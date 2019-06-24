The LNG Shipping Market Is Set For A Bull Run

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 57.88 -0.02 -0.03%
Brent Crude 10 mins 64.21 +0.03 +0.05%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.274 -0.010 -0.44%
Mars US 2 hours 61.60 +0.37 +0.60%
Opec Basket 4 days 65.29 +1.34 +2.10%
Urals 20 hours 60.75 +0.70 +1.17%
Louisiana Light 4 days 63.60 -0.58 -0.90%
Louisiana Light 4 days 63.60 -0.58 -0.90%
Bonny Light 20 hours 65.06 -1.16 -1.75%
Mexican Basket 4 days 59.91 +1.45 +2.48%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.274 -0.010 -0.44%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 20 hours 64.04 -0.02 -0.03%
Murban 20 hours 65.10 +0.25 +0.39%
Iran Heavy 20 hours 57.19 -1.35 -2.31%
Basra Light 20 hours 66.02 -0.83 -1.24%
Saharan Blend 20 hours 63.26 -1.31 -2.03%
Bonny Light 20 hours 65.06 -1.16 -1.75%
Bonny Light 20 hours 65.06 -1.16 -1.75%
Girassol 20 hours 64.54 -0.85 -1.30%
Opec Basket 4 days 65.29 +1.34 +2.10%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 2 hours 41.06 +0.61 +1.51%
Western Canadian Select 2 hours 43.03 +0.36 +0.84%
Canadian Condensate 7 days 53.08 +0.36 +0.68%
Premium Synthetic 2 hours 57.88 +0.36 +0.63%
Sweet Crude 2 hours 52.68 +0.36 +0.69%
Peace Sour 2 hours 51.43 +0.36 +0.70%
Peace Sour 2 hours 51.43 +0.36 +0.70%
Light Sour Blend 2 hours 53.93 +0.36 +0.67%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 hours 57.18 +0.36 +0.63%
Central Alberta 2 hours 51.68 +0.36 +0.70%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 63.60 -0.58 -0.90%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 54.00 +0.25 +0.47%
Giddings 20 hours 47.75 +0.25 +0.53%
ANS West Coast 5 days 66.21 +2.85 +4.50%
West Texas Sour 20 hours 51.85 +0.47 +0.91%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 55.80 +0.47 +0.85%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 55.80 +0.47 +0.85%
Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 54.00 +0.25 +0.47%
Kansas Common 4 days 47.75 +0.75 +1.60%
Buena Vista 4 days 68.81 +0.28 +0.41%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 2 minutes Oil Price Could Fall To $30 If Global Deal Not Extended
  • 5 minutes Middle East on brink: Oil tankers attacked off Oman
  • 8 minutes CNN:America's oil boom will break more records this year. OPEC is stuck in retreat
  • 2 mins The Inconvenient Truth Of Electric Cars
  • 1 min Here We Go: New York Lawmakers Pass Aggressive Law To Fight Climate Change
  • 1 hour Iran downs US drone. No military response . . Just Completely Destroy their Economy. Can Senator Kerry be tried for aiding enemy ?
  • 8 hours California and Oil
  • 10 hours Win Against Tyranny: Turkey's Opposition Strikes Blow To Erdogan With Istanbul Mayoral Win
  • 35 mins Ireland To Ban New Petrol And Diesel Vehicles From 2030
  • 10 hours Green vs. Coal: Bavaria Seeks Fast-Track German Coal Exit in Snub to Merkel Plan
  • 2 hours NATO Article 5: Attack on one member is attack on all. Members all must come to defense . . . NOT facilitate financial transactions to circumvent and foil US Sanctions. Somebody please tell Angela.
  • 6 hours The Plastics Problem
  • 23 mins Magic of Shale: EXPORTS!! Crude Exporters Navigate Gulf Coast Terminal Constraints
  • 4 hours Hydrogen FTW... Some Day
  • 3 hours Oil Demand Needs to Halve: Equinor
  • 9 mins Is $60/Bbl WTI still considered a break even for Shale Oil
  • 14 hours Fareed Zakaria: Canary in the Coal Mine (U.S. Dollar Hegemony)
  • 55 mins Wonders of Shale - Gas, bringing investments and jobs to the US

Breaking News:

IEA Ready To Act If Middle East Tension Threatens Oil Supply

Alt Text

A Watershed Moment For Gazprom

The Kremlin’s push for reform…

Alt Text

Trade Deal Could Lead To U.S. LNG Breakthrough

A trade deal, ending the…

Alt Text

China’s Demand For Gas “Almost Infinite”

China is anticipating almost ‘infinite’…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Natural Gas
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

The LNG Shipping Market Is Set For A Bull Run

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jun 24, 2019, 3:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
LNG tanker

Both demand and supply of liquefied natural gas (LNG) are expected to grow in the foreseeable future as many emerging markets turn to cleaner-burning fuel in their energy mix and as new export projects—from the U.S. to Canada to Africa—are being planned and sanctioned to meet growing demand.   

