Oil Exploration Grows But Discovered Volumes Fall To New Lows

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 81.50 -0.30 -0.37%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 85.06 -0.37 -0.43%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 86.15 -0.31 -0.36%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.550 -0.084 -3.19%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.898 +0.003 +0.10%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 83.90 +1.33 +1.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 83.90 +1.33 +1.61%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 87.09 +1.72 +2.01%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 86.45 +1.57 +1.85%
Chart Mars US 19 hours 82.25 +1.22 +1.51%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.898 +0.003 +0.10%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 84.68 +0.96 +1.15%
Graph up Murban 1 day 86.35 +0.95 +1.11%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 85.21 +1.46 +1.74%
Graph down Basra Light 609 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 85.62 +1.67 +1.99%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 87.09 +1.72 +2.01%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 87.09 +1.72 +2.01%
Chart Girassol 1 day 88.66 +1.74 +2.00%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 86.45 +1.57 +1.85%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 62 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 11 hours 60.55 +1.22 +2.06%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 11 hours 83.95 +1.22 +1.47%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 11 hours 82.20 +1.22 +1.51%
Graph up Sweet Crude 11 hours 79.35 +1.22 +1.56%
Graph up Peace Sour 11 hours 76.05 +1.22 +1.63%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 76.05 +1.22 +1.63%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 77.35 +1.22 +1.60%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 86.30 +1.22 +1.43%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 75.65 +1.22 +1.64%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 83.90 +1.33 +1.61%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 78.28 +1.71 +2.23%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 72.03 +1.71 +2.43%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 87.00 +0.75 +0.87%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 76.48 +1.71 +2.29%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 78.28 +1.71 +2.23%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 78.28 +1.71 +2.23%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 78.25 +1.75 +2.29%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 72.00 +1.25 +1.77%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 85.28 +1.00 +1.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 5 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 days Investment in renewables tanking
  • 8 days Hydrogen Fuel! Scientist James Tour Demonstrates Method For Free & Clean Green Energy Alternative
  • 11 days Wind energy costs are rising

Breaking News:

Sweden’s Nuclear Power Ambitions Quashed

Modi's Oil Strategy: Is India Rethinking Its Russian Crude Imports?

Modi's Oil Strategy: Is India Rethinking Its Russian Crude Imports?

As India reaches its stockpile…

WTI Drops Despite Crude Inventory Draw

WTI Drops Despite Crude Inventory Draw

WTI crude futures fell on…

Brazil And Guyana Are Fueling Latin America's Oil Resurgence

Brazil And Guyana Are Fueling Latin America's Oil Resurgence

Brazil and Guyana are driving…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy is an independent energy consulting services and business intelligence provider offering global databases, strategic advisory and research products for energy companies and suppliers,…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Exploration Grows But Discovered Volumes Fall To New Lows

By Rystad Energy - Aug 01, 2023, 11:00 AM CDT
  • Rystad: in the first half of 2023, explorers found 2.6 billion barrels of oil equivalent.
  • The exploration and production (E&P) industry is in a transitionary period, with many companies exercising increased caution and shifting their strategies to target more profitable and geologically better-understood regions.
  • In the hunt for new resources, exploration companies are prioritizing the offshore sector.
Join Our Community
Exploration

Spending on conventional oil and gas exploration is rebounding and expected to top $50 billion this year, the highest since 2019, but operators are still waiting for the results they had hoped for. Rystad Energy research shows that despite the rising investments, discovered volumes are falling to new lows. 

Our estimates show that in the first half of 2023, explorers found 2.6 billion barrels of oil equivalent (boe), 42% lower than the first half of 2022 total of 4.5 billion boe. Fifty-five discoveries have been made, compared to 80 in the first six months of last year. This means discoveries in 2023 have averaged 47 million boe, lower than the 56 million boe per discovery for the same period in 2022.

The exploration and production (E&P) industry is in a transitionary period, with many companies exercising increased caution and shifting their strategies to target more profitable and geologically better-understood regions. This strategic shift and the failure of several critical high-potential wells are contributing to the precipitous drop. 

