$3 Trillion In Latin American Oil Assets Are At Serious Risk

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 70.22 +0.73 +1.05%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 73.67 +0.59 +0.81%
Graph up Natural Gas 11 mins 3.711 +0.054 +1.48%
Graph up Heating Oil 11 mins 2.183 +0.012 +0.56%
Graph up Gasoline 12 mins 2.063 +0.019 +0.94%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 67.99 -0.01 -0.01%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 67.99 -0.01 -0.01%
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 71.26 +0.58 +0.82%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 71.61 +1.58 +2.26%
Chart Mars US 32 mins 68.29 +3.28 +5.05%
Chart Gasoline 12 mins 2.063 +0.019 +0.94%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 20 hours 70.02 -0.91 -1.28%
Graph down Murban 20 hours 71.07 -0.77 -1.07%
Graph up Iran Heavy 20 hours 67.69 +0.48 +0.71%
Graph down Basra Light 7 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 20 hours 72.21 +0.50 +0.70%
Graph up Bonny Light 20 hours 71.26 +0.58 +0.82%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 71.26 +0.58 +0.82%
Chart Girassol 20 hours 72.32 +0.46 +0.64%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 71.61 +1.58 +2.26%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 20 hours 53.21 +4.27 +8.72%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 19 hours 47.46 -0.24 -0.50%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 19 hours 65.26 -0.24 -0.37%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 19 hours 66.66 -0.24 -0.36%
Graph down Sweet Crude 19 hours 60.31 -0.24 -0.40%
Graph down Peace Sour 19 hours 57.26 -0.24 -0.42%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 19 hours 57.26 -0.24 -0.42%
Chart Light Sour Blend 19 hours 59.56 -0.24 -0.40%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 19 hours 60.56 -0.24 -0.39%
Chart Central Alberta 19 hours 57.76 -0.24 -0.41%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 67.99 -0.01 -0.01%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 66.00 +3.25 +5.18%
Graph up Giddings 20 hours 59.75 +3.25 +5.75%
Graph up ANS West Coast 1 min 71.25 +1.23 +1.76%
Graph up West Texas Sour 20 hours 63.44 +3.23 +5.36%
Graph up Eagle Ford 20 hours 67.39 +3.23 +5.03%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 20 hours 67.39 +3.23 +5.03%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 66.00 +3.25 +5.18%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 56.50 -0.25 -0.44%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 71.24 +0.93 +1.32%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 6 minutes Forecasts for Natural Gas
  • 14 minutes NordStream2
  • 9 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 49 mins China's aggression is changing the nature of sovereignty.
  • 2 hours Communist China Declared War on the US Long Ago Part 1 of the 2-part series: The CCP's War on America
  • 2 days Ukrainian Maidan after 8 years
  • 2 days Delta variant in European Union
  • 3 days OPEC+ Expects Large Oil Glut In Early 2022
  • 3 days Hunter Biden Helped China Gain Control of Cobalt Mines in Africa
  • 6 hours President Biden’s Nuclear Option Against OPEC+ - Waste of Time
  • 3 days Microbes can provide sustainable hydrocarbons for the petrochemical industry
  • 1 day Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 3 days CO2 Electrolysis to CO (Carbon Monoxide) and then to Graphite

Breaking News:

Halliburton: Global Oil Scarcity Is On The Horizon

Oil Markets Unimpressed By Small Crude Inventory Build

Oil Markets Unimpressed By Small Crude Inventory Build

Crude prices didn't move much…

SPR Release Only Triggered A Brief Selloff In Crude Oil

SPR Release Only Triggered A Brief Selloff In Crude Oil

Biden’s plan for a globally…

Guyana To Become The 11th Country To Produce Over 1 Million Bpd

Guyana To Become The 11th Country To Produce Over 1 Million Bpd

Guyana, one of the world’s…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

$3 Trillion In Latin American Oil Assets Are At Serious Risk

By Alex Kimani - Dec 06, 2021, 5:00 PM CST
  • The recent rise in oil prices and the pressing need to rescue their economies have incentivized Latin American countries to develop their fossil fuels
  • Latin America is lagging in the energy transition due to outdated policies and resource nationalism
  • An abrupt devaluation of oil and gas assets could lead to a major socio-economic shock in several Latin American countries
Join Our Community

Early this year, the World Bank named Iraq, Libya, Venezuela, Equatorial Guinea, Nigeria, Iran, Guyana, Algeria, Azerbaijan, and Kazakhstan as the most vulnerable oil-producing nations due to their high exposure to the oil and gas sector and relative lack of diversification. Latin American economies are, however, not much better off due to their high reliance on oil and lack of a clear roadmap in the global energy transition.

