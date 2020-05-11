More Shale Giants Forced To Cut Production As Oil Price Crisis Persists

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 11 mins 24.67 +0.53 +2.20%
Graph down Brent Crude 1 hour 29.63 -1.34 -4.33%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.835 +0.009 +0.49%
Graph down Mars US 2 hours 26.84 -0.35 -1.29%
Graph down Opec Basket 4 days 22.21 -0.70 -3.06%
Graph up Urals 4 days 30.10 +2.40 +8.66%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 28.98 +1.80 +6.62%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 28.98 +1.80 +6.62%
Chart Bonny Light 5 days 24.93 +2.30 +10.16%
Chart Mexican Basket 4 days 21.89 +0.79 +3.74%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.835 +0.009 +0.49%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 4 days 26.33 -1.11 -4.05%
Graph down Murban 4 days 26.34 -1.33 -4.81%
Graph up Iran Heavy 5 days 19.45 +1.73 +9.76%
Graph down Basra Light 6 days 26.08 -2.33 -8.20%
Graph up Saharan Blend 5 days 25.72 +2.14 +9.08%
Graph up Bonny Light 5 days 24.93 +2.30 +10.16%
Chart Bonny Light 5 days 24.93 +2.30 +10.16%
Chart Girassol 5 days 26.94 +2.10 +8.45%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 22.21 -0.70 -3.06%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 17.73 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 22.67 +1.34 +6.28%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 25.17 +1.34 +5.62%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 26.57 +1.34 +5.31%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 26.17 +1.34 +5.40%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 21.17 +1.34 +6.76%
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 21.17 +1.34 +6.76%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 21.67 +1.34 +6.59%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 26.17 +1.34 +5.40%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 21.17 +1.34 +6.76%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 28.98 +1.80 +6.62%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 21.25 +1.25 +6.25%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 15.00 +1.25 +9.09%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 22.38 +3.82 +20.58%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 18.69 +0.75 +4.18%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 22.64 +0.75 +3.43%
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 22.64 +0.75 +3.43%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 21.25 +1.25 +6.25%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 15.00 +1.25 +9.09%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 28.32 +1.19 +4.39%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Coronavirus hype biggest political hoax in history
  • 6 minutes Saudi Aramco 'Suspends' Noble Corp Jack-Up Rig
  • 8 minutes Energy Storage Replace Gas Plants
  • 11 minutes Large gas belt discovered in China
  • 30 mins Germany’s overdose of renewable energy
  • 1 min The best way to defeat Trump in this election: China cancels all trade war tariffs on American exports
  • 8 hours Troubles in the European Union
  • 13 hours Not much going on.
  • 4 hours 1968 Pandemic
  • 9 hours 'They Live' - Coronavirus sunglasses
  • 12 hours Michael Moore Has Become a Hero to Climate Deniers
  • 3 hours US To Remove Patriot Missile Protection From Saudi Arabia Amid Oilpocalypse - - ZeroHedge
  • 8 hours Lexus Battery Million Kilometer Warranty
  • 15 hours Why do oilfields take damage when production is paused?

Breaking News:

UAE Making Even Bigger Cuts To Oil Production Next Month

Alt Text

Will Oil Markets Ever Recover?

Demand is slowly crawling up…

Alt Text

The Only Hotspot Where Big Oil Will Still Spend

Oil majors may be slashing…

Alt Text

Shell Has A Dire Warning For Oil Markets

Oil major Shell shocked the…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

More Shale Giants Forced To Cut Production As Oil Price Crisis Persists

By Tsvetana Paraskova - May 11, 2020, 1:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

The big oil production curtailment in the U.S. shale patch continues as more companies announced on Monday output reductions to protect their balance sheets in the face of unsustainably low oil prices.

Continental Resources said today it had voluntarily curtailed 70 percent of its operated oil production in May as it swung to a net loss of $185.7 million for Q1, compared to a profit of $187 million for the same period of 2019.

Continental Resources is currently operating five rigs and expects to reduce that number to four rigs by the end of this year—this is an 80-percent cut in rigs from the beginning of 2020, the company said.

“This has been an unprecedented global market environment, which has seen crude oil demand fall by approximately 30% due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Continental is committed to preserving value over volumes. Our assets are secure and we are confident that this deferred production will bring more value to our shareholders in the months to come,” CEO Bill Berry said.  

Another producer, Callon Petroleum, also announced on Monday it had further reduced activity, including the suspension of all completion activity in April and moving to one active drilling rig by mid-May. Callon has shut in around 1,500 bpd gross production in April and expects to reach over 3,000 bpd gross shut-ins during May, with June volumes currently under evaluation.

As a whole, the United States is on track to cut 1.7 million barrels of oil production per day by the end of the first half of 2020, according to Reuters calculations of state and company data. Related: What’s Behind The Sudden Rally In Natural Gas?

Continental Resources and Callon Petroleum join many other U.S. shale producers that have already announced voluntary curtailments in their production. ExxonMobil is curtailing output in the Permian.

ConocoPhillips estimates voluntary curtailments in June at 260,000 boepd gross in the Lower 48. Diamondback Energy halted in March all completion operations for a minimum of one month, and announced plans to voluntarily curtail 10- 15 percent of its expected May oil production. Permian-focused producer Centennial Resource Development hopes to curtail up to 40 percent of its production this month in response to weak realized prices. 

Parsley Energy expects to voluntarily curtail up to 23,000 bpd of net oil production volumes in May based on near-term regional pricing dynamics. Parsley Energy was one of the few producers in favor of the Texas Railroad Commission ordering a pro-rationing of production, which, Commissioner Ryan Sitton said last week, “will not be happening.”  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

A Once-In-A-Lifetime Warnings For Oil Investors

Next Post

Oil Is Back In Demand As Drivers Return To The Roads
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The $30 Trillion Trend That’s Bigger Than The Entire US Stock Market

The $30 Trillion Trend That’s Bigger Than The Entire US Stock Market
This Could Be The Beginning Of A Tremendous Oil Rally

This Could Be The Beginning Of A Tremendous Oil Rally

 Why This Oil Rally Won't Last

Why This Oil Rally Won't Last

 U.S. Oil, Gas Rigs Fall Below 400 For The First Time Since 1940

U.S. Oil, Gas Rigs Fall Below 400 For The First Time Since 1940

 Goldman Sachs: Oil Demand Could Exceed Supply By End-May

Goldman Sachs: Oil Demand Could Exceed Supply By End-May



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com