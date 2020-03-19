Alberta’s Oil Industry Is On Life Support

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 25.51 +4.68 +22.47%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 29.93 +3.24 +12.14%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.724 +0.077 +4.68%
Graph down Mars US 22 hours 16.62 -6.63 -28.52%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 27.31 -3.05 -10.05%
Graph down Urals 2 days 24.65 -2.75 -10.04%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 20.63 -6.48 -23.90%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 20.63 -6.48 -23.90%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 23.88 -4.90 -17.03%
Chart Mexican Basket 3 days 18.78 -5.41 -22.36%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.724 +0.077 +4.68%
Graph down Marine 2 days 28.54 -2.00 -6.55%
Graph down Murban 2 days 29.77 -2.14 -6.71%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 14.61 -3.87 -20.94%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 38.13 -4.89 -11.37%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 23.68 -4.73 -16.65%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 23.88 -4.90 -17.03%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 23.88 -4.90 -17.03%
Chart Girassol 2 days 23.99 -4.89 -16.93%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 27.31 -3.05 -10.05%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Graph up Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 13.39 +4.73 +54.62%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 15 hours 5.430 -6.120 -52.99%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 15 hours 21.68 -6.12 -22.01%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 15 hours 21.23 -6.12 -22.38%
Graph down Sweet Crude 15 hours 16.58 -6.12 -26.96%
Graph down Peace Sour 15 hours 10.83 -6.12 -36.11%
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 10.83 -6.12 -36.11%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 15.08 -6.12 -28.87%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 19.83 -6.12 -23.58%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 11.33 -6.12 -35.07%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 20.63 -6.48 -23.90%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 16.75 -6.75 -28.72%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 10.50 -6.75 -39.13%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 27.73 -1.57 -5.36%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 14.32 -6.58 -31.48%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 18.27 -6.58 -26.48%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 18.27 -6.58 -26.48%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 16.75 -6.75 -28.72%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 10.50 -6.75 -39.13%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 25.85 -6.58 -20.29%
All Charts
Breaking News:

European Gas Demand Growth To Crash On 'Lockdown' Fears

Dow Jones Erases All Gains Under Trump, Drops Below 20,000

Dow Jones Erases All Gains Under Trump, Drops Below 20,000

Global stock markets are tumbling…

Four Commodities Crushed By Coronavirus

Four Commodities Crushed By Coronavirus

As an historically bad week…

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

Alberta’s Oil Industry Is On Life Support

By Irina Slav - Mar 19, 2020, 10:30 AM CDT Oil rig

Alberta’s long-suffering oil industry is “on life support” because of the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic—and things will get worse before they get better, Premier Jason Kenney told media as quoted by CBC.

"We must begin to prepare ourselves for a time of adversity unlike any we have seen since the 1930s in this province," the Premier said.

Canada’s chief oil province has not been spared its share of the rising number of people infected with Covid-19 but on top of the pandemic, Alberta is also reeling from the blow that Saudi Arabia dealt oil producers by declaring it will raise oil production from next month, aiming for more than 12 million bpd and, possibly, up to 13 million bpd if it succeeds in boosting its production capacity.

Earlier this month, Kenney said the Albertan government was preparing a low-interest credit package for the struggling oil industry to mitigate the worst consequences of the latest price collapse.

"We are potentially looking at setting up a credit facility that would allow for access to credit at lower rates of interest for highly distressed companies," the province’s Premier said.

Yesterday, the Western Canadian Select oil benchmark sank to the lowest on record, at $7.63 per barrel, down by nearly $5 from Tuesday. As a result, oil company shares also sank, triggering heavy trading, which in turn activated the Toronto Exchange’s circuit breakers that switch on at a share price change of more than 7 percent, CBC New reported.

Despite the ominous signs, the Albertan government appeared quite optimistic about the energy sector when it released its budget plan for 2020-2023 last month. In the document, the government said it expected more oil pipelines to come online in the province during this year and next. It also expected oil sands production to increase, while the gap between West Texas Intermediate and Canadian crude narrows. At the time, the Alberta government expected the average for WTI during fiscal 2020-21 to be $58 a barrel, rising to $63 in fiscal 2021-22. 

Now all bets are off, with WTI trading lower than $25 a barrel.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

Leave a comment
  • Timoteo Fro on March 19 2020 said:
    The solution is not to get credit and continue to produce, it&#039;s about listening to supply/demand balances along with prices and cutting production. Realize not easy to do, but cutting rates will send a signal of discipline to market which will provide support. Not taking about minor cuts or lip service, significant cuts. Continue to keep up rates will lead to more major and permanent destruction of the industry.

