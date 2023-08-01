Bright Economic Outlook Could Lift Oil Prices Even Higher

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 82.11 +0.74 +0.91%
Graph down Brent Crude 35 mins 84.91 -0.52 -0.61%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 86.48 +0.02 +0.02%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.578 +0.018 +0.70%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.903 +0.030 +1.04%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 83.90 +1.33 +1.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 83.90 +1.33 +1.61%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 87.09 +1.72 +2.01%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 86.45 +1.57 +1.85%
Chart Mars US 56 mins 82.07 -0.18 -0.22%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.903 +0.030 +1.04%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 84.68 +0.96 +1.15%
Graph up Murban 2 days 86.35 +0.95 +1.11%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 85.21 +1.46 +1.74%
Graph down Basra Light 610 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 85.62 +1.67 +1.99%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 87.09 +1.72 +2.01%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 87.09 +1.72 +2.01%
Chart Girassol 2 days 88.66 +1.74 +2.00%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 86.45 +1.57 +1.85%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 63 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 17 hours 60.55 +1.22 +2.06%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 17 hours 83.95 +1.22 +1.47%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 17 hours 82.20 +1.22 +1.51%
Graph up Sweet Crude 17 hours 79.35 +1.22 +1.56%
Graph up Peace Sour 17 hours 76.05 +1.22 +1.63%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 76.05 +1.22 +1.63%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 77.35 +1.22 +1.60%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 86.30 +1.22 +1.43%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 75.65 +1.22 +1.64%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 83.90 +1.33 +1.61%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 78.28 +1.71 +2.23%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 72.03 +1.71 +2.43%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 87.00 +0.75 +0.87%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 76.48 +1.71 +2.29%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 78.28 +1.71 +2.23%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 78.28 +1.71 +2.23%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 78.25 +1.75 +2.29%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 72.00 +1.25 +1.77%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 85.28 +1.00 +1.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 days Investment in renewables tanking
  • 8 days Hydrogen Fuel! Scientist James Tour Demonstrates Method For Free & Clean Green Energy Alternative

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Balloon On Largest Single-Week Crude Inventory Crash In Years

Offshore Oil Stocks Flying As Investors Bet On A Deep Water Boom

Offshore Oil Stocks Flying As Investors Bet On A Deep Water Boom

Offshore drilling companies have seen…

Global Energy Investments Rekindle Interest In Oil And Gas

Global Energy Investments Rekindle Interest In Oil And Gas

Investments in oil and gas…

U.S. Drilling Dips Slightly Amid Rising Oil Prices

U.S. Drilling Dips Slightly Amid Rising Oil Prices

The U.S. rig count saw…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Bright Economic Outlook Could Lift Oil Prices Even Higher

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Aug 01, 2023, 5:00 PM CDT
  • Brent oil prices have risen to over $85 per barrel, breaking the previous $75-$80 range, driven by a market view of tightening supply and anticipation of further economic stimulus from China.
  • Despite concerns about potential recessions and underwhelming Chinese economic performance, there is an expectation of significant deficits due to OPEC+ production and export cuts and robust global demand.
  • Strong oil demand, particularly from China, and shrinking supplies due to OPEC+ cuts have led analysts to forecast sizable inventory drawdowns in the coming months, which are set to bolster oil prices further.
Join Our Community
Oil Prices

Brent oil prices broke out of the $75-$80 range they had been stuck in for months and rallied to a three-month high of over $85 per barrel as the market begins to see evidence of tightening and expects fresh stimulus in China to provide a boost to the economy and oil demand later this year.  

Banks and analysts expect large deficits this quarter as supply is shrinking, courtesy of the OPEC+ production and export cuts, while demand is robust despite fears of recessions and an underwhelming Chinese economic performance. 

Going forward, inventory drawdowns loom, and additional Chinese economic stimulus is expected. Meanwhile, OPEC+ is unlikely to unwind all the cuts all at once as it is eager to support “the stability of the market,” namely, relatively high oil prices at above $80 per barrel, analysts say. 

Recent economic data from the United States have made traders more optimistic that the Fed could pull off a ‘soft landing’—managing to rein in inflation without causing a deep recession, despite raising last week the key interest rate to the highest in 22 years. Market participants are also optimistic that China’s authorities will roll out additional support to the economy after disappointing growth and factory activity so far this year. 