In the hunt for new resources, exploration companies are prioritizing the offshore sector, trying to capitalize on underexplored or frontier areas to unlock new volumes through high-risk, higher-cost offshore developments. The offshore industry accounted for about 95% of exploration spending this year to date but only about two-thirds of discovered volumes. 

“Upstream companies are facing a period of uncertainty. They are eager to capitalize on the increased demand for fossil fuels and find additional resources, but recent results have been lackluster. If exploration efforts continue to yield unimpressive results for the remainder of the year, 2023 could be a record-breaker for the wrong reasons,” says Aatisha Mahajan, vice president of upstream research at Rystad Energy.

Where are the resources?

The continued growth of Guyana’s Stabroek offshore block means the Caribbean country leads the way in discovered volumes, with 603 million boe in 2023. Turkey sits second with 380 million boe, Nigeria with 296 million boe and Namibia with 287 million boe, with the potential for these estimates to grow as we better understand the reserves.

Offshore discoveries are spread relatively evenly between ultra-deepwater, deepwater and shelf finds. However, we expect increased activity in the remainder of 2023, especially in the ultra-deepwater market, with projected growth of 27% versus 2022 in terms of spud wells.

Failed high-impact wells

Our research shows that 31 high-impact wells – designated using our tiering system based on the project’s significance and production potential – are expected to be drilled this year. So far, 13 have been completed, six are ongoing and 12 remain in the pipeline. Only four of the 13 completed wells encountered hydrocarbons, a measly 31% success rate. The results of three wells are not yet disclosed, while the remaining six failed to find any reserves. These failures significantly impact the total discovered resources and greatly contribute to the falling discoveries.

Majors continue to drive spending

The six majors – ExxonMobil, BP, Shell, TotalEnergies, Eni and Chevron – continue to play a critical role in global exploration, with a prominent share of exploration spending and global conventional discovered volumes. The six companies are expected to spend about $7 billion this year on exploration, about 10% higher than in 2022. 

Exploration activity will likely gain momentum in the second half of 2023, with crucial exploration wells planned to be drilled. Our forecasts show that the majors will contribute about 14% of total global exploration spending in the coming months, highlighting their relative significance in an environment where exploration has pivoted to the offshore sector, with an increased focus on frontier regions. These underexplored or virgin regions hold some of the most technically prospective yet-to-be-drilled prospects, with majors playing a vital role in recent years in exploring these areas.

The spending and activity profiles of the majors position them firmly in the market, but national oil companies (NOC) have the most extensive subsurface resource base at their collective disposal. More than half of the projected exploration spending in 2023 will come from NOCs and NOCs with international portfolios (INOC).

However, there may yet be some success to come this year, as only 30% of anticipated wells have been completed, highlighting the magnitude of the remaining activity. Only 23 of the remaining 56 exploration wells are either drilled or are expected to be drilled this year, meaning about 60% are likely to be drilled or postponed until 2024. So, even if 2023 proves unsuccessful, a rebound could be on the cards next year.

By Rystad Energy

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

The Imminent Peak In Permian Oil: What Does it Mean For Investors?
Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy is an independent energy consulting services and business intelligence provider offering global databases, strategic advisory and research products for energy companies and suppliers,…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Gasoline: The Price Rally That Nobody Saw Coming

Gasoline: The Price Rally That Nobody Saw Coming
Saudi Arabia Is Cooking Up A Surprise For The Oil Markets

Saudi Arabia Is Cooking Up A Surprise For The Oil Markets
The U.S.’s Hopes In Iraq Have Ended With The Oil-For-Gas Deal With Iran

The U.S.’s Hopes In Iraq Have Ended With The Oil-For-Gas Deal With Iran
Modi's Oil Strategy: Is India Rethinking Its Russian Crude Imports?

Modi's Oil Strategy: Is India Rethinking Its Russian Crude Imports?
Is This The Best Way To Play The $700 Billion EV Boom?

Is This The Best Way To Play The $700 Billion EV Boom?

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com