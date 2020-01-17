Angola Set To Finally Boost Its Oil Production

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 58.37 -0.16 -0.27%
Brent Crude 10 mins 64.58 -0.04 -0.06%
Natural Gas 10 mins 1.987 -0.059 -2.88%
Mars US 19 hours 59.77 +0.81 +1.37%
Opec Basket 2 days 65.62 +0.30 +0.46%
Urals 2 days 59.50 -0.60 -1.00%
Louisiana Light 2 days 62.27 +0.61 +0.99%
Louisiana Light 2 days 62.27 +0.61 +0.99%
Bonny Light 2 days 65.29 +0.70 +1.08%
Mexican Basket 2 days 54.95 +0.55 +1.01%
Natural Gas 10 mins 1.987 -0.059 -2.88%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 2 days 64.76 -0.14 -0.22%
Murban 2 days 66.17 -0.33 -0.50%
Iran Heavy 2 days 53.74 +0.72 +1.36%
Basra Light 2 days 69.50 +0.24 +0.35%
Saharan Blend 2 days 65.75 +0.83 +1.28%
Bonny Light 2 days 65.29 +0.70 +1.08%
Bonny Light 2 days 65.29 +0.70 +1.08%
Girassol 2 days 66.17 +0.78 +1.19%
Opec Basket 2 days 65.62 +0.30 +0.46%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 37.17 -0.07 -0.19%
Western Canadian Select 12 hours 35.63 +0.72 +2.06%
Canadian Condensate 12 hours 52.53 +0.72 +1.39%
Premium Synthetic 12 hours 58.93 +0.72 +1.24%
Sweet Crude 12 hours 49.78 +0.72 +1.47%
Peace Sour 12 hours 45.93 +0.72 +1.59%
Peace Sour 12 hours 45.93 +0.72 +1.59%
Light Sour Blend 12 hours 50.28 +0.72 +1.45%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 55.78 +0.72 +1.31%
Central Alberta 12 hours 45.78 +0.72 +1.60%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 62.27 +0.61 +0.99%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 55.00 +0.75 +1.38%
Giddings 2 days 48.75 +0.75 +1.56%
ANS West Coast 2 days 66.36 -0.29 -0.44%
West Texas Sour 2 days 52.47 +0.71 +1.37%
Eagle Ford 2 days 56.42 +0.71 +1.27%
Eagle Ford 2 days 56.42 +0.71 +1.27%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 55.00 +0.75 +1.38%
Kansas Common 2 days 48.75 +0.75 +1.56%
Buena Vista 2 days 67.75 +0.71 +1.06%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Phase One trade deal, for China it is all about technology war
  • 7 minutes IRAN / USA
  • 11 minutes Shale Oil Fiasco
  • 16 minutes Swedes Think Climate Policy Worst Waste of Taxpayers' Money in 2019
  • 1 day Iranian government can do everything to avoid attacking American people.
  • 8 hours What's the Endgame Here?
  • 6 hours Canada / Iran
  • 16 hours Gravity is a scam!
  • 11 hours 10 Rockets hit US Air Base in Iraq
  • 3 hours US Shale: Technology
  • 7 hours Remember: Only the Poor Can Reach the Kingdom of God
  • 16 hours Wind Turbine Blades Not Recyclable
  • 12 hours IRAQ / USA
  • 15 hours Tales From The Smoke Shack and beyond.
  • 16 hours History’s Largest Mining Operation Is About to Begin
  • 1 day Gretta Thunbergs zero carbon voyage carbon foot print of carbon fibre manufacture

Breaking News:

Angola Set To Finally Boost Its Oil Production

Are Oil Prices Still Too High?

Are Oil Prices Still Too High?

With global oil demand growth…

SUVs Not EVs: The Electric Car Boom Hits A Snag

SUVs Not EVs: The Electric Car Boom Hits A Snag

Consumers are in love with…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Angola Set To Finally Boost Its Oil Production

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jan 17, 2020, 12:00 PM CST Angola Offshore

After years of declines in crude oil production, one of OPEC’s largest African producers, Angola, is finally about to see its production rising in the coming years, with several new projects coming online.

Italy’s oil and gas major Eni said on Friday that it had started up the Agogo oilfield just nine months after its discovery, with the project timeline facilitated by the nearby Floating Production Storage Offloading (FPSO) Ngoma, which lies just 15 kilometers (9 miles) away from the Agogo field.

The Agogo field is estimated to have more than 650 million barrels of oil in place, the Italian major said. Production at the new oilfield has already reached 10,000 barrels of oil per day (bpd) and is expected to rise to 20,000 bpd over the next few weeks, Eni said.  

Another major European company, France’s Total, has also been very active in Angola in recent months.

In April last year, Total started up production at the Kaombo Sul oil development, adding 115,000 bpd to bring Total’s overall production capacity to 230,000 bpd, equivalent to 15 percent of Angola’s output.

Total is also preparing to drill an ultra deepwater well off the coast of Angola that will be the deepest well in the world.

The pick-up of drilling activity offshore Angola is welcome news for the OPEC producer which has suffered a steady production decline after the oil price crash of 2014 because older fields were maturing while prohibitive costs offshore Angola drove upstream investment away.

Currently, Angola pumps around 1.4 million bpd, according to OPEC’s latest Monthly Oil Market Report (MOMR), which showed the country boosted its production by the most among OPEC producers in December after the Girassol grade returned from maintenance. OPEC’s overall production dropped as additional cuts from Saudi Arabia, Iraq, and the UAE more than offset Angola’s 125,000-bpd monthly production rise in December.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage


Previous Post

Gas Deliveries At Sabine Pass LNG Plant Fall Due of Fog

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Climb Higher On Huge Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Prices Climb Higher On Huge Crude Inventory Draw
Oil Prices Soar As Iran Fires Missiles At U.S. Base

Oil Prices Soar As Iran Fires Missiles At U.S. Base

 Aramco’s Opening Rally Comes To An End

Aramco’s Opening Rally Comes To An End

 Oil Prices Head Lower Following Inventory Builds

Oil Prices Head Lower Following Inventory Builds

 Oil Freight Rates From US Gulf Coast Hit New Record As Demand Booms

Oil Freight Rates From US Gulf Coast Hit New Record As Demand Booms

Most Commented

Alt text

The Human Cost of the EV Revolution

 Alt text

The Unexpected Consequences Of Germany’s Anti-Nuclear Push

 Alt text

Burn, Pay, Or Shut It Down: Three Evils For Permian Drillers

 Alt text

Billions In Worthless Assets Plague The Oil & Gas Industry
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com