Deep Oil Cuts Put Africa At Serious Risk

X

Sign Up To Our Free Newsletter

Join Now

Thanks for subscribing to our free newsletter!

ERROR

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 60.20 -0.44 -0.73%
Graph down Brent Crude 1 hour 63.69 -0.73 -1.13%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.781 +0.004 +0.14%
Graph down Mars US 1 hour 60.04 -0.91 -1.49%
Graph down Opec Basket 4 days 64.37 -1.05 -1.61%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 1.933 -0.010 -0.54%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 63.95 -1.93 -2.93%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 63.95 -1.93 -2.93%
Chart Bonny Light 18 hours 63.96 -0.37 -0.58%
Chart Mexican Basket 4 days 60.89 -1.34 -2.15%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.781 +0.004 +0.14%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 18 hours 64.15 -0.12 -0.19%
Graph down Murban 18 hours 64.55 -0.12 -0.19%
Graph down Iran Heavy 18 hours 61.83 -0.17 -0.27%
Graph down Basra Light 18 hours 64.10 -0.59 -0.91%
Graph down Saharan Blend 18 hours 64.62 -0.29 -0.45%
Graph down Bonny Light 18 hours 63.96 -0.37 -0.58%
Chart Bonny Light 18 hours 63.96 -0.37 -0.58%
Chart Girassol 18 hours 64.81 -0.25 -0.38%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 64.37 -1.05 -1.61%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 4 days 50.06 -2.14 -4.10%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 50 mins 49.90 -2.03 -3.91%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 17 hours 60.50 -2.03 -3.25%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 17 hours 61.90 -2.03 -3.18%
Graph down Sweet Crude 50 mins 59.20 -1.83 -3.00%
Graph down Peace Sour 50 mins 56.00 -2.03 -3.50%
Chart Peace Sour 50 mins 56.00 -2.03 -3.50%
Chart Light Sour Blend 50 mins 58.25 -2.03 -3.37%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 50 mins 60.00 -2.03 -3.27%
Chart Central Alberta 50 mins 56.15 -2.03 -3.49%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 63.95 -1.93 -2.93%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 58.00 -2.00 -3.33%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 51.75 -2.00 -3.72%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 66.28 -0.01 -0.02%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 55.76 -1.72 -2.99%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 59.71 -1.72 -2.80%
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 59.71 -1.72 -2.80%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 58.00 -2.00 -3.33%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 51.75 -2.00 -3.72%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 67.89 -2.03 -2.90%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Texas forced to have rolling brown outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  • 7 minutes Scientists Warn That Filling The Sahara With Solar Panels Is A Bad Idea
  • 11 minutes United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 15 minutes Joe Biden's Presidency
  • 2 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 2 hours Texas forced to have rolling black outs, primarily because of large declines in output from fossil fuel power plants
  • 7 hours Good Marriage And Bad Divorce: Germany's Merkel Wants Britain and EU To Divorce On Good Terms
  • 1 day Retired RAF pilot wins legal challenge over a wind farm
  • 3 days Interest article about windmills and waterwheels in Europe

Breaking News:

Baker Hughes: Long-awaited Energy Market Recovery Has Begun

IEA: OPEC+ To Further Ease Cuts Amid Quickly Drawing Oil Stocks

IEA: OPEC+ To Further Ease Cuts Amid Quickly Drawing Oil Stocks

While the oil market rebalancing…

U.S. Oil Production Fell To 11 Million Bpd In December

U.S. Oil Production Fell To 11 Million Bpd In December

U.S. crude oil production fell…

Texas Freeze Causes Largest Ever U.S. Oil Production Decline

Texas Freeze Causes Largest Ever U.S. Oil Production Decline

U.S. crude oil production has…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Deep Oil Cuts Put Africa At Serious Risk

By Alex Kimani - Mar 01, 2021, 5:00 PM CST
Join Our Community

About two decades ago, The Economist [infamously] dubbed Africa as the “Hopeless Continent”, claiming that the new millennium had brought more disaster than hope to Africa with threats of famine in Ethiopia (again); floods in Mozambique; mass murder in Uganda and the implosion of Sierra Leone

A decade later, the magazine did a 180-degree and changed its tune to “Africa Rising” thanks to major improvements in labor productivity; dropping inflation and booming economies. 

