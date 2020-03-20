Canada Prepares Multi-Billion Dollar Bailout For Its Oil Industry

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 2 hours 22.63 -3.28 -12.66%
Graph down Brent Crude 1 hour 29.00 -1.30 -4.29%
Graph down Natural Gas 2 hours 1.675 -0.051 -2.95%
Graph down Mars US 1 hour 18.78 -2.89 -13.34%
Graph down Opec Basket 3 days 27.31 -3.05 -10.05%
Graph down Urals 18 hours 21.40 -3.25 -13.18%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 24.34 +3.71 +17.98%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 24.34 +3.71 +17.98%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 24.82 +0.94 +3.94%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 17.70 -1.08 -5.75%
Chart Natural Gas 2 hours 1.675 -0.051 -2.95%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 26.49 -2.05 -7.18%
Graph down Murban 2 days 28.86 -0.91 -3.06%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 16.02 +1.41 +9.65%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 38.25 +0.12 +0.31%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 25.12 +1.44 +6.08%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 24.82 +0.94 +3.94%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 24.82 +0.94 +3.94%
Chart Girassol 2 days 25.09 +1.10 +4.59%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 27.31 -3.05 -10.05%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 10.81 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 17 hours 10.51 +5.08 +93.55%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 17 hours 26.76 +5.08 +23.43%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 17 hours 26.31 +5.08 +23.93%
Graph up Sweet Crude 17 hours 21.66 +5.08 +30.64%
Graph up Peace Sour 17 hours 15.91 +5.08 +46.91%
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 15.91 +5.08 +46.91%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 20.16 +5.08 +33.69%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 24.91 +5.08 +25.62%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 16.41 +5.08 +44.84%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 24.34 +3.71 +17.98%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 19.00 +2.25 +13.43%
Graph up Giddings 18 hours 12.75 +2.25 +21.43%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 23.91 -3.82 -13.78%
Graph up West Texas Sour 18 hours 19.17 +4.85 +33.87%
Graph up Eagle Ford 18 hours 23.12 +4.85 +26.55%
Chart Eagle Ford 18 hours 23.12 +4.85 +26.55%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 19.00 +2.25 +13.43%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 15.50 +5.00 +47.62%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 30.70 +4.85 +18.76%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Analysis into the Iran Outbreak
  • 6 minutes Government Bailout of Oil Industry
  • 8 minutes Death Match: Climate Change vs. Coronavirus
  • 10 minutes OPEC EXPECTED TO CUT - WHERES THE CUT FROM UNCLE SAM
  • 14 minutes So. Who's for Universal Basic Income?
  • 25 mins Cure for ChinaVirus/Coronavirus/Clovid 19 ?
  • 9 hours French Doctor treats 24 Covad-19 patients with Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) and obtains great results. The worst of this virus could be over in a couple of months
  • 3 mins Did Trump start the oil price war?
  • 3 mins China Takes Axe To Alternative Energy Funding, Slashing Subsidies For Solar And Wind
  • 1 day Rip. S&P.
  • 1 hour U.S. Shale Oil wants Trump to change Jones Act. Just a ploy so they pay no U.S. corporate income taxes.
  • 2 hours Saudi ARAMCO earnings conference call. Said will continue production increases. Cost $2.80 bbl to lift oil. Upstream capex $4.75 bbl.
  • 3 hours COVID19: evidence USA origin
  • 5 hours House Republicans call on Trump to promote fossil fuel exports to curb climate change
  • 1 day Authors of this article believe it was Saudi Plan all along to dig in for 2 year price war.

Breaking News:

Refiners Race To Reduce Rates As Fuel Demand Falls Off A Cliff

Alt Text

OPEC Now Sees Zero Growth In Global Oil Demand In 2020

Due to the coronavirus outbreak…

Alt Text

Why Fracking Will Never Be Banned In The U.S.

several democratic presidential candidates have…

Alt Text

Oil Nations Could See Income Crash By Up To 85 Percent In 2020

The coronavirus pandemic and collapsing…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Canada Prepares Multi-Billion Dollar Bailout For Its Oil Industry

By Irina Slav - Mar 20, 2020, 10:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community
Calgary

The federal government of Canada is preparing a multibillion dollar financial aid package for the oil and gas industry and could announce it as soon as next week, the Globe and Mail reports, citing unnamed sources.

Among the measures discussed were access to more credit, especially for smaller businesses, and job creation for the workers who will likely be laid off amid the price crisis.

One source told the Globe and Mail that Ottawa has prepared US$10.43 billion (C$15 billion) in financial aid for the industry, which, already struggling with low local crude prices, a pipeline shortage and a hostile investment environment has now been brought to its knees by the combination of weak demand created by the Covid-19 outbreak and the oil price war started by Saudi Arabia earlier this month.

The local benchmark, Western Canadian Select, yesterday dived to $5.430 a barrel, losing more than 50 percent of its value in a day. Also yesterday, Premier Jason Kenney warned that t Alberta’s oil and gas industry was “on life support”.

"We must begin to prepare ourselves for a time of adversity unlike any we have seen since the 1930s in this province," Kenney told media, after earlier this month he announced plans for government support for oil and gas companies focusing on low-interest credits until the worst of the crisis passes.

The provincial government has been discussing the credit aid package with Ottawa, too. The industry is taking part as well. The Globe and Mail reports a letter signed by 65 industry executives asking Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to set up an equivalent to the U.S. Troubled Asset Relief Program and use it to buy distressed assets. In addition, the industry is asking for a suspension of the carbon tax and all income taxes.

“Our companies collectively represent over 100,000 working Canadians,” the executive wrote. They called for "all levels of government to work together toward one goal: no Canadian, household, business or organization is left worse off than where they were when this crisis began.”

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage






Previous Post

Will Putin Risky Oil Gamble Pay Off?

Next Post

World’s Top Oil Trader: Global Demand To Plunge More Than 10%
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment
  • Nessy Oil on March 20 2020 said:
    Even this won’t be enough. The oilsands are dead. Time to move on with life here in Canada. Trust me I’m an oilsands supporter. But it’s done. Don’t throw good money at a dead horse

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Saudi Arabia’s Oil War Could Bankrupt The Kingdom

Saudi Arabia’s Oil War Could Bankrupt The Kingdom
The Inevitable Outcome Of The Oil Price War

The Inevitable Outcome Of The Oil Price War

 The New Saudi Plan To Send Oil Prices Lower

The New Saudi Plan To Send Oil Prices Lower

 Russia Makes Move On Antarctica’s 513 Billion Barrels Of Oil

Russia Makes Move On Antarctica’s 513 Billion Barrels Of Oil

 Is $10 Oil On The Horizon?

Is $10 Oil On The Horizon?



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com