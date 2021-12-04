Natural Gas Bulls Hit Hard By Warm Weather Reports

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 1 day 66.26 -0.24 -0.36%
Graph up Brent Crude 1 day 69.88 +0.21 +0.30%
Graph up Natural Gas 1 day 4.132 +0.076 +1.87%
Graph down Heating Oil 1 day 2.098 -0.005 -0.24%
Graph down Gasoline 1 day 1.953 -0.015 -0.75%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 68.00 +0.96 +1.43%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 68.00 +0.96 +1.43%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 70.68 +1.56 +2.26%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 70.03 -1.60 -2.23%
Chart Mars US 1 day 65.01 +0.11 +0.17%
Chart Gasoline 1 day 1.953 -0.015 -0.75%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 70.93 +1.84 +2.66%
Graph up Murban 2 days 71.84 +1.77 +2.53%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 67.21 +1.40 +2.13%
Graph down Basra Light 5 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 71.71 +1.50 +2.14%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 70.68 +1.56 +2.26%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 70.68 +1.56 +2.26%
Chart Girassol 2 days 71.86 +1.79 +2.55%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 70.03 -1.60 -2.23%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 48.94 -0.05 -0.10%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 2 days 47.70 +0.68 +1.45%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 2 days 65.50 +0.93 +1.44%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 2 days 66.90 +0.93 +1.41%
Graph up Sweet Crude 2 days 60.55 +1.38 +2.33%
Graph up Peace Sour 2 days 57.50 +0.93 +1.64%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 days 57.50 +0.93 +1.64%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 days 59.80 -0.27 -0.45%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 60.80 +0.93 +1.55%
Chart Central Alberta 2 days 58.00 +0.93 +1.63%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 68.00 +0.96 +1.43%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 63.00 +1.00 +1.61%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 56.75 +1.00 +1.79%
Graph down ANS West Coast 1 min 70.02 -0.91 -1.28%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 60.45 +0.93 +1.56%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 64.40 +0.93 +1.47%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 64.40 +0.93 +1.47%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 63.00 +1.00 +1.61%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 56.75 +1.00 +1.79%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 71.24 +0.93 +1.32%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Looming European Gas Crisis in Winter and North African Factor - a must read by Cyril Widdershoven
  • 7 minutes "Biden Targets Another US Pipeline For Shutdown After 'Begging' Saudis For More Oil" - Zero Hedge Monday Nov 8th
  • 12 minutes "UN-Backed Banker Alliance Announces “Green” Plan to Transform the Global Financial System" by Whitney Webb
  • 41 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days Building A $2 Billion Subsea Solar Power Cable From Chile To China
  • 18 hours China's aggression is changing the nature of sovereignty.
  • 1 day Hunter Biden Helped China Gain Control of Cobalt Mines in Africa
  • 1 day OPEC+ Expects Large Oil Glut In Early 2022
  • 7 hours Ukrainian Maidan after 8 years
  • 14 hours Delta variant in European Union
  • 1 day CO2 Electrolysis to CO (Carbon Monoxide) and then to Graphite
  • 1 day NordStream2
  • 1 day President Biden’s Nuclear Option Against OPEC+ - Waste of Time
  • 1 day Forecasts for Natural Gas
  • 1 day Microbes can provide sustainable hydrocarbons for the petrochemical industry
  • 2 days Big Bounce: Russian gas amid market tightness - new report by Oxford Institute for Energy Studies

Breaking News:

UK Grim Prospects Over Surging Energy Bills Just Got Worse

Nightmare November For Oil As Prices Plunge Again

Nightmare November For Oil As Prices Plunge Again

Oil prices are on course…

Russia’s Push To Mine Arctic Metals Is Fueled By Nuclear Power

Russia’s Push To Mine Arctic Metals Is Fueled By Nuclear Power

Russia has started to prepare…

Republican States Could Pull $600B From Anti-Fossil Fuel Banks

Republican States Could Pull $600B From Anti-Fossil Fuel Banks

A coalition of 15 Republican…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Natural Gas Bulls Hit Hard By Warm Weather Reports

By ZeroHedge - Dec 04, 2021, 4:00 PM CST
  • U.S. natural gas futures were down for the fourth session on Thursday
  • The massive reversal in U.S. weather forecasts has crushed some of the world's largest commodity traders
  • Traders who went long U.S. gas and shorted E.U. gas were royally blown up this fall
Join Our Community

U.S. natural gas futures were down for the fourth session on Thursday, quickly tumbling into a bear market as bullish bets evaporate on mild weather. Sentiment in U.S. natgas markets feels a lot like 2018/19 when the so-called 'widowmaker' spread widened then quickly tightened, leading to the blowup of at least one commodity firm on a wrong way spread trade. There's also a spread trade between E.U. and U.S. natgas that has left top commodity houses reeling ahead of the Northern Hemisphere winter.  The massive reversal in U.S. weather forecasts has crushed some of the world's largest commodity traders, mainly because the so-called 'widowmaker' spread. The spread between March and April Henry Hub contracts, which were as wide as $1.90 per million British thermal units in early October as traders bet on tight inventories, has plunged to now 23 cents, a complete collapse as outlooks forecast mild weather.

There's a reason why this spread trade is referred to as a widowmaker, given the weather-dependent volatility. 

Widowmaker

"It looks like at this time we're going to have plenty of surplus going into winter and even coming into spring," Dennis Kissler, senior vice president at Bok Financial Securities, told Bloomberg. 

So while U.S. gas stockpiles are in line with averages, there is chaos in energy markets across the Atlantic. E.U. gas stockpiles are well below trend, and traders who went long U.S. gas and shorted E.U. gas were royally blown up this fall (in an arbitrage trade that went horribly wrong).

Running

But the 'widowmaker' time-spread may have a competitor for that title...

Back in October, top commodity desks were monkey hammered with margin calls from wrong-way spread trades (or arbitrage trade) gone wrong between U.S. and E.U natgas markets. Glencore, Gunvor, Trafigura, and Vitol are among the commodity houses that faced massive margin calls on their wrong way spread trades.

Related: Goldman Remains Bullish On Oil Despite OPEC+ Decision

For years, E.U. (blue) and U.S. natgas (black) prices have traded within a well-defined range. However, this year is an anomaly as an energy crisis and colder weather sent the Dutch month-ahead gas, the E.U. benchmark, to near 100 euros a megawatt-hour. In comparison, U.S. natgas tumbled into a bear market on warmer weather and ample supplies. 

Last Price

The windowmaker spread is not the only one at extremes. Shown below is the spread between E.U. and U.S. gas has blown out on a worsening energy crisis and cold weather. 

TTF

La Nina weather conditions worldwide have made weather volatile in some regions, and some commodity desks that hedge on a medium to long-term timeframe have been caught offside.

By Zerohedge

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Russia’s Push To Mine Arctic Metals Is Fueled By Nuclear Power
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Biden’s Blunder Could Send Oil Prices To $100

Biden’s Blunder Could Send Oil Prices To $100
Norway’s Oil Boom Is Only Just Beginning 

Norway’s Oil Boom Is Only Just Beginning 
$70 Oil Won't Keep OPEC Happy

$70 Oil Won't Keep OPEC Happy
Guyana To Become The 11th Country To Produce Over 1 Million Bpd

Guyana To Become The 11th Country To Produce Over 1 Million Bpd
Oil Prices Projected To Hit $125 In 2022

Oil Prices Projected To Hit $125 In 2022



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com