But alas, the upbeat narrative was not to last for long, with the 2014 oil price crash devastating some of the continent’s most promising economies. And now, it’s happening all over again, with some of the continent’s leading oil producers in dire straits after the 2020 oil price crash.

To wit, Angola has gone from being Africa’s top crude producer just five years ago to barely pumping more than war-torn Libya while Nigeria--another key OPEC member--is in grave danger of suffering Angola’s fate as Big Oil makes yet another round of deep capex cuts.

Five of OPEC’s 13 member states are from Africa.

Deep spending cuts

Angola’s oil production has plummeted to a 15-year low of below 1.2 million barrels a day since November, effectively meaning that Libya, where a decade-long civil war has massively disrupted the country’s oil industry, is now pumping more crude than Angola.

But Angola’s problems have been long in the making, with the seeds of this sharp decline sown during the 2014 oil price crash, as the oil majors curtailed capex spending after oil prices crashed from $100 a barrel to less than $30 in the space of a few years.

Related Video: Top 5 Uses of Petroleum

Although the deep production cuts by OPEC eventually spurred a rebound in prices, offshore drilling activity by Angola and West Africa have recovered far more slowly. The coronavirus pandemic has triggered yet another round of deep spending cuts, with Baker Hughes reporting that just a single drillship was operating in the waters off Angola and Nigeria by the middle of 2020.

Some subsequent offshore projects by Total SE (NYSE:TOT) and Eni SpA (NYSE:E) have helped keep offshore oil flowing in Angola; however, the global pandemic and subsequent market downturn have ensured that just a trickle is flowing from Angola’s deepwater projects.

Angola has recorded a sharp 40% decline in production over the past decade, reflecting years of underinvestment in new projects despite the IMF estimating that it needs oil price of just $55/barrel for fiscal breakeven. Angola’s oil industry is largely dependent on deepwater fields where production typically declines faster than in onshore oilfields. The situation has been aggravated by a prolonged lack of constant investments to improve oil-recovery rates or tap additional reservoirs.

The situation is not much better at Africa’s top oil exporter and largest economy, Nigeria.

Nigeria only recently emerged from a major recession in 2017, and was contending with low growth of about 2% before the oil crisis struck. Oil sales contribute 90% of the country’s foreign exchange earnings; 60% of the revenue and 9% of GDP. With a high fiscal breakeven of $144 per barrel, Nigeria is feeling the heat more than many of its OPEC peers. The country had applied for $7 billion in emergency funds to the African Development Bank, World Bank, and the IMF but saw its credit rating downgraded by Fitch and S&P due to the oil slump.

Nigeria cut production sharply last year as part of the OPEC+ deal with crude shipments falling to 1.5 million barrels a day, the lowest level in four years. That’s less than half of the nation’s long-standing target for 2023, which might remain out of reach without quickly ramping up deepwater drilling.

Big Oil companies, including Total SE, Royal Dutch Shell Plc. (NYSE:RDS.A) and Exxon Mobil Corp.(NYSE:XOM) have expressed concern that Nigeria’s long-delayed Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) could deter investment. Nigeria’s National Assembly is set to debate the proposed PIB in the first quarter of 2021––which could lead to a major change in the roadmap of the oil and gas industry after nearly two decades of attempted reform. 

Oil prices have mostly recovered from the historic slump, with Brent crude rising above $65 a barrel in London. Nigeria remains in a better position to recover from the investment slump than Angola, considering that about two-thirds of the country’s production comes from shallow-water and onshore fields.

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

OPEC Oil Production Plunges In February Thanks To Saudi Cut
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Bank Of America Expects Fastest Oil Price Rise In 30 Years

Bank Of America Expects Fastest Oil Price Rise In 30 Years
Exxon Shocks As Oil Reserves Drop By A Third

Exxon Shocks As Oil Reserves Drop By A Third
Scientists Warn That Filling The Sahara With Solar Panels Is A Bad Idea

Scientists Warn That Filling The Sahara With Solar Panels Is A Bad Idea
Why Big Oil Expects Record Cash Flow In 2021

Why Big Oil Expects Record Cash Flow In 2021
How High Can Oil Really Go?

How High Can Oil Really Go?



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com