroxychloroquine. Being administered to infected. Covid deaths dropped last few days. Fewer on ventilators. Hydroxychloroquine "Cause and Effect" ?
  • 6 hours US Shale Resilience: Oil Industry Experts Say Shale Will Rise Again
  • 12 mins Russia's Rosneft Oil is screwed
  • 11 hours Mr
  • 20 hours While China was covering up Covid-19 it went on an international buying spree for ventilators and masks. From Jan 7th until the end of February China bought 2.2 Billion masks !
  • 8 hours Free market or Freeloading off the work of others?
  • 22 hours How to Create a Pandemic
  • 22 hours What If ‘We’d Adopted A More Conventional Response To This Epidemic?’
  • 9 hours Marine based energy generation
  • 8 hours China Takes Axe To Alternative Energy Funding, Slashing Subsidies For Solar And Wind
  • 23 hours Apple to Bypass Internet and Beam Directly to Phones
  • 15 hours Which producers will shut in first?

Breaking News:

WTI Slides On Huge Crude Inventory Build

Alt Text

Oil Prices Slide As Saudi Arabia Confirms Another Export Boost

Saudi Arabia is not backing…

Alt Text

OPEC And Partners Eye A 3-Month Output Cut

Countries part of the OPEC+…

Alt Text

Why The OPEC+ Output Cut Is Irrelevant

Oil demand and oil prices…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Viktor Katona

Viktor Katona

Viktor Katona is an Group Physical Trader at MOL Group and Expert at the Russian International Affairs Council, currently based in Budapest. Disclaimer: views set…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Emerging Oil Hotspots Hammered By Coronavirus Crisis

By Viktor Katona - Apr 07, 2020, 3:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
offshore

The ongoing price crash triggered by the coronavirus and the oil war has in many ways hammered investments into upcoming African, Latin American and Asian plays

As the United States, Russia and Saudi Arabia figure out how to transform an every-man-for-himself-styled competition into a triumvirate of leading oil producers, smaller producers and nations who were just about to embark upon the oil-producing journey have been dragged into some very serious soul-searching. Upstream licensing might be one of less talked about, yet still very palpable and manifest consequences of the ongoing price crash – the 2014-2015 price drop has in many ways hammered investments into African or Latin American plays and what seemed like a gradual warming of interest in 2018-2019 will now be eroded by the Saudi-US-Russian triangle of conflict. 

Africa. From what can be judged at this point, most of Africa’s licensing rounds will be delayed into 2021 or farther – this will bite Angola especially, having pinned a lot of hope into rejuvenating offshore exploration backed by more business-friendly terms and a leaner Sonangol. Senegal has delayed its 2020 licensing round by 3 months already, until end-September 2020, yet given the nature of financing problems that some drillers in offshore Senegal experience, one can safely assume that if Dakar wants to have a reasonably successful licensing round it would delay into 2021. South Sudan intended to offer 14 oil blocks in its 1st self-organized licensing round, yet the Ministry of Petroleum has already informed potential investors that the round is off for an unspecified time period due to the adverse market conditions. 

African governments will also be compelled to withhold legislation initially aimed at increased the government’s hydrocarbon revenue take or simply tightening upstream terms and conditions. Nigeria’s Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB), the initial purpose of which was to increase government revenues on the back of soaring budget necessities, now seems to be very likely to be postponed from its initial mid-2020 passing into late this year or even later. Evidently, not all new legislative moves can be perceived as negative for business – any delay in the privatization of the Angolan NOC Sonangol, rumoured to have been planned for 2020, is simultaneously bad for the leanness-advocating Angolan government of Joao Lourenço and international majors willing to invest there. 

Premium: Ending The Oil War Isn’t Enough

Latin America. Seven Latin American countries have planned licensing rounds for 2020 – Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Guyana and Uruguay. With breakeven costs for Neuquén shale or Colombia’s Middle Magdalena Basin hovering around 30-40 USD per barrel, i.e. higher than currently Argentinian Medanito or Colombian Vasconia is valued on the market, most of the above countries would be ill-advised not to make allowances for the current market situation. Guyana’s flagship deepwater project, the Exxon-operated Liza field, boasted breakeven levels of some 35 USD per barrel, hence it might make sense for the Guyanese government to wait a little and postpone the 2nd licensing round, originally set an unspecified date in H2 2020. 

Brazil stands out among all Latin American countries planning to have a licensing round in 2020 – after the painful fiasco of Round 6 last year, the country wanted to bounce back with Round 17 (128 shallow water and deepwater blocks under a concession contract model) and the 7th pre-salt Round (PSC deals for 3 blocks in the Campos and Santos basins). These are all endangered under current circumstances. Petrobras takes the low oil price environment seriously, being the first major NOC to unilaterally cut production by 100kbpd and cutting its 2020 investment by a third. Venezuela did not plan any upstream offerings this year, yet it is certainly suffering the most in Latin America – it has been selling its production lower than the 11 USD per barrel lifting costs, aggravating the dire situation the Maduro government has been in. 

Asia. If one is to look at analysts’ forecasts solely, Asia will be the region that has witnessed the least CAPEX cuts among the major oil-producing continents. Yet behind the shiny façade, an unsavory truth might be lurking around – namely, that many Southeast Asian NOCs are mandated by their respective governments to continue operating as if nothing had happened. Malaysia’s 2020 bid round has remained intact and PETRONAS is expected to move on with projects that would satiate the needs of Malaysia LNG irrespective of losses. Other majors like Pertamina or PTTEP are not in the position to drastically cut their commitments, if not for anything than for the sole reason of not having that many final investment decisions on the table. Myanmar has so far failed to communicate its strategy – it intended to hold its next bidding round (18 onshore and 15 offshore blocks) this year, having put forward a draft petroleum bill to grant all future E&P issues a legal basis. 

India will be one of the main losers of the corona virus-induced panic as it had planned 3 licensing rounds for 2020. Now it is compelled to delay (for the second time already) the deadline of Round 5, all the while merging Rounds 6 and 7 into one. Generally, the prospects are somewhat dire – in the last (pre-price-crash) Open Acreage Licensing Policy it was the state-owned ONGC that walked away with all the blocks on offer, it seems difficult to believe that long-sought majors would join the game now. Australia will most likely see delays in project reaching the commission stage – for instance, one of its most ambitious projects in the North Western Shelf, Dorado, has a breakeven price of some 35 USD per barrel so it might make sense to delay its start-up. Needless to say several LNG-bound projects like Barossa, Scarborough or Browse seem a bit counter-intuitive to launch now. 

By Viktor Katona for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage






Previous Post

OPEC And Partners Eye A 3-Month Output Cut
Viktor Katona

Viktor Katona

Viktor Katona is an Group Physical Trader at MOL Group and Expert at the Russian International Affairs Council, currently based in Budapest. Disclaimer: views set…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The OPEC Meeting Could Send Oil Prices Crashing Below $10

The OPEC Meeting Could Send Oil Prices Crashing Below $10
$1 Oil: Saudi Arabia's Attempt To Crush U.S. Shale

$1 Oil: Saudi Arabia's Attempt To Crush U.S. Shale

 What Really Caused Oil To Rally By 25%?

What Really Caused Oil To Rally By 25%?

 Russia To Cut 1 Million Barrels Per Day, But Under One Condition

Russia To Cut 1 Million Barrels Per Day, But Under One Condition

 OPEC’s Plan To Take Over The Global Oil Industry

OPEC’s Plan To Take Over The Global Oil Industry



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com