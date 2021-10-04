Libya’s Oil Sector Descends Into Chaos As Deputy-Minister Resigns

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 77.60 +1.72 +2.27%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 81.26 +1.98 +2.50%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 5.878 +0.259 +4.61%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins 2.436 +0.053 +2.23%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.310 +0.060 +2.67%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 77.36 +0.76 +0.99%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 77.36 +0.76 +0.99%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 77.67 -0.15 -0.19%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 76.36 -1.36 -1.75%
Chart Mars US 18 hours 74.38 +0.85 +1.16%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.310 +0.060 +2.67%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 4 days 75.64 -0.23 -0.30%
Graph down Murban 4 days 76.83 -0.29 -0.38%
Graph down Iran Heavy 4 days 73.60 -0.06 -0.08%
Graph up Basra Light 4 days 77.74 +0.31 +0.40%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 78.57 +0.07 +0.09%
Graph down Bonny Light 4 days 77.67 -0.15 -0.19%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 77.67 -0.15 -0.19%
Chart Girassol 4 days 78.65 +0.04 +0.05%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 76.36 -1.36 -1.75%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 5 days 62.66 +0.20 +0.32%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 14 hours 63.63 +0.85 +1.35%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 14 hours 74.88 +0.85 +1.15%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 14 hours 76.28 +0.85 +1.13%
Graph up Sweet Crude 14 hours 72.98 +0.85 +1.18%
Graph up Peace Sour 14 hours 71.38 +0.85 +1.21%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 71.38 +0.85 +1.21%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 72.73 +0.85 +1.18%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 74.48 +0.85 +1.15%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 71.48 +0.85 +1.20%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 77.36 +0.76 +0.99%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 6 days 71.50 +0.25 +0.35%
Graph up Giddings 6 days 65.25 +0.25 +0.38%
Graph down ANS West Coast 7 days 78.37 -0.66 -0.84%
Graph down West Texas Sour 6 days 68.78 -0.20 -0.29%
Graph down Eagle Ford 6 days 72.73 -0.20 -0.27%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 6 days 72.73 -0.20 -0.27%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 6 days 71.50 +0.25 +0.35%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 66.25 +1.00 +1.53%
Chart Buena Vista 7 days 81.23 -0.16 -0.20%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 7 minutes Is China Rising or Falling? Has it Enraged the World and Lost its Way? How is their Economy Doing?
  • 13 minutes NordStream2
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 43 mins Perfect Energy Storm in Europe: turning our back on fossil fuels is easier said than done!
  • 2 days Monday 9/13 - "High Natural Gas Prices Today Will Send U.S. Production Soaring Next Year" by Irina Slav
  • 38 mins Corporations are Falling into the Woke Trap. Oil and Gas Companies are Included.
  • 2 hours Big Bounce: Russian gas amid market tightness - new report by Oxford Institute for Energy Studies
  • 3 days Wasn't August 13, 2021 supposed to be "Reinstatement Day?"
  • 4 days China Sees Opportunity As Venezuela’s Oil Industry Hits Rock Bottom

Breaking News:

UK Set To Target Entirely Green Electricity Generation By 2035

The $52 Trillion Shadow Banks That Supercharged The Commodity Boom

The $52 Trillion Shadow Banks That Supercharged The Commodity Boom

With a dearth in lending,…

OPEC+ Meeting Ends With Minor Oil Production Hike

OPEC+ Meeting Ends With Minor Oil Production Hike

The OPEC+ meeting has ended…

OPEC+ May Add More Oil To Markets Next Month

OPEC+ May Add More Oil To Markets Next Month

OPEC+ is considering a production…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Simon Watkins

Simon Watkins

Simon Watkins is a former senior FX trader and salesman, financial journalist, and best-selling author. He was Head of Forex Institutional Sales and Trading for…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Libya’s Oil Sector Descends Into Chaos As Deputy-Minister Resigns

By Simon Watkins - Oct 04, 2021, 3:00 PM CDT
  • The resignation of Libya’s deputy oil minister, Refaat al-Abbar, last week threatens to make the current uneasy situation in Libya’s oil sector even worse.
  • As it stands, Libya is currently producing around 1.2 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil, but has plans to increase this to 1.45 million bpd by the end of this year, 1.6 million bpd within two years and 2.1 million bpd within three to four years
Join Our Community

The resignation of Libya’s deputy oil minister, Refaat al-Abbar, last week threatens to make the current uneasy situation in Libya’s oil sector even worse. With close ties to the Benghazi-based Libyan National Army (LNA) and to the Tripoli-based Government of National Unity (GNU), he is regarded as a trusted figure by both sides in the country’s ongoing civil war. He is also seen by potential foreign investors as an important figure for some semblance of stability in the country that may have presaged renewed international investment into it.

As it stands, Libya is currently producing around 1.2 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil, but has plans to increase this to 1.45 million bpd by the end of this year, 1.6 million bpd within two years and 2.1 million bpd within three to four years. All other things factors being equal, these targets would be entirely achievable, as Libya has around 48 billion barrels of proved crude oil reserves – the largest in Africa. Before the removal of long-time leader, Muammar Gaddafi, in 2011, the country had been easily able to produce around 1.65 million bpd of mostly high-quality light, sweet crude oil, notably the Es Sider and Sharara export crudes that are particularly in demand in the Mediterranean and Northwest Europe for their gasoline and middle distillate yields.

