U.S. Shale Giant Says OPEC Controls Oil Prices

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 78.98 +1.36 +1.75%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 82.60 +1.34 +1.65%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 6.323 +0.557 +9.66%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins 2.493 +0.057 +2.33%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.346 +0.038 +1.64%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 79.03 +1.67 +2.16%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 79.03 +1.67 +2.16%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 80.73 +3.06 +3.94%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 78.25 +1.89 +2.48%
Chart Mars US 18 hours 76.12 +1.74 +2.34%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.346 +0.038 +1.64%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 76.85 +1.21 +1.60%
Graph up Murban 2 days 78.13 +1.30 +1.69%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 76.59 +2.99 +4.06%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 79.63 +1.89 +2.43%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 81.53 +2.96 +3.77%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 80.73 +3.06 +3.94%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 80.73 +3.06 +3.94%
Chart Girassol 2 days 81.38 +2.73 +3.47%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 78.25 +1.89 +2.48%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 6 days 62.66 +0.20 +0.32%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 hours 65.37 +1.74 +2.73%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 76.62 +1.74 +2.32%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 78.02 +1.74 +2.28%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 75.42 +1.74 +2.36%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 73.27 +1.74 +2.43%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 73.27 +1.74 +2.43%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 75.52 +1.74 +2.36%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 77.17 +1.74 +2.31%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 73.32 +1.74 +2.43%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 79.03 +1.67 +2.16%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 74.25 +2.75 +3.85%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 68.00 +2.75 +4.21%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 79.62 +0.84 +1.07%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 71.57 +2.79 +4.06%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 75.52 +2.79 +3.84%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 75.52 +2.79 +3.84%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 74.25 +2.75 +3.85%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 67.75 +1.50 +2.26%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 83.56 +2.33 +2.87%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 7 minutes Is China Rising or Falling? Has it Enraged the World and Lost its Way? How is their Economy Doing?
  • 13 minutes NordStream2
  • 9 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 8 hours Perfect Energy Storm in Europe: turning our back on fossil fuels is easier said than done!
  • 22 hours Monday 9/13 - "High Natural Gas Prices Today Will Send U.S. Production Soaring Next Year" by Irina Slav
  • 1 day Corporations are Falling into the Woke Trap. Oil and Gas Companies are Included.
  • 1 day Big Bounce: Russian gas amid market tightness - new report by Oxford Institute for Energy Studies

Breaking News:

Line 5 Oil Pipeline Battle Goes International

Nigeria Doubles Down On Oil After Years Of Trouble

Nigeria Doubles Down On Oil After Years Of Trouble

After decades of poor strategic…

OPEC Sees Global Oil Demand Growing Until 2035

OPEC Sees Global Oil Demand Growing Until 2035

Global oil demand is expected…

China Bets On Shale To Raise Its Oil Production

China Bets On Shale To Raise Its Oil Production

Chinese oil giant PetroChina expects…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

U.S. Shale Giant Says OPEC Controls Oil Prices

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Oct 05, 2021, 12:00 PM CDT
  • U.S. oil producers are keeping a never-seen-before discipline in spending on new supply
  • Even though the benchmark U.S. oil price, WTI Crude, has consistently traded above $60 a barrel for nearly six months now, the shale patch is not rushing into overproduction
  • In the short term, American producers are not expected to add meaningful volumes to global supply, and the direction of oil prices is in the hands of OPEC+, the world’s top traders say
Join Our Community

Unlike in previous years, the U.S. shale patch will not have a large say in where oil prices will be going in the coming months. Currently, control over the market’s marginal oil supply and oil prices is firmly in the hands of the OPEC+ alliance as U.S. shale producers continue to stick to discipline in spending.

That’s the belief not only of analysts and the largest oil trading houses in the world, but also of the largest U.S. shale operator itself—Pioneer Natural Resources.

U.S. oil producers are keeping a never-seen-before discipline in spending on new supply, preferring instead to reward shareholders and attract investors with higher dividends and healthier balance sheets.

Even though the benchmark U.S. oil price, WTI Crude, has consistently traded above $60 a barrel for nearly six months now, the shale patch is not rushing into overproduction.

Not again.

The discipline in spending and new drilling activity is one of the reasons for a tightening oil market while demand is rebounding from the pandemic. Yet, unlike in previous boom-and-bust cycles, U.S. shale producers have very little control (or none at all) over where prices are going because American operators, especially the listed firms, have little interest in growing production. Their primary concern now is how to attract investors, how to access capital, and how to cope with the U.S. Administration’s planned or proposed restrictions on the oil and gas industry.

“Everybody’s going to be disciplined, regardless whether it’s $75 Brent, $80 Brent, or $100 Brent,” Scott Sheffield, CEO at Pioneer Natural Resources, told the Financial Times.

“All the shareholders that I’ve talked to said that if anybody goes back to growth, they will punish those companies,” said the chief executive of the top operator in the Permian.

According to Sheffield, U.S. shale producers will not reach, ever again, the record annual production growth of 1.5 million barrels per day (bpd) seen in 2018 and 2019 just before the pandemic.

For a couple of years, the shale patch may see annual growth at a maximum of 1 million bpd, Pioneer Natural Resources’ CEO told FT.

Global oil supply cannot rely on U.S. shale production for significantly more production, Sheffield says, noting that “It’s really under Opec control.”

In the short term, American producers are not expected to add meaningful volumes to global supply, and the direction of oil prices is in the hands of OPEC+, the world’s top traders say.  

Expect no meaningful extra supply from the U.S. this winter, Mike Muller, the head of Asia for the largest independent oil trader, Vitol, said on Sunday during a webinar hosted by Gulf Intelligence.

“For this particular winter control over prices is pretty much in the hands of OPEC+,” Muller said.

“The rig count is simply not there for production to catch up in a way that would be necessary if you needed extra oil,” he added.

The U.S. rig count is rising, but not at a fast enough pace to warrant much additional supply as higher drilling activity offsets production declines.

“The U.S. shale industry is showing very strong discipline. Oil prices are roughly double what they were a year ago and despite that we’re not seeing a huge increase in drilling,” Ben Luckock, Co-Head of Oil Trading at commodity trading giant Trafigura, told Bloomberg in an interview last week.

Oil production in Texas increased, “but at a significantly slower pace,” according to executives at exploration and production firms in the Q3 Dallas Fed Energy Survey.

An executive at one producer said in comments to the survey:

“We are encouraged by the restraint shown by U.S. upstream operators. By restricting capital expenditure, we are healing historic overproduction of both oil and natural gas. We believe investors will be attracted back into the E&P space if, as an industry, we continue on this path for at least a year or two more to deleverage balance sheets and return capital to investors.”

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads from Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Aramco: Gas Crunch Boosts Oil Demand By 500,000 Bpd
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Prices Soar As Beijing Orders Energy Suppliers To Stock Up For Winter

Oil Prices Soar As Beijing Orders Energy Suppliers To Stock Up For Winter
The World’s Fastest Growing Shale Play Keeps On Breaking Records

The World’s Fastest Growing Shale Play Keeps On Breaking Records
OPEC+ Will Be Unwilling And Unable To Stop The Oil Price Rally

OPEC+ Will Be Unwilling And Unable To Stop The Oil Price Rally
$200 Oil? Traders Are Betting Big On A Global Energy Crunch

$200 Oil? Traders Are Betting Big On A Global Energy Crunch
The Real Reason OPEC+ Refused To Boost Production Further

The Real Reason OPEC+ Refused To Boost Production Further



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com