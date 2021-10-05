Aramco: Gas Crunch Boosts Oil Demand By 500,000 Bpd

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 78.98 +1.36 +1.75%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 82.60 +1.34 +1.65%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 6.323 +0.557 +9.66%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins 2.493 +0.057 +2.33%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.346 +0.038 +1.64%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 79.03 +1.67 +2.16%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 79.03 +1.67 +2.16%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 80.73 +3.06 +3.94%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 78.25 +1.89 +2.48%
Chart Mars US 18 hours 76.12 +1.74 +2.34%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.346 +0.038 +1.64%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 76.85 +1.21 +1.60%
Graph up Murban 2 days 78.13 +1.30 +1.69%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 76.59 +2.99 +4.06%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 79.63 +1.89 +2.43%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 81.53 +2.96 +3.77%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 80.73 +3.06 +3.94%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 80.73 +3.06 +3.94%
Chart Girassol 2 days 81.38 +2.73 +3.47%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 78.25 +1.89 +2.48%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 6 days 62.66 +0.20 +0.32%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 hours 65.37 +1.74 +2.73%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 76.62 +1.74 +2.32%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 78.02 +1.74 +2.28%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 75.42 +1.74 +2.36%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 73.27 +1.74 +2.43%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 73.27 +1.74 +2.43%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 75.52 +1.74 +2.36%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 77.17 +1.74 +2.31%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 73.32 +1.74 +2.43%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 79.03 +1.67 +2.16%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 74.25 +2.75 +3.85%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 68.00 +2.75 +4.21%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 79.62 +0.84 +1.07%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 71.57 +2.79 +4.06%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 75.52 +2.79 +3.84%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 75.52 +2.79 +3.84%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 74.25 +2.75 +3.85%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 67.75 +1.50 +2.26%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 83.56 +2.33 +2.87%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 7 minutes Is China Rising or Falling? Has it Enraged the World and Lost its Way? How is their Economy Doing?
  • 13 minutes NordStream2
  • 9 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 8 hours Perfect Energy Storm in Europe: turning our back on fossil fuels is easier said than done!
  • 22 hours Monday 9/13 - "High Natural Gas Prices Today Will Send U.S. Production Soaring Next Year" by Irina Slav
  • 1 day Corporations are Falling into the Woke Trap. Oil and Gas Companies are Included.
  • 1 day Big Bounce: Russian gas amid market tightness - new report by Oxford Institute for Energy Studies

Breaking News:

Line 5 Oil Pipeline Battle Goes International

OPEC+ Meeting Ends With Minor Oil Production Hike

OPEC+ Meeting Ends With Minor Oil Production Hike

The OPEC+ meeting has ended…

The $52 Trillion Shadow Banks That Supercharged The Commodity Boom

The $52 Trillion Shadow Banks That Supercharged The Commodity Boom

With a dearth in lending,…

Oil Rises To Two-Month High As Inventories Fall

Oil Rises To Two-Month High As Inventories Fall

Oil prices rose on Thursday…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Aramco: Gas Crunch Boosts Oil Demand By 500,000 Bpd

By Charles Kennedy - Oct 05, 2021, 10:00 AM CDT
  • The natural gas crunch has increased global oil demand by 500,000 bpd, the chief executive of Saudi Aramco said at this week's Energy Intelligence Forum
  • Energy Intelligence quoted the executive as saying that he expected oil demand to reach 99 million bpd by the end of this year
Join Our Community

The natural gas crunch has increased global oil demand by 500,000 bpd, the chief executive of Saudi Aramco said at this week's Energy Intelligence Forum.

"There is higher demand," Nasser said, as quoted by Bloomberg. "There is some shift we have seen from gas to liquids, especially in certain markets in Asia."

Energy Intelligence quoted the executive as saying that he expected oil demand to reach 99 million bpd by the end of this year and rise further to top 100 million bpd in 2022. This appears to have strengthened Aramco's resolve to boost its maximum sustained production capacity to 13 million bpd.

"Our maximum sustained capacity from 12 to 13 million (bpd)... is not going to come to full capacity at 13 million bpd until 2027," Nasser said, however, as quoted by Reuters.

Aramco also has plans to boost its oil trading business, Nasser said, from 5.5 million bpd currently to 8 million bpd in five years.

Brent crude jumped to over $81 a barrel yesterday after OPEC+ said it will not add more barrels to its monthly production besides the 400,000 bpd already agreed upon earlier this year. While not surprising, the cartel's decision went against some expectations, or rather hopes, that it will step in to compensate for the strong rebound in demand for oil while supply globally remained tight.

Goldman Sachs recently updated its fourth-quarter oil price forecast, now expecting Brent to reach $90 per barrel amid the energy crunch. Bank of America went a step further, warning that crude could hit $100 per barrel by year-end because of the energy crisis if the winter in the northern hemisphere turns out to be extra cold.

BofA is bullish on oil not only in the near term, but in the longer term as well, due to the chronic underinvestment in new supply, driven by last year's crisis and the net-zero commitments of energy companies and governments.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Libya’s Oil Sector Descends Into Chaos As Deputy-Minister Resigns

Next Post

U.S. Shale Giant Says OPEC Controls Oil Prices
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Prices Soar As Beijing Orders Energy Suppliers To Stock Up For Winter

Oil Prices Soar As Beijing Orders Energy Suppliers To Stock Up For Winter
The World’s Fastest Growing Shale Play Keeps On Breaking Records

The World’s Fastest Growing Shale Play Keeps On Breaking Records
OPEC+ Will Be Unwilling And Unable To Stop The Oil Price Rally

OPEC+ Will Be Unwilling And Unable To Stop The Oil Price Rally
$200 Oil? Traders Are Betting Big On A Global Energy Crunch

$200 Oil? Traders Are Betting Big On A Global Energy Crunch
The Real Reason OPEC+ Refused To Boost Production Further

The Real Reason OPEC+ Refused To Boost Production Further



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com