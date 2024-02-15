BofA: Oil Demand Growth Has Peaked

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 78.00 +1.36 +1.77%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 82.85 +1.25 +1.53%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 82.48 +1.25 +1.54%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.595 -0.014 -0.87%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.312 -0.005 -0.22%
Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 79.79 -0.20 -0.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 79.79 -0.20 -0.25%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 84.77 -0.15 -0.18%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 81.43 -0.02 -0.02%
Chart Mars US 104 days 78.56 -1.84 -2.29%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.312 -0.005 -0.22%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 81.36 +0.44 +0.54%
Graph up Murban 2 days 82.71 +0.63 +0.77%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 77.88 -0.61 -0.78%
Graph down Basra Light 808 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 84.17 -1.02 -1.20%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 84.77 -0.15 -0.18%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 84.77 -0.15 -0.18%
Chart Girassol 2 days 84.18 -0.72 -0.85%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 81.43 -0.02 -0.02%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 261 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 12 hours 56.86 -1.20 -2.07%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 12 hours 78.51 -1.20 -1.51%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 12 hours 76.76 -1.20 -1.54%
Graph down Sweet Crude 12 hours 68.36 -1.20 -1.73%
Graph down Peace Sour 12 hours 62.36 -1.20 -1.89%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 62.36 -1.20 -1.89%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 66.11 -1.20 -1.78%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 71.86 -1.20 -1.64%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 63.11 -1.20 -1.87%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 79.79 -0.20 -0.25%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 74.35 +0.95 +1.29%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 68.10 +0.95 +1.41%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 81.81 +0.08 +0.10%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 72.75 +0.95 +1.32%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 74.50 +1.10 +1.50%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 74.50 +1.10 +1.50%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 74.50 +1.00 +1.36%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 68.00 +0.75 +1.12%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 82.34 +0.95 +1.17%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 10 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 7 hours Does Toyota Know Something That We Don’t?
  • 6 days U.S. Electric Vehicle Sales Poised For A Breakout Year
  • 5 days CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population
  • 2 days OPINION: Putin’s Genocidal Myth A scholarly treatise on the thousands of years of Ukrainian history. RCW
  • 4 days CHINA Economy IMPLODING - Fastest Price Fall in 14 Years & Stock Market Crashes to 5 Year Low
  • 5 days RUSSIAN Ruble Collapse & Sanctions are Crushing Russian Economy as Oil & Gas Revenues Fall 65%
  • 7 days Trans Mountain Pipeline about to finish
  • 4 days huge-deposit-of-natural-hydrogen-gas-detected-deep-in-albanian-mine
  • 5 days North Face Compares the Oil Industry to the Porn Industry
  • 4 days Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line
  • 5 days Why Russia's Biggest Threat is Actually China
  • 5 days Energy and food crisis will lead to riots in Europe

Breaking News:

Firms Hike Spending on Oil and Gas Activity Offshore Norway in 2024

Iraq Wants to Ditch the U.S. Dollar in Oil Trade

Iraq Wants to Ditch the U.S. Dollar in Oil Trade

The Iraqi Parliament's Finance Committee…

Fresh Sanctions Could Seriously Curtail Iran’s Surging Oil Exports

Fresh Sanctions Could Seriously Curtail Iran’s Surging Oil Exports

Following the attack that killed…

Saudi Won’t Boost Oil Production Capacity: Here’s Why

Saudi Won’t Boost Oil Production Capacity: Here’s Why

As Saudi Arabia is leading…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

BofA: Oil Demand Growth Has Peaked

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Feb 15, 2024, 10:00 AM CST
  • Bank of America: the annual rate growth may have already peaked for crude oil.
  • Despite peak growth, global oil demand will continue to rise for years.
  • In the long term, OPEC sees robust demand and raised significantly its long-term estimate in its latest annual World Oil Outlook, with global oil demand seen at around 116 million bpd in 2045.
Join Our Community
Drilling

Global oil demand continues to rise and will keep increasing for years, but the annual rate growth may have already peaked, according to Bank of America.

Electrification of transport, energy efficiency, and slower economic growth would all combine to cap the growth rate in the coming years as demand growth is returning to more moderate levels from before the Covid slump.

In the three years following the pandemic hit to demand, global oil consumption saw a strong rebound as economies reopened and people returned to their typical ways of travel and consumption.

At the height of the pandemic gloom about demand, many analysts even said that oil demand would never recover to return to 2019 levels.