Venezuela, Ecuador, and Colombia are particularly dependent on oil exports and revenues. Bolivia and Trinidad depend heavily on natural gas. Meanwhile, the small nation of Guyana is poised to become the largest per-capita oil producer in the world, thanks to the swathe of oil discoveries made by ExxonMobil and its partners. Argentina, Brazil, and Mexico are not as fossil fuel dependent, but oil and gas still rank among the largest industries in each country in terms of fiscal revenues, exports, and investments. 

With the recent rise in oil prices and the pressing need to rescue economies, many countries in the region are looking to develop their fossil fuels. To date, considerably more funding has been allocated to fossil fuels than renewable energy as part of recovery packages. While some national oil companies are improving their energy efficiency and reducing gas flaring, the region’s energy sector is not aligned with the Paris Agreement’s goals of reaching net-zero emissions by 2050.

A report by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) shows that in scenarios consistent with the 1.5-degree goal, Latin American oil production needs to fall to less than 4 million barrels per day by 2035--60% below pre-pandemic levels. This would mean that up to 81% of their proven, probable, and possible oil reserves will not be used before 2035. The fiscal impact would be enormous: the region’s oil exporters could lose up to around US$ 3 trillion in royalties by 2035 if strong global climate action materializes.

Latin American nations combined emit as much carbon dioxide (CO2) as Russia, the world’s fourth-largest CO2 emitter.

Source: Americas Quarterly

Falling Behind

Speaking at this year’s all-virtual CERAWeek conference, experts have said that Latin America is lagging in the energy transition due to outdated policies and resource nationalism in nations like Venezuela and Mexico, combined with an urgent need for cheap imported fuel.

Last year, Latin America imported 2.69 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude and refined products from the United States, its largest source of oil imports, representing a 12% decline from the record 3.05 million bpd in 2019, but still up 88% from a decade earlier.

Earlier this year, the Texas deep freeze knocked out natural gas supply to Northern Mexico, leaving households without electricity and forcing hundreds of factories to slow down or close. That motivated the Mexican government to return to coal and fuel oil for power generation. In February, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador ordered state power company Comision Federal de Electricidad (CFE) to reopen thermoelectric plants set for dismantling, while questioning the country’s dependence on U.S. natural gas as the primary fuel for electricity.

CFE has important investment plans today, but they do not include renewables, power transmission or distribution,” Tania Ortiz, CEO of Mexico’s energy company IEnova, said at the CERAWeek conference.CFE ( Comisión Federal de Electricidad) is Mexico’s state power company.

Mexico has delayed planned reforms to limit emissions from motor fuels, including a regulation requiring truck makers to switch engines to ultra-low sulfur diesel (ULSD). Meanwhile, Venezuela, hit by underinvestment and U.S. sanctions, has done nothing to reduce pollution from motor fuels since its state-run firm PDVSA removed lead from gasoline in 2005.

There are encouraging exceptions, though, including solar energy by Peru and Chile, as well as Brazil’s large hydroelectric capacity and its aggressive bet on biofuels and state-run Petrobras’ new drive to supply biofuels to the aviation industry. Meanwhile, Colombia’s president Ivan Duque has been pushing companies to dramatically cut CO2 emissions while expanding non-conventional renewable energies.

According to IDB, the committed emissions of current power plants in Latin America and the Caribbean are inconsistent with the Paris Agreement. In fact, committed emissions would exceed the established limit by 150% if all the planned and announced fossil fuel power plants in the region were built, most of them based on natural gas.

IDB has warned that the abrupt devaluation of financial assets could create varying degrees of instability in financial markets, which in turn could lead to macroeconomic instabilities. Stranded assets could also create political instability due to a rapid loss of wealth among the owners of affected capital assets and affected workers. If the emissions reduction targets in the Paris Agreement are met, the global value of stranded assets associated with projects that have not yet recovered their initial investment is projected to be US$304 billion in 2035, US$180 billion of which correspond to the oil and gas industries.

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

California Is Addicted To Oil From The Amazon
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Oil Price Crash Has Taught U.S. Shale A Valuable Lesson

The Oil Price Crash Has Taught U.S. Shale A Valuable Lesson
The Multi-Billion Dollar Start Of A Nuclear Fusion Boom

The Multi-Billion Dollar Start Of A Nuclear Fusion Boom
Guyana To Become The 11th Country To Produce Over 1 Million Bpd

Guyana To Become The 11th Country To Produce Over 1 Million Bpd
Oil Prices Projected To Hit $125 In 2022

Oil Prices Projected To Hit $125 In 2022
OPEC+ Expects Large Oil Glut In Early 2022

OPEC+ Expects Large Oil Glut In Early 2022



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com