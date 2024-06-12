Inflation in China is Finally Beginning to Stabilize

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 78.38 +0.48 +0.62%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 82.47 +0.55 +0.67%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 82.28 +0.11 +0.13%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 3.041 -0.088 -2.81%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.394 -0.015 -0.61%
Graph down Louisiana Light 14 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 14 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 81.42 +1.19 +1.48%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.36 +1.43 +1.77%
Chart Mars US 222 days 76.83 -1.47 -1.88%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.394 -0.015 -0.61%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 81.60 +1.67 +2.09%
Graph up Murban 2 days 82.25 +1.91 +2.38%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 80.70 +0.65 +0.81%
Graph down Basra Light 926 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 80.49 +0.70 +0.88%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 81.42 +1.19 +1.48%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 81.42 +1.19 +1.48%
Chart Girassol 2 days 83.17 +0.83 +1.01%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.36 +1.43 +1.77%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 379 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 hours 64.70 +0.16 +0.25%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 80.05 +0.16 +0.20%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 78.30 +0.16 +0.20%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 74.40 +0.16 +0.22%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 71.10 +0.16 +0.23%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 71.10 +0.16 +0.23%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 74.15 +0.16 +0.22%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 81.10 +0.16 +0.20%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 71.50 +0.16 +0.22%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 14 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 74.38 +0.16 +0.22%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 68.13 +0.16 +0.24%
Graph down ANS West Coast 9 days 80.07 -1.14 -1.40%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 72.53 +0.16 +0.22%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 74.38 +0.16 +0.22%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 74.38 +0.16 +0.22%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 74.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 68.25 +0.25 +0.37%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 82.46 +2.21 +2.75%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 17 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 22 hours Bad news for e-cars keeps coming
  • 9 days For those of you who are full of __it.

Breaking News:

Fed Leaves Rates Unchanged, Plans One Cut This Year

The Global Economic System is Reaching Its Limits

The Global Economic System is Reaching Its Limits

The world's economic myths, especially…

Rising Dollar and Geopolitical Tensions Shake Markets

Rising Dollar and Geopolitical Tensions Shake Markets

The global economy and financial…

IMF Praises UK's Digital Infrastructure for AI Readiness

IMF Praises UK's Digital Infrastructure for AI Readiness

The UK economy is primed…

  1. Home
  2. Finance
  3. the Economy
City A.M

City A.M

CityAM.com is the online presence of City A.M., London's first free daily business newspaper. Both platforms cover financial and business news as well as sport and…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Inflation in China is Finally Beginning to Stabilize

By City A.M - Jun 12, 2024, 3:00 PM CDT
  • China's consumer price index (CPI) grew by 0.3% year-on-year in May, while the producer price index (PPI) contracted by 1.4% year-on-year.
  • Weak consumption stemming from the property sector downturn has kept consumer prices stable.
  • China's government is expected to introduce further support measures to stabilize economic growth and achieve its target of around 5% GDP growth for the year.
Yuan

China’s consumer inflation remained stable in May, while the decline in producer prices showed signs of easing, indicating sluggish demand amid a prolonged property downturn in the world’s second-largest economy. 

China’s consumer price index (CPI) grew by 0.3 percent year-on-year in May, matching April’s figure and falling slightly short of economists’ expectations. However, on a monthly basis, there was a marginal decline of 0.1 percent in the CPI. 

This stability in consumer prices comes amidst a backdrop of weak consumption, largely stemming from persistent issues in the property sector. Despite numerous government support measures, consumer confidence remains subdued, hindering significant price increases. 

On the industrial side, the producer price index (PPI) contracted by 1.4 percent year-on-year in May. While this was slightly worse than anticipated, it still represented an improvement from the sharper decline observed in April. 

“The pick-up in factory-gate prices is likely temporary, however. Due to overcapacity, they will probably resume their declines before long, keeping PPI inflation in negative territory for the rest of the year,” said Zichun Huang, China Economist at Capital Economics. 

“We expect consumer price inflation to rebound in the coming months, thanks to a continued easing of food price deflation and an increase in energy price inflation. However, persistent overcapacity will likely keep this rebound very modest – we expect CPI inflation to average only 0.5 per cent this year.” 

China’s economy has faced challenges despite the easing of COVID-19 restrictions, with the lingering effects of the property sector crisis dampening investor and consumer sentiment. 

To stimulate economic activity, the Chinese government has implemented various measures, including incentives for housing purchases and consumer goods trade-ins, as well as initiatives to boost job creation and domestic demand. 

However, data on core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, revealed a slowdown in May compared to April. This suggests that domestic demand remains fragile, posing challenges for sustained economic recovery. 

Given these circumstances, many economists expect Beijing to introduce further support measures in the coming months to stabilize economic growth and achieve its target of around 5 percent GDP growth for the year.

ADVERTISEMENT

By CityAM 

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Construction Sector Bouncing Back as Inflation Fears Ease
City A.M

City A.M

CityAM.com is the online presence of City A.M., London's first free daily business newspaper. Both platforms cover financial and business news as well as sport and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

These Are the World's Biggest Oil Reserves

These Are the World's Biggest Oil Reserves
The Car Industry Misjudges Consumer Demand for Electric Vehicles

The Car Industry Misjudges Consumer Demand for Electric Vehicles
Scientists Inch Closer to the Holy Grail of Clean Energy

Scientists Inch Closer to the Holy Grail of Clean Energy
What’s Next for Copper Markets?

What’s Next for Copper Markets?
Markets Have Overreacted to OPEC’s Plan To Phase Out Production Cuts

Markets Have Overreacted to OPEC’s Plan To Phase Out Production Cuts

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com