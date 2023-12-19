U.S. Crude, Product Inventory Builds Set To Deliver Cheap Gas For Holidays

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 4 hours 73.44 +0.97 +1.34%
Graph up Brent Crude 30 mins 79.23 +1.28 +1.64%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 79.16 +1.43 +1.84%
Graph up Natural Gas 11 mins 2.566 +0.074 +2.97%
Graph down Gasoline 15 mins 2.192 -0.009 -0.40%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 75.36 +1.31 +1.77%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 75.36 +1.31 +1.77%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 80.54 +1.97 +2.51%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 78.47 +0.44 +0.56%
Chart Mars US 46 days 79.33 -2.03 -2.50%
Chart Gasoline 15 mins 2.192 -0.009 -0.40%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 75.46 -0.07 -0.09%
Graph up Murban 2 days 76.97 +0.03 +0.04%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 78.29 +1.63 +2.13%
Graph down Basra Light 750 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 78.91 +1.90 +2.47%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 80.54 +1.97 +2.51%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 80.54 +1.97 +2.51%
Chart Girassol 2 days 79.53 +1.95 +2.51%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 78.47 +0.44 +0.56%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 203 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 8 hours 51.82 +1.04 +2.05%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 17 hours 74.97 +1.04 +1.41%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 17 hours 73.22 +1.04 +1.44%
Graph up Sweet Crude 8 hours 64.07 +1.04 +1.65%
Graph up Peace Sour 8 hours 56.57 +1.04 +1.87%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 8 hours 56.57 +1.04 +1.87%
Chart Light Sour Blend 8 hours 62.07 +1.04 +1.70%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 8 hours 65.32 +1.04 +1.62%
Chart Central Alberta 8 hours 56.82 +1.04 +1.86%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 75.36 +1.31 +1.77%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 68.95 +1.04 +1.53%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 62.70 +1.04 +1.69%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 78.31 +2.00 +2.62%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 66.55 +1.04 +1.59%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 68.95 +1.04 +1.53%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 68.95 +1.04 +1.53%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 68.75 +1.00 +1.48%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 61.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 76.99 +2.11 +2.82%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 29 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 days e-cars not selling
  • 3 hours If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 2 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy

Breaking News:

U.S. Crude, Product Inventory Builds Set To Deliver Cheap Gas For Holidays

What Do the Houthis Want?

What Do the Houthis Want?

Tensions in the Red Sea…

The Rise of Green Shipping Corridors

The Rise of Green Shipping Corridors

Global interest in green shipping…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

U.S. Crude, Product Inventory Builds Set To Deliver Cheap Gas For Holidays

By Julianne Geiger - Dec 19, 2023, 3:40 PM CST

Crude oil inventories in the United States rose this week by 939,000 barrels for the week ending December 15, according to The American Petroleum Institute (API), after a 2.349-million-barrel draw in crude inventories in the week prior. Analysts had expected inventories to fall by 2.233 million barrels.

 API data shows a net build in crude oil inventories in the United States of just over 18 million barrels so far this year.

On Monday, the Department of Energy (DoE) reported that crude oil inventories in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) rose by 600,000 barrels. Inventories are now at 352.5 million barrels, with total purchases for the SPR totaling nearly 6 million barrels since the Biden Administration began its buyback program. 

Oil prices were trading up ahead of API data release as the year draws close to the end. At 12:25 pm ET, Brent crude was trading up 1.59% at $79.19—nearly $6 per barrel more than where it was this same time last week. The U.S. benchmark WTI was trading up on the day by 1.71% at that time, at $79.28–more than $10 per barrel up from this time last week. 

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

EU Extends Emergency Natural Gas Price Cap Through January 2025

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Venezuela Orders “Immediate” Start of Oil Exploration in Disputed Territory

Venezuela Orders “Immediate” Start of Oil Exploration in Disputed Territory
Crude Oil Tanks Nearly 4% as US Output Overshadows OPEC

Crude Oil Tanks Nearly 4% as US Output Overshadows OPEC
Second Israel-Linked Vessel Seized in the Gulf of Aden

Second Israel-Linked Vessel Seized in the Gulf of Aden
Saudi Arabia May Have Set the Price of Its Oil Too High

Saudi Arabia May Have Set the Price of Its Oil Too High
Saudis Ask U.S. for Restraint As Houthis Direct Missiles At Israel

Saudis Ask U.S. for Restraint As Houthis Direct Missiles At Israel

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Trillion Dollar Bailout: What Xi Really Wants From Biden

 Alt text

U.S. Cements Position as Energy Superpower with Soaring Oil Exports

 Alt text

Is the Global Energy Transition Simply Too Expensive?

 Alt text

Why Diesel Usually Costs More Than Gasoline
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com