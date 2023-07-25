Russian Crude Oil Exports Continue To Plunge  

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 79.63 +0.89 +1.13%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 83.49 +0.75 +0.91%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 84.97 +0.25 +0.30%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.696 +0.011 +0.41%
Graph down Gasoline 12 mins 2.856 -0.039 -1.34%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 81.31 +1.75 +2.20%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 81.31 +1.75 +2.20%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 83.79 +1.92 +2.35%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 83.19 +1.20 +1.46%
Chart Mars US 19 hours 79.59 +1.67 +2.14%
Chart Gasoline 12 mins 2.856 -0.039 -1.34%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 81.76 +0.99 +1.23%
Graph up Murban 1 day 83.28 +0.97 +1.18%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 82.35 +2.00 +2.49%
Graph down Basra Light 602 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 82.59 +2.10 +2.61%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 83.79 +1.92 +2.35%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 83.79 +1.92 +2.35%
Chart Girassol 1 day 84.68 +1.95 +2.36%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 83.19 +1.20 +1.46%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 55 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 10 hours 57.49 +1.67 +2.99%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 10 hours 80.89 +1.67 +2.11%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 10 hours 79.14 +1.67 +2.16%
Graph up Sweet Crude 10 hours 76.29 +1.67 +2.24%
Graph up Peace Sour 10 hours 72.99 +1.67 +2.34%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 72.99 +1.67 +2.34%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 74.29 +1.67 +2.30%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 83.24 +1.67 +2.05%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 72.59 +1.67 +2.35%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 81.31 +1.75 +2.20%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 75.22 +1.67 +2.27%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 68.97 +1.67 +2.48%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 83.55 +1.28 +1.56%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 73.42 +1.67 +2.33%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 75.22 +1.67 +2.27%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 75.22 +1.67 +2.27%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 75.25 +1.75 +2.38%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 69.00 +1.75 +2.60%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 79.83 +0.53 +0.67%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 days Wind energy costs are rising
  • 2 hours Investment in renewables tanking
  • 7 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 19 hours Hydrogen Fuel! Scientist James Tour Demonstrates Method For Free & Clean Green Energy Alternative
  • 5 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question

Breaking News:

GM Raises Earnings Guidance For Second Time This Year

Can Carbon Offsets Boost Alaska's Waning Oil Economy?

Can Carbon Offsets Boost Alaska's Waning Oil Economy?

Alaska, facing a decline in…

Regulators Delay Approval For UK's Largest Undeveloped Oil And Gas Field

Regulators Delay Approval For UK's Largest Undeveloped Oil And Gas Field

Regulatory approval for the UK's…

Shell Makes Fourth Oil And Gas Discovery Offshore Namibia

Shell Makes Fourth Oil And Gas Discovery Offshore Namibia

Shell has made a fourth…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Tom Kool

Tom Kool

Tom majored in International Business at Amsterdam’s Higher School of Economics, he is Oilprice.com's Head of Operations

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Russian Crude Oil Exports Continue To Plunge  

By Tom Kool - Jul 25, 2023, 11:00 AM CDT
  • Russia’s crude oil exports by sea continued to slump last week.
  • Russia’s crude shipments plunged by 311,000 bpd to 2.73 million bpd in the week to July 23.
  • Crude shipments from the Kozmino port in Russia’s Far East rose in the week to July 23.
Join Our Community
Kozmino

Russia’s crude oil exports by sea continued to slump last week and are now well below the February levels and nearly 1.5 million barrels per day (bpd) lower than the recent peak at the end of April, tanker-tracking data monitored by Bloomberg showed on Tuesday.  

Russia’s crude shipments plunged by 311,000 bpd to 2.73 million bpd in the week to July 23, as exports out of the Western ports on the Baltic Sea and the Black Sea crashed to 1.17 million bpd, down by 625,000 bpd from the previous week, according to the data reported by Bloomberg’s Julian Lee.

Crude shipments from the Kozmino port in Russia’s Far East, from where the voyage to top customers China and India is much shorter, rose in the week to July 23, but couldn’t offset the plummeting crude export volumes from Novorossiysk on the Black Sea and Primorsk and Ust-Luga on the Baltic Sea.

So in the week to July 23, nationwide Russian crude exports by sea, at 2.73 million bpd, were 1.48 million bpd lower than the peak seen in the final week of April, according to Bloomberg’s data.

Tanker-tracking data have already started to show in recent weeks that Russia’s seaborne crude oil exports were declining from the highs seen in April and May.  

Last week, Russian crude oil shipments plunged to a six-month low in the four weeks to July 16.

This week’s data compiled by Bloomberg suggests shipments plummeted further in the following week to July 23.

In early July, Russia said that it would cut its crude oil exports by 500,000 bpd in August in a bid to ensure a balanced market, and the reduction in exports would come from a further 500,000-bpd cut in oil production.

Vessel-monitoring data suggest that Russia has started to reduce supply to the market, which, combined with the Saudi production cut of 1 million bpd in July and August, would tighten market balances.

By Tom Kool for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

U.S. Shale Slowdown Weighs On Oilfield Services
Tom Kool

Tom Kool

Tom majored in International Business at Amsterdam’s Higher School of Economics, he is Oilprice.com's Head of Operations

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Russia Is Losing The Energy Battle

Russia Is Losing The Energy Battle
NASA's Solid-State Battery Breakthrough Could Transform Air Travel

NASA's Solid-State Battery Breakthrough Could Transform Air Travel
The SPR Could Stay Half Empty Forever

The SPR Could Stay Half Empty Forever
Breakthrough In Supercapacitor Technology Could Energy Storage

Breakthrough In Supercapacitor Technology Could Energy Storage
Could Renewable Energy Inverters Become A Threat To U.S. Grid Security?

Could Renewable Energy Inverters Become A Threat To U.S. Grid Security?

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com