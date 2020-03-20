World’s Top Oil Trader: Global Demand To Plunge More Than 10%

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 2 hours 22.63 -3.28 -12.66%
Graph down Brent Crude 1 hour 29.00 -1.30 -4.29%
Graph down Natural Gas 2 hours 1.675 -0.051 -2.95%
Graph down Mars US 1 hour 18.78 -2.89 -13.34%
Graph down Opec Basket 3 days 27.31 -3.05 -10.05%
Graph down Urals 18 hours 21.40 -3.25 -13.18%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 24.34 +3.71 +17.98%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 24.34 +3.71 +17.98%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 24.82 +0.94 +3.94%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 17.70 -1.08 -5.75%
Chart Natural Gas 2 hours 1.675 -0.051 -2.95%
Graph down Marine 2 days 26.49 -2.05 -7.18%
Graph down Murban 2 days 28.86 -0.91 -3.06%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 16.02 +1.41 +9.65%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 38.25 +0.12 +0.31%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 25.12 +1.44 +6.08%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 24.82 +0.94 +3.94%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 24.82 +0.94 +3.94%
Chart Girassol 2 days 25.09 +1.10 +4.59%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 27.31 -3.05 -10.05%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Graph up Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 10.81 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 17 hours 10.51 +5.08 +93.55%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 17 hours 26.76 +5.08 +23.43%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 17 hours 26.31 +5.08 +23.93%
Graph up Sweet Crude 17 hours 21.66 +5.08 +30.64%
Graph up Peace Sour 17 hours 15.91 +5.08 +46.91%
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 15.91 +5.08 +46.91%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 20.16 +5.08 +33.69%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 24.91 +5.08 +25.62%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 16.41 +5.08 +44.84%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 24.34 +3.71 +17.98%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 19.00 +2.25 +13.43%
Graph up Giddings 18 hours 12.75 +2.25 +21.43%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 23.91 -3.82 -13.78%
Graph up West Texas Sour 18 hours 19.17 +4.85 +33.87%
Graph up Eagle Ford 18 hours 23.12 +4.85 +26.55%
Chart Eagle Ford 18 hours 23.12 +4.85 +26.55%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 19.00 +2.25 +13.43%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 15.50 +5.00 +47.62%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 30.70 +4.85 +18.76%
World’s Top Oil Trader: Global Demand To Plunge More Than 10%

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Mar 20, 2020, 12:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Oil storage

Global oil demand is set to plunge by more than 10 percent from the typical 100-million-bpd consumption, as the raging coronavirus pandemic forces countries into lockdown, according to the world’s biggest independent oil trader, Vitol.  

“Demand destruction this year depends on how many countries follow an Italian-style lockdown. The drop in Italian consumption has been dramatic. If you extrapolate it to the rest of Europe, and particularly the U.S., then you can get as bearish as you like,” Giovanni Serio, head of research at Vitol, told Reuters on Friday.

According to the executive at the largest oil trader in the world, a 10-percent drop in U.S. demand would mean a 2 million bpd loss in consumption. Currently, an Italy-style lockdown in the United States is not Vitol’s base case, but if Covid-19 infections spiral out of control, there could be drastic measures coming that would destroy a lot of oil demand.

California, for example, is already under lockdown, after ordering on Thursday its 40 million residents to stay at home unless they have an essential reason to go out.

In Europe, lockdowns in Italy, Spain, and France are crushing oil demand, German traffic is down 40 percent, and if the UK takes more measures to curb domestic travel, around 40 percent of Europe’s 7-million-bpd demand is at risk, Vitol’s Serio told Reuters.

One a positive demand note, activity in China is resuming and Beijing is a major beneficiary of the crumbling oil prices, according to Serio.

While China recovers from a demand slump, the worst for the rest of the world has yet to come, and analysts are already expecting zero or negative demand growth this year.  

It’s not certain that a Chinese buying spree of cheap crude oil could sustain the heavily depressed market for long either, because the world is running out of storage, which could send oil prices crashing into the teens and even to $10 a barrel.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

