Europe Stocks Up On Diesel Ahead Of Ban On Russian Product Imports

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 77.44 +2.05 +2.72%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 82.75 +2.07 +2.57%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 80.30 +0.65 +0.82%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 6.552 -0.383 -5.52%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.216 +0.055 +2.54%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 73.56 +1.51 +2.10%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 73.56 +1.51 +2.10%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 79.26 +2.29 +2.98%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 74.94 +0.16 +0.21%
Chart Mars US 18 hours 70.19 +4.97 +7.62%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.216 +0.055 +2.54%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 74.34 +3.58 +5.06%
Graph up Murban 1 day 78.31 +3.33 +4.44%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 76.01 +2.21 +2.99%
Graph down Basra Light 379 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 79.42 +2.17 +2.81%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 79.26 +2.29 +2.98%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 79.26 +2.29 +2.98%
Chart Girassol 1 day 78.65 +2.34 +3.07%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 74.94 +0.16 +0.21%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 48.78 +2.06 +4.41%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 10 hours 54.14 +2.22 +4.28%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 10 hours 77.54 +2.22 +2.95%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 10 hours 75.79 +2.22 +3.02%
Graph up Sweet Crude 10 hours 72.94 +2.22 +3.14%
Graph up Peace Sour 10 hours 69.64 +2.22 +3.29%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 69.64 +2.22 +3.29%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 70.94 +2.22 +3.23%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 79.89 +2.22 +2.86%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 69.24 +2.22 +3.31%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 73.56 +1.51 +2.10%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 69.75 +2.00 +2.95%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 63.50 +2.00 +3.25%
Graph up ANS West Coast 2 days 75.44 +1.97 +2.68%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 67.25 +2.15 +3.30%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 69.65 +2.15 +3.19%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 69.65 +2.15 +3.19%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 69.75 +2.00 +2.95%
Chart Kansas Common 16 days 67.50 -3.75 -5.26%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 78.93 +2.15 +2.80%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Wind droughts
  • 6 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 2 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 3 days "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 3 days Uniper is over - Germany (Government) buys the Company
  • 6 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 5 days "How BlackRock Conquered the World" by James Corbett (all 3 parts)
  • 6 days "Oil prices likely not responsible for inflation and other energy insights by hedge fund manager Josh Young" - Kitco News interview by David Lin
  • 7 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 6 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 4 days Central Bank Digital Currencies and the Global Monetary Reset (part of “The Great Reset”)
  • 4 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 12 days "Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy" by Alex Kimani

Breaking News:

Europe Stocks Up On Diesel Ahead Of Ban On Russian Product Imports

Scientist Invent New Way To Convert Ammonia Into Hydrogen

Scientist Invent New Way To Convert Ammonia Into Hydrogen

Rice University scientists have invented…

Côte d’Ivoire’s Post-Pandemic Investment Strategy Is Paying Off

Côte d’Ivoire’s Post-Pandemic Investment Strategy Is Paying Off

Côte d’Ivoire is staging a…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Share

Related News

Europe Stocks Up On Diesel Ahead Of Ban On Russian Product Imports

By Michael Kern - Dec 14, 2022, 10:30 AM CST

Europe could be on track for the second-highest monthly imports of diesel in at least six years as it prepares for the embargo on Russian diesel imports by sea as of February by buying diesel from all around the world, including large volumes from Russia while it’s still allowed.  

Between December 1 and 10, the EU and the UK combined imported more than 16 million barrels of diesel fuel, and average arrivals so far in December are pegged at around 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd), according to data and estimates from Vortexa compiled by Bloomberg

Although it is not certain that the diesel cargo arrivals will continue at that pace through the end of December, if they do, this month could see the second-highest diesel imports into Europe since early 2016, according to Bloomberg data.

Europe buys large volumes of diesel from the Middle East and Asia, but Russia is still its single largest diesel supplier, two months before the EU embargo on seaborne imports of refined Russian products comes into force on February 5.  

Russia is still the biggest supplier of diesel to Europe, which will have to replace more than 500,000 bpd of diesel supply after February, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said last month.

As the EU embargo on imports of Russian diesel enters into force, “The competition for non-Russian diesel barrels will be fierce, with EU countries having to bid cargoes from the US, Middle East and India away from their traditional buyers,” the agency said in its monthly report in November.

In the December report out today, the IEA said that total oil exports out of Russia increased by 270,000 bpd to 8.1 million bpd in November, the highest since April and led by a 300,000 bpd jump in diesel exports.

“Crude oil loadings were unchanged on the month at just over 5 mb/d, despite a 430 kb/d drop in shipments to Europe. By contrast, product flows (in particular of diesel) surged, including to Europe,” the IEA said.  

By Michael Kern for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Russia Becomes India’s Top Oil Supplier

Next Post

Russia Becomes India’s Top Oil Supplier

Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

OPEC Ready To Intervene “For The Benefit Of Oil Markets”

OPEC Ready To Intervene “For The Benefit Of Oil Markets”
Switzerland Considers Electric Vehicle Ban To Avoid Blackouts

Switzerland Considers Electric Vehicle Ban To Avoid Blackouts
U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Continue To Crash, While Products Build

U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Continue To Crash, While Products Build
Russia Considers A Crude Oil Price Floor

Russia Considers A Crude Oil Price Floor
European Refiners Now Have Too Much Oil

European Refiners Now Have Too Much Oil


Most Commented

Alt text

America's Electric Grid Can't Support The EV Revolution

 Alt text

Why Is The U.S. Losing Oil Refining Capacity?

 Alt text

The Truth About The Energy Crisis That No One Wants To Acknowledge

 Alt text

EU Presents New Climate Fund For Developing Nations, But There’s A Catch
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com