Oil Prices Steady After API Reports Smaller Than Expected Build

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 60.89 +0.18 +0.30%
Brent Crude 10 mins 64.74 +0.10 +0.15%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.790 +0.004 +0.14%
Mars US 2 hours 59.31 -0.75 -1.25%
Opec Basket 2 days 62.53 +0.68 +1.10%
Urals 19 hours 61.33 +3.33 +5.74%
Louisiana Light 2 days 63.50 +1.12 +1.80%
Louisiana Light 2 days 63.50 +1.12 +1.80%
Bonny Light 2 days 65.59 +0.73 +1.13%
Mexican Basket 2 days 54.93 +0.99 +1.84%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.790 +0.004 +0.14%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 61.43 +0.80 +1.32%
Murban 2 days 65.03 +0.75 +1.17%
Iran Heavy 2 days 59.15 +0.73 +1.25%
Basra Light 2 days 60.89 +1.74 +2.94%
Saharan Blend 2 days 64.69 +0.69 +1.08%
Bonny Light 2 days 65.59 +0.73 +1.13%
Bonny Light 2 days 65.59 +0.73 +1.13%
Girassol 2 days 65.14 +0.73 +1.13%
Opec Basket 2 days 62.53 +0.68 +1.10%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 55 mins 39.52 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 35.96 +6.42 +21.73%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 64.36 -1.18 -1.80%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 61.61 -1.43 -2.27%
Sweet Crude 2 days 57.36 -1.68 -2.85%
Peace Sour 2 days 53.71 +0.17 +0.32%
Peace Sour 2 days 53.71 +0.17 +0.32%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 55.81 -3.23 -5.47%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 64.26 -2.68 -4.00%
Central Alberta 2 days 54.96 +1.92 +3.62%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 63.50 +1.12 +1.80%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 57.25 -0.75 -1.29%
Giddings 19 hours 51.00 -0.75 -1.45%
ANS West Coast 5 days 65.69 +1.67 +2.61%
West Texas Sour 19 hours 54.66 -0.65 -1.18%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 58.61 -0.65 -1.10%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 58.61 -0.65 -1.10%
Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 57.16 -0.65 -1.12%
Kansas Common 2 days 51.50 +1.25 +2.49%
Buena Vista 2 days 67.12 +1.24 +1.88%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 5 hours Volkswagen Assigns $24 Billion In Battery Orders
  • 4 hours "You May Die on My Spaceship to Mars," Said Musk While Announcing It Could Be Ready For Test Flights In 2019
  • 6 hours Self-flying Air Taxi Lifts Off in New Zealand
  • 8 hours Tillerson just sacked ... how will market react?
  • 9 hours Terminator plans to sue big oil for 'first degree murder'
  • 6 hours When You Choose Panels - Australia Installed 3.5 Millions Panels On Rooftops 2017
  • 12 hours "Bitcoin is Ridiculous"
  • 1 hour API Inventory Data (Tuesdays)
  • 1 day Heat your home while mining bitcoin ...
  • 7 hours EU Extends Russia Sanctions Over Ukraine Crisis
  • 7 hours Researchers Have Developed Soft, Self-Healing Skin For Robots
  • 6 days CERAweek Meeting
  • 19 hours 2020 - Electricity From Renewables Will Be Cheaper Than From Most Fossil Fuels?
  • 1 day S&P 500 companies expected to buy back $800 billion of their own shares
  • 9 hours Oil on 3-week high again!
  • 5 hours Trump Announces Tariffs, EU Threatens Retaliation

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Steady After API Reports Smaller Than Expected Build

Angola Faces Oil Industry Crisis

Angola Faces Oil Industry Crisis

While the recent IEA Oil…

Gas Exporters Want Oil-Linked Prices

Gas Exporters Want Oil-Linked Prices

Natural gas exporters want to…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for US-based Divergente LLC consulting firm, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Oil Prices Steady After API Reports Smaller Than Expected Build

By Julianne Geiger - Mar 13, 2018, 3:46 PM CDT fracking operation

The American Petroleum Institute (API) reported a moderate build of 1.156 million barrels of United States crude oil inventories for the week ending March 9, according to the API data. Analysts had expected a build of 2.023 million barrels in crude oil inventories.

Last week, the American Petroleum Institute (API) reported a huge build of 5.661 million barrels of crude oil, with a draw for gasoline that saw an inventory shed of 4.536 million barrels for the fuel.

This week, the API reported a smaller build for crude oil, and another draw for gasoline. This week, the API reported a draw of 1.262 million in gasoline stockpiles, largely in line with the 1.176-million-barrel draw that analysts had expected.

Both benchmarks were down on Tuesday, with the WTI benchmark down by $.81 (-1.32%) at $60.55—nearly $2 below last week’s levels, while Brent traded down $0.49 (-0.75%) at $64.46 at 3:26 pm EST.

A multitude of factors were weighing on oil prices, but one factor stands out among the rest, and that’s the steadfast climb of US crude oil production, which for the week ending March 2 increased again, coming in at 10.369 million bpd—close to the 10.7 million bpd figure that the EIA suspects we will see in 2018. The first week in January saw the United States producing just 9.492 million bpd. That’s almost a 1-million bpd rise in just a bit over two months.

Other factors pressing downward include a rising US oil and gas rig count, which has seen a 60-rig increase since the start of the year.

Distillate inventories saw a large draw this week of 4.258 million barrels. Analysts had forecast a smaller decline of 1.519 million barrels.

Inventories at the Cushing, Oklahoma, site decreased by 156,000 barrels this week.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration report on oil inventories is due to be released on Wednesday at 10:30a.m. EST.

By 4:35pm EST, the WTI benchmark was trading down 1.17% on the day to $60.64 while Brent was trading down 0.65% on the day at $64.53.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Baltimore City Council Wants To Ban New Crude Oil Terminals

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for US-based Divergente LLC consulting firm, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment
  • Johnny on March 13 2018 said:
    There is no better driver for oil than warming up economy.

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Build

Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Build
Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Major Crude Build

Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Major Crude Build

 Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Build

Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Build

 Surprise Crude Draw Lifts Hope For Oil Market

Surprise Crude Draw Lifts Hope For Oil Market

 Saudi Arabian Oilfields “Greenest” In The World

Saudi Arabian Oilfields “Greenest” In The World

Most Commented

Alt text

Schwarzenegger Accuses Big Oil Of 1st Degree Murder

 Alt text

IEA Predicts Nightmare Scenario For OPEC

 Alt text

Saudi Arabia Wants $70 Oil

 Alt text

Is $65 The Ceiling For WTI?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com