Not only did it recover, but global consumption is now at a record high and will continue posting records in the coming years.

Despite estimates that we may never see the growth rates of the past three years, oil demand is set to keep rising as demand in emerging markets grows and offsets flat-lining consumption in some of the most developed economies.

“Growth Rate Has Likely Peaked For Good”

“Following a 2.3mn b/d or 2.3% expansion in 2023, oil consumption will likely continue to grow into 2030, but the rate of oil demand growth has likely peaked for good,” Bank of America analysts led by commodity strategist Francisco Blanch wrote in a recent note carried in Business Insider. Related: Woodside Energy's $1.5 Billion Impairment Stirs Concerns

“[A]t 600k b/d YoY on average, oil demand growth into the end of the decade should be a fraction of the rate observed in the past three years,” the bank’s strategists note.

With the rebound in demand that started in 2021, it’s no surprise that the growth rate is slowing to more moderate levels.

For oil producers and consumers, the fact is that despite slower growth rates, global demand will keep increasing this decade and probably after 2030, too.

IEA vs OPEC Demand Forecasts

The International Energy Agency (IEA) begs to differ.

According to the Paris-based agency, which advocates for faster energy transition, demand for all fossil fuels – oil, natural gas, and coal is set to peak before 2030, which undermines the case for increasing investment in fossil fuels.

This prediction resulted in a public rebuke from OPEC, which dismissed last year the IEA’s claims of the “beginning of the end of fossil fuels.” Since the autumn of 2023, OPEC has criticized the agency several times for the “dangerous” narrative that peak demand this decade wouldn’t need investments in new supply.  

OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais said in September that “Such narratives only set the global energy system up to fail spectacularly. It would lead to energy chaos on a potentially unprecedented scale, with dire consequences for economies and billions of people across the world.”

More recently, Al Ghais wrote in an article published on OPEC’s website last month that since the start of oil exploration, the industry has seen a “history of ‘unrealized’ peaks” for both supply and demand.

“Today, what is clear is that peak oil demand is not showing up in any reliable and robust short- and medium-term forecasts,” Al Ghais said.

In the short term, OPEC sees oil demand growth of 4.7 million bpd over the two years 2023 and 2024 combined, with other analysts such as ESAI at over 4 million bpd too, and Rystad and Argus close to this level. Even the IEA sees growth of 3.4 million bpd over the 2023-24 period, the official noted.

“Given these growth trends, it is a challenge to see peak oil demand by the end of the decade, a mere six years away,” OPEC’s secretary general said.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the long term, OPEC sees robust demand and raised significantly its long-term estimate in its latest annual World Oil Outlook, with global oil demand seen at around 116 million bpd in 2045, up by 6 million bpd compared to the previous assessment from 2022. OPEC expects global oil demand to increase by more than 16 million bpd between 2022 and 2045, rising from 99.6 million bpd in 2022 to 116 million bpd in 2045.

Even as China’s demand growth slows, India will emerge as the top driver of global oil consumption growth, according to OPEC, Bank of America, and many other forecasters and analysts.  

Peak oil demand is not happening by 2030, OPEC’s Al Ghais wrote, due to policymakers re-evaluating their approach to energy transition pathways and due to a pushback from consumers. Faster industrialization in developing countries and the emergence of a larger middle class there, an expansion in transport services, and greater energy demand and access are also factors preventing peak oil demand this decade, according to OPEC’s secretary general.

“After all, crude oil and its derivatives are a constant presence in our daily lives, bringing vital everyday products, and helping to deliver on energy security and energy access in a widely available and affordable way,” Al Ghais wrote.

“Time and again, oil has defied expectations regarding peaks. Logic and history suggest that it will continue to do so.”  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Product Draws Not Enough to Offset Huge Crude Build
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Diesel Prices Set to Surge in 2024

Diesel Prices Set to Surge in 2024
Wyoming Rare Earth Discovery Could Shake Up Global Markets

Wyoming Rare Earth Discovery Could Shake Up Global Markets
Oil Markets Are Much Tighter Than Oil Prices Suggest

Oil Markets Are Much Tighter Than Oil Prices Suggest
After Being Neutral for A While, I Now Have A View On Crude

After Being Neutral for A While, I Now Have A View On Crude
Fusion Breakthrough Could Spark AI and Quantum Computing Boom

Fusion Breakthrough Could Spark AI and Quantum Computing Boom

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com