EIA Inventory Report Sends Oil Higher

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 68.73 -0.10 -0.15%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins SellBuy 71.30 -0.05 -0.07%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins SellBuy 3.037 -0.038 -1.24%
Graph down Heating Oil 10 mins SellBuy 2.105 -0.002 -0.11%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.189 -0.005 -0.25%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 69.95 +0.93 +1.35%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 69.95 +0.93 +1.35%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 70.15 +0.78 +1.12%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 69.01 +0.48 +0.70%
Chart Mars US 11 hours 68.73 +1.11 +1.64%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.189 -0.005 -0.25%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 69.21 +0.08 +0.12%
Graph up Murban 1 day 70.00 +0.33 +0.47%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 66.11 +0.67 +1.02%
Graph up Basra Light 1 day 71.17 +0.99 +1.41%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 69.71 +0.90 +1.31%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 70.15 +0.78 +1.12%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 70.15 +0.78 +1.12%
Chart Girassol 1 day 70.74 +0.67 +0.96%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 69.01 +0.48 +0.70%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 54.01 +1.28 +2.43%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 7 hours 54.58 +1.46 +2.75%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 7 hours 67.83 +1.11 +1.66%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 7 hours 69.23 +1.11 +1.63%
Graph up Sweet Crude 7 hours 64.08 +1.21 +1.92%
Graph up Peace Sour 7 hours 61.68 +1.16 +1.92%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 7 hours 61.68 +1.16 +1.92%
Chart Light Sour Blend 7 hours 64.23 +1.41 +2.24%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 7 hours 67.03 +0.81 +1.22%
Chart Central Alberta 7 hours 62.08 +0.86 +1.40%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 69.95 +0.93 +1.35%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 65.25 +1.00 +1.56%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 59.00 +1.00 +1.72%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 68.05 -0.69 -1.00%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 62.78 +1.11 +1.80%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 66.73 +1.11 +1.69%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 66.73 +1.11 +1.69%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 65.25 +1.00 +1.56%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 58.00 +1.50 +2.65%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 73.81 +1.40 +1.93%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Electric cars may make driving too expensive for middle classes, warns Vauxhall chief
  • 7 minutes Natural gas mobility for heavy duty trucks
  • 9 minutes *****5 STAR Article by Irina Slav - "The Ugly Truth About Renewable Power"
  • 7 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 4 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days And now, hybrid electric locomotives...
  • 4 hours .
  • 1 day Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 2 days Battery storage 30% cheaper than new gas peaker plants, Australian study finds

Breaking News:

More Than 2 Billion Tons Of Coal Mining Capacity Is About To Come Online

OPEC Could Win Big As Supermajors Fend Off Environmentalists

OPEC Could Win Big As Supermajors Fend Off Environmentalists

While Big Oil faces increasing…

U.S. Shale Is Finally Giving Shareholders A Payday

U.S. Shale Is Finally Giving Shareholders A Payday

U.S. shale producers are sticking…

Heavy Rains Reduce Gulf Coast Refinery Output

Heavy Rains Reduce Gulf Coast Refinery Output

Four refineries on the U.S.…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

EIA Inventory Report Sends Oil Higher

By Irina Slav - Jun 03, 2021, 10:07 AM CDT
Join Our Community

Crude oil inventories in the United States shed 5.1 million barrels in the week to May 28, the Energy Information Administration reported today, adding inventories were now at 3 percent below the five-year average for this time of the year.

A day earlier, the American Petroleum Institute estimated crude oil inventories had declined by a solid 5.36 million barrels in the reporting period, pushing prices higher.

Analysts had expected the EIA to report an inventory decline of 2.114 million barrels.

In gasoline, the EIA estimated an inventory build of 1.5 million barrels for the week to May 28, compared with a draw of 1.7 million barrels for the previous week. Gasoline production last week averaged 9.6 million bpd, which compared with 9.7 million bpd a week earlier.

In middle distillates, the EIA reported an inventory increase of 3.7 million barrels, with average production at 4.8 million bpd. This compared with a stock draw of 3 million barrels a week earlier and average daily production of 4.7 million bpd.

EIA’s report will likely add fuel to an already strong price rally prompted by improving demand despite flare-ups of Covid-19 in Asia as economies in Europe and the United States begin to return to normal.

OPEC+ was the latest to signal strong optimism regarding demand as it confirmed it would stick to plans to relax production cuts further from next month. At the same time, the cartel brushed off the possibility for some 2 million bpd of Iranian crude to return to international markets before too long, suggesting its outlook for demand was strong enough.

Brent crude breached the $70 mark earlier this week and was above it at the time of writing still, trading at $71.56 a barrel. West Texas Intermediate was changing hands at $69.04 a barrel.

A lot of U.S. economic data is coming out later today from the Institute of Supply Management, and if it misses expectations, some of that data could dampen the rally for a while until the return of travel takes the upper hand again as the main factor for oil demand improvement.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Climate Revolt Against Big Oil May Lead To Surge In Crude Prices
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

China Boasts Successful Nuclear Fusion

China Boasts Successful Nuclear Fusion
New Iran Nuclear Deal May Completely Derail Oil Price Rally

New Iran Nuclear Deal May Completely Derail Oil Price Rally
Oil Rises After ‘Cataclysmic’ Boardroom Showdown

Oil Rises After ‘Cataclysmic’ Boardroom Showdown
Is There A Huge Undisclosed Short In Oil Explorer Reconnaissance Energy Africa?

Is There A Huge Undisclosed Short In Oil Explorer Reconnaissance Energy Africa?
The Two Major Obstacles To A Hydrogen Revolution

The Two Major Obstacles To A Hydrogen Revolution



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com