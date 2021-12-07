Aramco CEO: Rushed Energy Transition Could Spark Social Unrest

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 72.00 +2.51 +3.61%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 75.44 +2.36 +3.23%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 3.688 +0.031 +0.85%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins 2.224 +0.053 +2.45%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.100 +0.057 +2.78%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 71.17 +3.18 +4.68%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 71.17 +3.18 +4.68%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 71.26 +0.58 +0.82%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 71.41 -0.20 -0.28%
Chart Mars US 16 hours 68.29 +3.28 +5.05%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.100 +0.057 +2.78%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 70.02 -0.91 -1.28%
Graph down Murban 2 days 71.07 -0.77 -1.07%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 67.69 +0.48 +0.71%
Graph down Basra Light 8 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 72.21 +0.50 +0.70%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 71.26 +0.58 +0.82%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 71.26 +0.58 +0.82%
Chart Girassol 2 days 72.32 +0.46 +0.64%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 71.41 -0.20 -0.28%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 53.21 +4.27 +8.72%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 13 hours 50.69 +3.23 +6.81%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 13 hours 68.49 +3.23 +4.95%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 13 hours 69.89 +3.23 +4.85%
Graph up Sweet Crude 13 hours 63.54 +3.23 +5.36%
Graph up Peace Sour 13 hours 60.49 +3.23 +5.64%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 60.49 +3.23 +5.64%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 62.79 +3.23 +5.42%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 63.79 +3.23 +5.33%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 60.99 +3.23 +5.59%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 71.17 +3.18 +4.68%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 66.00 +3.25 +5.18%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 59.75 +3.25 +5.75%
Graph down ANS West Coast 1 min 70.78 -0.47 -0.66%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 63.44 +3.23 +5.36%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 67.39 +3.23 +5.03%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 67.39 +3.23 +5.03%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 66.00 +3.25 +5.18%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 59.75 +3.25 +5.75%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 74.23 +2.99 +4.20%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 6 minutes Forecasts for Natural Gas
  • 14 minutes NordStream2
  • 15 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 9 mins Communist China Declared War on the US Long Ago Part 1 of the 2-part series: The CCP's War on America
  • 2 hours China's aggression is changing the nature of sovereignty.
  • 17 hours Delta variant in European Union
  • 3 mins President Biden’s Nuclear Option Against OPEC+ - Waste of Time
  • 3 days Ukrainian Maidan after 8 years
  • 4 days OPEC+ Expects Large Oil Glut In Early 2022
  • 2 days Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 4 days CO2 Electrolysis to CO (Carbon Monoxide) and then to Graphite
  • 4 days Hunter Biden Helped China Gain Control of Cobalt Mines in Africa

Breaking News:

U.S. Coal Stockpiles In September Lowest Since At Least 2001

OPEC+ Expects Large Oil Glut In Early 2022

OPEC+ Expects Large Oil Glut In Early 2022

OPEC+ expects the global oil…

U.S. Shale Is Refusing To Reinvest Despite Record High Cash Flow

U.S. Shale Is Refusing To Reinvest Despite Record High Cash Flow

U.S. shale oil producers reported…

$3 Trillion In Latin American Oil Assets Are At Serious Risk

$3 Trillion In Latin American Oil Assets Are At Serious Risk

High exposure to the oil…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Aramco CEO: Rushed Energy Transition Could Spark Social Unrest

By Irina Slav - Dec 07, 2021, 9:00 AM CST
Join Our Community

A rushed transition into renewable energy would cause spiraling inflation and social unrest, the chief executive of Aramco warned at the World Petroleum Congress in Texas this week, noting that investments in oil and gas needed to continue in order to avoid such a scenario.

“I understand that publicly admitting that oil and gas will play an essential and significant role during the transition and beyond will be hard for some,” Amin Nasser said as quoted by the Financial Times.

“But admitting this reality will be far easier than dealing with energy insecurity, rampant inflation, and social unrest as the prices become intolerably high and seeing net-zero commitments by countries start to unravel,” the executive added.

The warning should ring true for many Europeans despite a great effort on the part of EU and other officials to deny that the EU’s quick buildup of wind and solar power capacity had any role to play in the ongoing energy crunch, at a time when the world’s top wind turbine makers both warned on lower profits because of lower wind speeds.

Nasser’s warning was echoed by U.S. oil majors, too. Per a Houston Chronicle report, the chief executives of Exxon and Chevron said that while they were all for a transition to a lower-carbon energy system, oil and gas would continue to be part of this system.

“The growth of emissions-free energy is good for society and an objective our company supports,” Exxon’s Darren Woods said. “The fact remains that under most critical scenarios, including net-zero pathways, oil and natural gas will continue to play a significant role in meeting society’s needs.”

“The world needs affordable, reliable and ever cleaner energy every day. It’s indispensable in today’s global economy,” Chevron’s Mike Wirth said. “Our products make the world run, and we can make it run even better.”

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

$3 Trillion In Latin American Oil Assets Are At Serious Risk
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Oil Price Crash Has Taught U.S. Shale A Valuable Lesson

The Oil Price Crash Has Taught U.S. Shale A Valuable Lesson
China Could Cause The Next Massive Crash In Oil Prices

China Could Cause The Next Massive Crash In Oil Prices
The Multi-Billion Dollar Start Of A Nuclear Fusion Boom

The Multi-Billion Dollar Start Of A Nuclear Fusion Boom
Guyana To Become The 11th Country To Produce Over 1 Million Bpd

Guyana To Become The 11th Country To Produce Over 1 Million Bpd
OPEC+ Expects Large Oil Glut In Early 2022

OPEC+ Expects Large Oil Glut In Early 2022



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com