Growth in U.S. Oil and Gas Output Slows Down

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 2 days 75.53 -0.02 -0.03%
Graph down Brent Crude 2 days 79.62 -0.25 -0.31%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 79.99 -0.16 -0.20%
Graph up Natural Gas 2 days 2.918 +0.097 +3.44%
Graph down Gasoline 2 days 2.383 -0.015 -0.62%
Graph down Louisiana Light 11 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 11 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 78.92 -0.05 -0.06%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 78.39 +0.22 +0.28%
Chart Mars US 219 days 76.83 -1.47 -1.88%
Chart Gasoline 2 days 2.383 -0.015 -0.62%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 79.71 +0.64 +0.81%
Graph up Murban 3 days 80.29 +0.88 +1.11%
Graph down Iran Heavy 3 days 78.54 -0.02 -0.03%
Graph down Basra Light 923 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 3 days 78.33 -0.01 -0.01%
Graph down Bonny Light 3 days 78.92 -0.05 -0.06%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 78.92 -0.05 -0.06%
Chart Girassol 3 days 80.96 +0.07 +0.09%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 78.39 +0.22 +0.28%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 376 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 3 days 62.35 +1.48 +2.43%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 3 days 77.70 +1.48 +1.94%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 3 days 75.95 +1.48 +1.99%
Graph up Sweet Crude 3 days 72.05 +1.48 +2.10%
Graph up Peace Sour 3 days 68.75 +1.48 +2.20%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 days 68.75 +1.48 +2.20%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 days 71.80 +1.48 +2.10%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 78.75 +1.48 +1.92%
Chart Central Alberta 3 days 69.15 +1.48 +2.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 11 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 70.55 +0.82 +1.18%
Graph up Giddings 5 days 64.30 +0.82 +1.29%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 80.07 -1.14 -1.40%
Graph up West Texas Sour 5 days 68.70 +0.82 +1.21%
Graph up Eagle Ford 5 days 70.55 +0.82 +1.18%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 70.55 +0.82 +1.18%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 70.50 +0.75 +1.08%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 65.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 80.27 +1.48 +1.88%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 54 mins How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 4 days Bad news for e-cars keeps coming
  • 6 days For those of you who are full of __it.

Breaking News:

Biden Administration Seizes Opportunity to Refill SPR Amid Price Dip

Russian And Iran’s New ‘Energy Corridor’ Is Packed With Dangers For The West

Russian And Iran’s New ‘Energy Corridor’ Is Packed With Dangers For The West

The creation of two possible…

U.S. Oil, Gas Drillers Stuck In A Rut

U.S. Oil, Gas Drillers Stuck In A Rut

The U.S. oil and gas…

Algorithm Trades Worsened The Oil Price Slump after OPEC's Decision

Algorithm Trades Worsened The Oil Price Slump after OPEC's Decision

The market reaction to OPEC's…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Growth in U.S. Oil and Gas Output Slows Down

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jun 09, 2024, 4:00 PM CDT
  • U.S. crude oil production stayed the same for the eleventh week in a row.
  • Crude production has averaged 13.1 million bpd over the last eleven weeks, down from an all-time high of 13.3 million bpd.
  • As a result, growth from the Lower 48 basins was no more than 500,000 bpd in March 2024 from the same month last year.
Colorado rig

Oil and gas production in the United States hit record highs at the end of 2023 but has since trended lower, and the growth in output has slowed year-over-year.

U.S. companies have slowed production growth rates as oil prices stabilized at lower levels last year compared to the 2022 highs, and U.S. natural gas prices saw a slump to multi-decade lows early this year.  

This year's increase in shale and overall U.S. crude production will be much lower than in the past two years, analysts and forecasters say.

The decline in oil and gas prices compared to the spikes seen in 2022, the ongoing merger wave in the U.S. shale industry, and the focus on shareholder returns—instead of production growth—have all combined to drag output growth lower in recent months. 

The total number of active drilling rigs for oil and gas in the United States saw no change in the last week of May, according to data from Baker Hughes. The total rig count stayed the same at 600, compared to 696 rigs this same time last year.

Meanwhile, U.S. crude oil production stayed the same for the eleventh week in a row at an average of 13.1 million barrels per day (bpd) for the week ending May 24—down by 200,000 bpd from the all-time high of 13.3 million bpd.

Moreover, Primary Vision's Frac Spread Count, an estimate of the number of crews completing wells that are unfinished, fell by 6 in the week ending May 24, to 257.

Related: Hopes of Fed Cut Jolts Oil Prices

As a result, growth from the Lower 48 basins was no more than 500,000 bpd in March 2024 from the same month last year, per EIA data cited by Reuters columnist John Kemp. This compares to yearly growth of up to 1 million bpd in the second half of 2023.

In other words, U.S. oil production is growing, but at a much slower pace than in 2022 and 2023.

Amid the ongoing consolidation in the American oil and gas industry, producers have become bigger and are focusing on shareholder returns. They wouldn't be inclined to respond to every price spike with a major boost in drilling that ultimately floods the market with oil and depresses prices.

As the U.S. industry matured and balance sheets and market valuations strengthened after the record-high earnings of 2022, a wave of consolidation began towards the end of 2023.

The big companies are looking to become bigger by adding premier assets of the takeover targets to their portfolios. And the key driver of the industry now is returning more to shareholders and preparing for inventory stacked up for years of production ahead without the need to grow organically by investing too much cash flow into the drilling of new locations and wells.

U.S. natural gas production is also off the recent record highs as major producers have curtailed some output in the spring in response to the natural gas price slump earlier this year, which saw prices tumble to a three-decade low.

America's oil production growth may be slowing, but it will still be leading global supply growth from non-OPEC+ producers, according to OPEC's latest estimates.

This year, liquids supply growth from non-OPEC+ is expected at 1.2 million bpd, pushed up by rising output in the U.S., Canada, Brazil, and Norway, OPEC said in its latest Monthly Oil Market Report in May.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last year, U.S. shale oil production rose by 600,000 bpd, mainly from the Permian, supported by improvements in drilling and completion. This year, U.S. crude oil and condensate production is anticipated to grow by half that volume, 300,000 bpd, per OPEC's forecasts.   

"Shale firms acknowledged that higher costs and falling prices forced some of them to cut back drilling and completion activities, especially during the first half of last year. However, improvements in well productivity, rig performance, and operational efficiencies supported strong production levels throughout the year, leading to the growth of 2.4 mb/d, y-o-y, in December 2023 over December 2022," OPEC said.

Slower U.S. shale growth in 2024 could make OPEC's oil market and price management efforts easier over the next two years.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

These Are the World's Biggest Oil Reserves
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Prices Shed Over 3% As Market Digests OPEC+ Move

Oil Prices Shed Over 3% As Market Digests OPEC+ Move
Markets Have Overreacted to OPEC’s Plan To Phase Out Production Cuts

Markets Have Overreacted to OPEC’s Plan To Phase Out Production Cuts
Oil Prices Fall as Bearish Sentiment Builds

Oil Prices Fall as Bearish Sentiment Builds
These Are the World's Biggest Oil Reserves

These Are the World's Biggest Oil Reserves
Why Oil Markets Reacted Negatively to the OPEC+ Announcement

Why Oil Markets Reacted Negatively to the OPEC+ Announcement

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com