A Once-In-A-Lifetime Warnings For Oil Investors

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 11 mins 24.67 +0.53 +2.20%
Graph down Brent Crude 1 hour 29.63 -1.34 -4.33%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.835 +0.009 +0.49%
Graph down Mars US 2 hours 26.84 -0.35 -1.29%
Graph down Opec Basket 4 days 22.21 -0.70 -3.06%
Graph up Urals 4 days 30.10 +2.40 +8.66%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 28.98 +1.80 +6.62%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 28.98 +1.80 +6.62%
Chart Bonny Light 5 days 24.93 +2.30 +10.16%
Chart Mexican Basket 4 days 21.89 +0.79 +3.74%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.835 +0.009 +0.49%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 4 days 26.33 -1.11 -4.05%
Graph down Murban 4 days 26.34 -1.33 -4.81%
Graph up Iran Heavy 5 days 19.45 +1.73 +9.76%
Graph down Basra Light 6 days 26.08 -2.33 -8.20%
Graph up Saharan Blend 5 days 25.72 +2.14 +9.08%
Graph up Bonny Light 5 days 24.93 +2.30 +10.16%
Chart Bonny Light 5 days 24.93 +2.30 +10.16%
Chart Girassol 5 days 26.94 +2.10 +8.45%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 22.21 -0.70 -3.06%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 17.73 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 22.67 +1.34 +6.28%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 25.17 +1.34 +5.62%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 26.57 +1.34 +5.31%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 26.17 +1.34 +5.40%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 21.17 +1.34 +6.76%
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 21.17 +1.34 +6.76%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 21.67 +1.34 +6.59%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 26.17 +1.34 +5.40%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 21.17 +1.34 +6.76%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 28.98 +1.80 +6.62%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 21.25 +1.25 +6.25%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 15.00 +1.25 +9.09%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 22.38 +3.82 +20.58%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 18.69 +0.75 +4.18%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 22.64 +0.75 +3.43%
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 22.64 +0.75 +3.43%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 21.25 +1.25 +6.25%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 15.00 +1.25 +9.09%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 28.32 +1.19 +4.39%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Coronavirus hype biggest political hoax in history
  • 6 minutes Saudi Aramco 'Suspends' Noble Corp Jack-Up Rig
  • 8 minutes Energy Storage Replace Gas Plants
  • 11 minutes Large gas belt discovered in China
  • 30 mins Germany’s overdose of renewable energy
  • 1 min The best way to defeat Trump in this election: China cancels all trade war tariffs on American exports
  • 8 hours Troubles in the European Union
  • 13 hours Not much going on.
  • 4 hours 1968 Pandemic
  • 9 hours 'They Live' - Coronavirus sunglasses
  • 12 hours Michael Moore Has Become a Hero to Climate Deniers
  • 3 hours US To Remove Patriot Missile Protection From Saudi Arabia Amid Oilpocalypse - - ZeroHedge
  • 8 hours Lexus Battery Million Kilometer Warranty
  • 15 hours Why do oilfields take damage when production is paused?

Breaking News:

UAE Making Even Bigger Cuts To Oil Production Next Month

Alt Text

Oil Is Back In Demand As Drivers Return To The Roads

Oil demand is on the…

Alt Text

The Most Critical Oil Storage In The United States

Cushing, Oklahoma has fallen into…

Alt Text

Why Russia Finally Accepted Deeper Oil Output Cuts

Moscow deemed oil output cuts…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Robert Rapier

Robert Rapier

More Info

Share

Premium Content

A Once-In-A-Lifetime Warnings For Oil Investors

By Robert Rapier - May 11, 2020, 12:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

Last week Royal Dutch Shell did something that would have been nearly unthinkable at the beginning of this year. The company cut its dividend for the first time in 75 years. This is remarkable considering the ups and downs of the oil industry of the past few decades. Prices have collapsed many times since then, albeit we have never before seen a major benchmark turn negative.

But the COVID-19 pandemic has hit oil demand in an unprecedented way. A few days ago, Bloomberg posted an article showing that energy demand has just dropped by the largest percentage since World War II (which was the last time Shell cut its dividend).

That’s true, but in 1945 global oil demand had yet to reach 10 million barrels per day (bpd). In contrast, COVID-19 has sidelined an estimated 30 million bpd of oil demand. Thus, the global oil industry is coping with the largest demand collapse, by far, in its history.

This demand collapse is impacting both refiners and oil producers. Shell, as an integrated supermajor, is both. Refiners often benefit from falling oil prices, because they generally see margins expand. That’s why an integrated oil company is usually more stable during the ups and downs of oil prices. Upstream (oil and gas production) and downstream (refining) generally perform out of phase with each other, which helps balance out the cycles.

But the current collapse is hitting both ends — oil demand and finished product demand. This creates one of the most challenging economic climates the integrated oil companies have faced — perhaps ever.

Norway’s Equinor previously announced a two-thirds dividend cut, and now Shell has followed. Chevron’s CEO has publicly stated that the company has enough cash on hand for now to maintain its dividend, but it will also come under increasing pressure as long as oil prices remain depressed.

The oil producers and the refiners will remain under the most pressure, while the integrated companies won’t be far behind. The midstream sector — pipeline companies — is in somewhat better shape. However, they are not immune to the forces impacting the rest of the energy sector, as Plains All American Pipeline showed when they recently announced a distribution cut.

Related: Trump’s Corn Crisis Is Back

I think investors should heed the underlying warning in Shell’s first dividend cut in most of our lifetimes. Consider the pressure they must have been under not to break their 75-year streak. That is evidence that they see the current crisis unlike others the oil industry has faced in recent decades. They aren’t sure when oil demand will recover.

Thus, investors should be exceedingly cautious in the energy sector for the foreseeable future. This is especially true of oil-weighted producers, and refiners.

Safer bets are midstream companies and natural gas producers. Natural gas producers have shown much greater strength than oil producers because associated natural gas production is falling as oil producers shut-in production. That means natural gas supplies will continue to tighten in the months ahead.

By Robert Rapier for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Oil Producers May Ditch Old FPSO Offshore Projects In This Downturn

Next Post

More Shale Giants Forced To Cut Production As Oil Price Crisis Persists
Robert Rapier

Robert Rapier

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The $30 Trillion Trend That’s Bigger Than The Entire US Stock Market

The $30 Trillion Trend That’s Bigger Than The Entire US Stock Market
This Could Be The Beginning Of A Tremendous Oil Rally

This Could Be The Beginning Of A Tremendous Oil Rally

 Why This Oil Rally Won't Last

Why This Oil Rally Won't Last

 U.S. Oil, Gas Rigs Fall Below 400 For The First Time Since 1940

U.S. Oil, Gas Rigs Fall Below 400 For The First Time Since 1940

 Goldman Sachs: Oil Demand Could Exceed Supply By End-May

Goldman Sachs: Oil Demand Could Exceed Supply By End-May



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com