OPEC And Partners Eye A 3-Month Output Cut

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 25.01 +1.38 +5.84%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 32.71 +0.84 +2.64%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.876 +0.024 +1.30%
Graph down Mars US 1 hour 20.63 -4.45 -17.74%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 23.48 +0.47 +2.04%
Graph down Urals 20 hours 24.10 -0.75 -3.02%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 22.21 -0.90 -3.89%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 22.21 -0.90 -3.89%
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 26.73 +0.44 +1.67%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 18.66 -1.82 -8.89%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.876 +0.024 +1.30%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 20 hours 25.24 -0.07 -0.28%
Graph down Murban 20 hours 25.62 -0.15 -0.58%
Graph up Iran Heavy 20 hours 21.80 +1.25 +6.08%
Graph down Basra Light 20 hours 30.90 -3.14 -9.22%
Graph up Saharan Blend 20 hours 22.32 +0.40 +1.82%
Graph up Bonny Light 20 hours 26.73 +0.44 +1.67%
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 26.73 +0.44 +1.67%
Chart Girassol 20 hours 26.76 +0.72 +2.76%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 23.48 +0.47 +2.04%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 hour 11.40 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 19 hours 10.68 -2.26 -17.47%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 19 hours 26.93 -2.26 -7.74%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 19 hours 26.48 -2.26 -7.86%
Graph down Sweet Crude 19 hours 21.83 -2.26 -9.38%
Graph down Peace Sour 19 hours 16.08 -2.26 -12.32%
Chart Peace Sour 19 hours 16.08 -2.26 -12.32%
Chart Light Sour Blend 19 hours 20.33 -2.26 -10.00%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 19 hours 25.08 -2.26 -8.27%
Chart Central Alberta 19 hours 16.58 -2.26 -12.00%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 22.21 -0.90 -3.89%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 20.25 -2.50 -10.99%
Graph down Giddings 20 hours 14.00 -2.50 -15.15%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 29.05 +3.37 +13.12%
Graph down West Texas Sour 20 hours 17.58 -2.45 -12.23%
Graph down Eagle Ford 20 hours 21.53 -2.45 -10.22%
Chart Eagle Ford 20 hours 21.53 -2.45 -10.22%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 20.25 -2.50 -10.99%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 16.25 -2.25 -12.16%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 30.81 -2.26 -6.83%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Trump will meet with executives in the energy industry to discuss the impact of COVID-19
  • 8 minutes Charts of COVID-19 Fatality Rate by Age and Sex
  • 11 minutes Why Trump Is Right to Re-Open the Economy
  • 13 minutes Its going to be an oil bloodbath
  • 1 hour Ten days ago Trump sent New York Hydroxychloroquine. Being administered to infected. Covid deaths dropped last few days. Fewer on ventilators. Hydroxychloroquine "Cause and Effect" ?
  • 6 hours US Shale Resilience: Oil Industry Experts Say Shale Will Rise Again
  • 12 mins Russia's Rosneft Oil is screwed
  • 11 hours Mr
  • 20 hours While China was covering up Covid-19 it went on an international buying spree for ventilators and masks. From Jan 7th until the end of February China bought 2.2 Billion masks !
  • 8 hours Free market or Freeloading off the work of others?
  • 22 hours How to Create a Pandemic
  • 22 hours What If ‘We’d Adopted A More Conventional Response To This Epidemic?’
  • 9 hours Marine based energy generation
  • 8 hours China Takes Axe To Alternative Energy Funding, Slashing Subsidies For Solar And Wind
  • 23 hours Apple to Bypass Internet and Beam Directly to Phones
  • 15 hours Which producers will shut in first?

Breaking News:

WTI Slides On Huge Crude Inventory Build

Alt Text

China's Plan To Capitalize On The Oil Price War

While Saudi Arabia and Russia…

Alt Text

What Happens If U.S. Shale Goes Bust?

The oil price war and…

Alt Text

Political Battle Could Jeopardize World’s Most Spectacular Oil Boom

Guyana’s political impasse is a…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

OPEC And Partners Eye A 3-Month Output Cut

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Apr 07, 2020, 9:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community
Oil storage

Countries part of the OPEC+ group are discussing the idea to implement oil production cuts for at least three months from May to July, Russian news agency TASS reported on Tuesday, citing two sources at OPEC.

“Three months. I believe the deal can be made from May because April deliveries have already been scheduled,” a high-ranking source in OPEC told TASS, while another source noted that a potential production cut would be “definitely longer than until June.”  

Russia’s energy ministry has received an invitation from OPEC to take part in Thursday’s video conference, and Russia confirms it will take part in that meeting, an official at the energy ministry told TASS on Tuesday.

The leaders of the OPEC+ group, Saudi Arabia for OPEC and Russia for non-OPEC, are reportedly ready to negotiate a massive global production cut amid sinking demand, despite a bitter weekend spat between the former allies about who ditched whom in the OPEC+ talks.  

A video meeting between Saudi Arabia, Russia, and other major oil producers, including representatives from the U.S., was slated to be held on Monday. However, the meeting was postponed for Thursday after the Saudis and the Russians accused each other of dumping the other in the OPEC+ alliance that had tried to manage oil supply and oil prices for the past three years.

Both producers are now signaling that they are ready to talk but are pointing out that any massive cut, 10 million bpd-15 million bpd, as touted by U.S. President Donald Trump, should involve the United States, too. Related: Big Oil Raises Debt To Ride Out Price Crash

OPEC hasn’t asked President Trump to find a way to ask U.S. oil companies to collectively cut production, the President said on Monday.  

“I think it’s happening automatically but nobody’s asked me that question yet so we’ll see what happens,” President Trump said at a press briefing, referring to U.S. oil production. 

Analysts say that even if a larger so-called OPEC++ group – involving OPEC+ plus the U.S., Canada, Brazil, Norway, and other producers not part of OPEC+, were to agree to a huge cut of 10 million bpd, this will still be much lower than the demand loss expected in Q2 and will not go far to prevent global storage filling to the brim by mid-May. 

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage






Previous Post

Why The OPEC+ Output Cut Is Irrelevant

Next Post

Emerging Oil Hotspots Hammered By Coronavirus Crisis
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The OPEC Meeting Could Send Oil Prices Crashing Below $10

The OPEC Meeting Could Send Oil Prices Crashing Below $10
$1 Oil: Saudi Arabia's Attempt To Crush U.S. Shale

$1 Oil: Saudi Arabia's Attempt To Crush U.S. Shale

 What Really Caused Oil To Rally By 25%?

What Really Caused Oil To Rally By 25%?

 Russia To Cut 1 Million Barrels Per Day, But Under One Condition

Russia To Cut 1 Million Barrels Per Day, But Under One Condition

 OPEC’s Plan To Take Over The Global Oil Industry

OPEC’s Plan To Take Over The Global Oil Industry



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com