Brent Breaks Past $80 Barrier As Houthis Attack Red Sea

OPEC May May Need 5-Year Plan To Prevent Oil Price Collapse

OPEC May May Need 5-Year Plan To Prevent Oil Price Collapse

Soaring supply from the United…

Well Productivity Gains Clash with Cost Inflation in U.S. Oil Patch

Well Productivity Gains Clash with Cost Inflation in U.S. Oil Patch

This year saw higher production…

Oil Demand Will Take a Hit from Yet Another Decline in U.S. Manufacturing

Oil Demand Will Take a Hit from Yet Another Decline in U.S. Manufacturing

U.S. manufacturing activity has declined for the…

EIA Reports Significant Build in Oil and Fuel Stocks

By Irina Slav - Dec 20, 2023, 9:48 AM CST
  • The EIA reported an estimated 2.9 million barrel increase in oil inventories for the week ending December 15.
  • Gasoline inventories saw an addition of 2.7 million barrels, while middle distillate stocks rose by 1.5 million barrels.
  • Global oil trade dynamics are also affected by security concerns in the Red Sea, leading to rerouting of shipping routes and increased military presence in the region.
Oil Barrels

Crude oil prices moved lower today after the U.S. Energy Information Administration reported an estimated inventory increase of 2.9 million barrels for the week to December 15.

This followed a weekly inventory decline of 4.3 million barrels for the previous week. The estimate also came out a day after the American Petroleum Institute reported its own inventory estimate, which saw oil stocks adding close to a million barrels over the week to December 15.

In fuels, the EIA estimated inventory builds.

Gasoline inventories added 2.7 million barrels during the reporting period, with production averaging 10 million barrels daily.

This compared with an inventory increase of a modest 400,000 barrels for the previous week, when production stood at an average 9.5 million barrels daily.

Middle distillate stocks, meanwhile, rose by 1.5 million barrels daily last week, with production averaging 4.9 million barrels per day.

This compared with an inventory build of 1.5 million barrels for the previous week, when production averaged 5 million barrels daily.

Earlier this year, there was a threat of a shortage in middle distillates, especially diesel but slower economic growth in large consumers such as the U.S. led to lower energy consumption from massive diesel guzzlers in manufacturing and construction, which has minimized the threat.

Oil, meanwhile, has been climbing up after all global shippers said they would start bypassing the Red Sea on security fears and BP followed, announcing its tankers will temporarily stop traversing the Bab el Mandeb strait. 

The news sent oil higher and prompted a statement from Washington that it would set up a task force to increase military presence in the region to better respond to attacks on vessels from Yemen.

The Bab el Mandeb strait is a chokepoint on the way to the Suez Canal that handles about 12% of global trade and a solid portion of global oil trade.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

Red Sea Tensions Threaten to Disrupt Diesel Market Stability