As LNG demand and supply grow, so do LNG trade and demand for LNG carriers. Although the shipping market, including LNG shipping, is going through booms and busts, the LNG vessel market is set for a multi-year bull run that started late last year, ShipBrief analyst James Catlin wrote in Value Investor's Edge.

The LNG shipping market is set for a tight 2019 and an even tighter 2020 as the expected growth in fleet will not be enough to meet growing LNG trade demand, pointing to higher charter rates for LNG carrier owners and operators, Catlin argues.

According to GIIGNL, the International Group of Liquefied Natural Gas Importers, as of end-2018 the total LNG tanker fleet vessel consisted of 563 vessels. Last year, the average spot charter rate was US$88,692 per day for a 160,000-cubic-meter LNG carrier, nearly double the average charter rate of US$46,058/day in 2017.

As many as 57 vessels were delivered last year, while the LNG carrier order book consisted of 138 units at end-2018, which equaled to 25 percent of the operational LNG fleet. Of the ordered vessels, 46 were scheduled to be delivered in 2019. 

In the coming years, demand for LNG will continue to grow and so will supply. This will need more LNG carriers to ship the super-chilled fuel from the supply locations to the biggest demand centers.  

China’s LNG demand is “almost infinite” with the coal-to-natural gas switch, Yao Li, chief executive at Chinese consulting firm SIA Energy, said last month. India is also set to boost its LNG imports, while new LNG buyers such as Bangladesh, Panama, and Gibraltar have emerged as import markets recently.

On the LNG supply side, this year could be the biggest year yet in terms of LNG volumes of projects given the go-ahead, analysts say. 

According to the GIIGNL importers’ group, new capacity out of Australia, U.S. capacity (Corpus Christi LNG Train 1, Cove Point LNG, and Sabine Pass Train 5) and new Russian capacity with Yamal LNG Train 2 & 3 added to the global LNG capacity last year. At the end of 2018, about 66 MTPA of new liquefaction capacity was under construction, 53 MTPA of which was located in North America. This year, some 25 MTPA of new liquefaction capacity is expected to come online, and most of it—21 MTPA—is located in the United States. Related: Libya’s Oil Production Could Double Within 5 Years

Shipbuilder Samsung Heavy Industries, which builds LNG carriers among other ships, said in an investor presentation this month that it sees the strong demand for LNG carriers continuing in the next few years. In the long-term view, Samsung Heavy Industries sees demand for LNG carriers at more than 50 vessels per year, with 30-35 vessels due to demand from global LNG trade growth, 15-17 ships due to demand for ton miles increase, and 4-5 vessels to replace ageing fleet.

Considering global LNG export plans, short-term demand of new LNG carriers is expected to be strong, and up to 252 additional vessels would be required by 2024, the company said. Samsung Heavy Industries expects some 90 ships to be ordered now to meet demand from expansion plans in Qatar, an expected 2024 start-up of a Mozambique LNG export facility, the start up of Golden Pass LNG of ExxonMobil in 2024, as well as demand for ice-breaking LNG ships for Russia’s Arctic LNG projects of Novatek.

More LNG ships will be needed in the short term to meet rising supply out of the United States, ship owners and operators told The Wall Street Journal earlier this year. While the crude oil market is highly volatile these days, LNG trade could now be the most profitable trade in shipping since the 1960s, executives and analysts told The Journal’s Costas Paris. 

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Trade Deal Could Lead To U.S. LNG Breakthrough
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Prices Jump On Hopes Of End To U.S.-China Trade War

Oil Prices Jump On Hopes Of End To U.S.-China Trade War
Oil Shoots Up As Iran Says ‘’It’s Ready For War’’

Oil Shoots Up As Iran Says ‘’It’s Ready For War’’

 Bullish EIA Data Pushes Oil Prices Higher

Bullish EIA Data Pushes Oil Prices Higher

 Oil Spikes On Soaring U.S., Iran Tensions

Oil Spikes On Soaring U.S., Iran Tensions

 This Is How The U.S. Plans To Cripple Iran’s Economy

This Is How The U.S. Plans To Cripple Iran’s Economy

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com