Moreover, production had been on a rising production trajectory, up from about 1.4 million bpd in 2000, albeit well below the peak levels of more than 3 million bpd achieved in the late 1960s. The NOC also had plans in place before 2011 to roll out enhanced oil recovery (EOR) techniques to increase crude oil production at maturing oil fields. As such, the NOC’s predictions of being able to increase capacity by around 775,000 bpd through EOR at existing oil fields looked well-founded. 

All of this, however, was sidelined with the onset of the civil war after the removal of Gaddafi, with oil volumes remaining subject to wild swings until September 2020. The 18th of that month saw a tenuous agreement signed between Khalifa Haftar, the commander of the rebel LNA, and elements of Tripoli’s U.N.-recognised GNA to lift the blockade of Libya’s energy infrastructure. At that point, Libya’s crude oil production was averaging only around 70,000 bpd. Key parts of that deal, which was initially only intended to last for one month,  was an in-principle agreement to look into establishing a commission to determine how oil revenues across Libya are distributed and to consider the implementation of a number of measures designed to stabilise the country’s perilous financial position. According to figures from the Libyan National Oil Corporation (NOC), the blockade of Libyan oil that ran from the 18th of January to the 18th of September when the deal was agreed and the blockade was lifted cost the country at least US$9.8 billion in lost hydrocarbons revenues. 

Around six months after the tentative September 2020 agreement, though, the power demarcation issues surrounding Libya’s oil industry had still not been clearly set out and rivalry between the oil ministry and the NOC was intensifying. In March this year, the GNU formed a new oil ministry, appointing Mohamed Oun as its head. He made it clear how he wanted the responsibilities split: the ministry would control the big picture elements of the oil and gas sector – crucially, including the awarding of licences – while the NOC would focus on increasing oil and gas production. This would mark a major reduction in the responsibilities of the NOC, which, under Mustafa Sanalla, had gradually been expanding its remit to include many tasks that would usually be regarded as being in the purview of a country’s oil ministry. 

In an attempt to resolve these impasses between the oil ministry and the NOC, meetings were held between GNU Prime Minister, Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, and Oun and Sanalla but no lasting agreement was made. To make matters even worse, the 6th of September saw the oil ministry release a statement saying that its recommendation in August to change the board of directors of the NOC - including the dismissal of Sanalla as chairman – still stood. This was supported by the suspension of loading operations at Es Sider and Ras Lanuf by protestors demanding the removal of Sanalla, with support among the local Petroleum Facilities Guard that protects the key eastern ports. On Sanalla’s side, moves were also afoot for significant on the ground protests, together with much backroom dealing between Sanalla’s supporters and Prime Minister Dbeibah. Following this, Dbeibah stepped in to say that Sanalla would, in fact, be staying in his post. 

Last week’s resignation of Deputy Oil Minister al-Abbar will only add to the sense of chaos that surrounds Libya’s oil sector, with the negative ramifications that this has for securing any meaningful investment from foreign sources. According to several oil industry sources, Libya had been in conversation with a various international oil companies to invest in Libya, with Abbar playing a part in those initiatives. This would have built on the positive momentum generated just over a year ago when, at a meeting between NOC chairman Sanalla, and the chief executive officer of oil and gas giant, TotalEnergies, Patrick Pouyanne, the French firm agreed to continue with its efforts to increase oil production from the giant Waha, Sharara, Mabruk and Al Jurf oil fields by at least 175,000 bpd. TotalEnergies also agreed to make the development of the Waha-concession North Gialo and NC-98 oil fields a priority, according to the NOC. The Waha concessions – in which the French oil and gas firms took a minority stake in 2019 – have the capacity to produce at least 350,000 bpd together, according to the NOC, which added at that time that TotalEnergies would also ‘contribute to the maintenance of decaying equipment and crude oil transport lines that need replacing.’

Given this continued factionalism across the country, there is no reason to believe that even if an agreement is made it will last any longer than any other similar agreement, including the key September 2020 one. This means that Libya’s oil production will be as subject to sudden supply drop-offs as it has been since 2011, with sudden blockades the most likely response of both sides to any perceived slight to their interests. These ongoing disagreements could then spiral – as they have often done – into a full-scale shutdown, as elements of the prevailing precarious ceasefire breakdown. In any event, the NOC may conclude that it is necessary – from a financial perspective (and/or a political one) – to shut some or all of Libya’s major eastern oil fields operated by its subsidiary, the Arabian Gulf Oil Co., given the country’s ongoing budget crisis.  

By Simon Watkins for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

American Oil Drillers Face Sharp Rise In Costs
Simon Watkins

Simon Watkins

Simon Watkins is a former senior FX trader and salesman, financial journalist, and best-selling author. He was Head of Forex Institutional Sales and Trading for…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Prices Soar As Beijing Orders Energy Suppliers To Stock Up For Winter

Oil Prices Soar As Beijing Orders Energy Suppliers To Stock Up For Winter
The World’s Fastest Growing Shale Play Keeps On Breaking Records

The World’s Fastest Growing Shale Play Keeps On Breaking Records
Beyond Petroleum: The First Supermajor To Turn Its Back On Oil

Beyond Petroleum: The First Supermajor To Turn Its Back On Oil
The Energy Crisis Is Sending Oil, Gas, And Coal Prices Soaring

The Energy Crisis Is Sending Oil, Gas, And Coal Prices Soaring
OPEC+ Will Be Unwilling And Unable To Stop The Oil Price Rally

OPEC+ Will Be Unwilling And Unable To Stop The Oil Price Rally



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com