Brighter Economic Prospects   

“The staff now has a noticeable slowdown in growth starting later this year in the forecast, but given the resilience of the economy recently, they are no longer forecasting a recession,” Fed chair Jerome Powell said last week after the latest rate hike.  

Last month, Goldman Sachs cut its probability that a U.S. recession would start in the next 12 months further, from 25% to 20%, due to the fact that the recent economic data have reinforced the bank’s confidence that “bringing inflation down to an acceptable level will not require a recession,” wrote Jan Hatzius, head of Goldman Sachs Research and the firm’s chief economist.

Following the Fed rate hike on July 26, Goldman’s Hatzius told the Financial Times,  

“We believe the Fed is on track for a soft landing.”

In addition, the prospects of China’s oil demand and expected further economic stimulus in the world’s top crude importer have played the biggest role in the oil price rally in July, according to Goldman Sachs. Oil prices ended the month of July with the biggest monthly gain since January 2022 and the strongest July performance in nearly two decades. 

Hopes that China will support further its economy, record-high global oil demand, and a substantial drop in supply in July and August have boosted market optimism in recent weeks. 

Fundamentals Point To Higher Prices, Too

Oil market fundamentals are signaling bullishness ahead, even more than the most recent interpretation of the near-term prospects for the global economy. 

Inventories are falling in the United States and Europe, analysts have told Reuters

Yet, Chinese inventories have been rising as the world’s top crude oil importer has accelerated stockpiling to the highest rate in three years, taking advantage of cheaper Russian oil and boosting total crude imports in June to the second-highest monthly imports on record.  

This month and next, a market deficit will emerge and further grow as demand reaches record highs while supply shrinks, analysts say. 

Moreover, the market expects Saudi Arabia, the world’s top crude oil exporter and OPEC+ leader, to extend its 1 million bpd production cut into September, too. The Kingdom is cutting its production by 1 million bpd in July and August, on top of around 500,000 bpd reduction as part of the OPEC+ cuts that began in May. Russia has pledged a 500,000 bpd cut to August oil exports, and signs suggest Russian crude shipments are already falling

As a result, analysts see hefty inventory drawdowns in the coming months, which are set to support oil prices. 

Demand looks stronger than many had expected early in the second quarter. 

Oil demand outside China is holding up “far better” than most have feared, while the very aggressive OPEC+ cuts are leading to a deficit on the market, Jeffrey Currie, Goldman Sachs’s global head of commodities research, told CNBC on Monday. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Inventories in July are looking like they have declined by around 2.2 million bpd, he told CNBC, adding, “That’s big and that just reinforces the potential for more upside.”   

The world’s oil demand hit a record high of 102.8 million bpd in July, Goldman’s analysts wrote in a note on Sunday. The bank expects the robust demand to lead to a wider-than-expected deficit of as much as 1.8 million bpd in the second half of 2023, and to 600,000 bpd deficit in 2024. As a result of those deficits, Brent prices could rise to $93 a barrel in the second quarter of 2024, according to Goldman Sachs.  

“The market has abandoned its growth pessimism,” the Wall Street bank’s analysts wrote in the note. 

Ed Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA, said on the last trading day of July, “Crude prices are finishing a solid month on a high note as demand prospects remain impressive and no one doubts that OPEC+ will keep this market tight.”   

“The ace up the sleeve of oil bulls is that the energy market is still awaiting massive stimulus from China that should boost global growth prospects.” 

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Oil Exploration Grows But Discovered Volumes Fall To New Lows
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Gasoline: The Price Rally That Nobody Saw Coming

Gasoline: The Price Rally That Nobody Saw Coming
Saudi Arabia Is Cooking Up A Surprise For The Oil Markets

Saudi Arabia Is Cooking Up A Surprise For The Oil Markets
The U.S.’s Hopes In Iraq Have Ended With The Oil-For-Gas Deal With Iran

The U.S.’s Hopes In Iraq Have Ended With The Oil-For-Gas Deal With Iran
Modi's Oil Strategy: Is India Rethinking Its Russian Crude Imports?

Modi's Oil Strategy: Is India Rethinking Its Russian Crude Imports?
Is This The Best Way To Play The $700 Billion EV Boom?

Is This The Best Way To Play The $700 Billion EV Boom?

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com