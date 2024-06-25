Brazil's Oil Surge Set to Challenge OPEC's Market Strategy

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 80.82 -0.81 -0.99%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 85.03 -0.98 -1.14%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 84.67 -0.60 -0.70%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.747 -0.064 -2.28%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.515 +0.003 +0.12%
Graph down Louisiana Light 27 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 27 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 86.27 +0.19 +0.22%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 85.98 -0.02 -0.02%
Chart Mars US 235 days 76.40 -1.43 -1.84%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.515 +0.003 +0.12%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 83.94 -0.40 -0.47%
Graph down Murban 2 days 84.86 -0.14 -0.16%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 84.66 +1.22 +1.46%
Graph down Basra Light 939 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 85.42 +0.26 +0.31%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 86.27 +0.19 +0.22%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 86.27 +0.19 +0.22%
Chart Girassol 2 days 87.59 +0.24 +0.27%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 85.98 -0.02 -0.02%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 392 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 13 hours 68.43 +0.90 +1.33%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 13 hours 83.78 +0.90 +1.09%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 13 hours 82.03 +0.90 +1.11%
Graph up Sweet Crude 13 hours 78.13 +0.90 +1.17%
Graph up Peace Sour 13 hours 74.83 +0.90 +1.22%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 74.83 +0.90 +1.22%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 77.88 +0.90 +1.17%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 84.83 +0.90 +1.07%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 75.23 +0.90 +1.21%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 27 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 78.11 +0.90 +1.17%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 71.86 +0.90 +1.27%
Graph up ANS West Coast 2 days 86.68 +0.97 +1.13%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 76.26 +0.90 +1.19%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 78.11 +0.90 +1.17%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 78.11 +0.90 +1.17%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 78.25 +1.00 +1.29%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 72.00 +1.00 +1.41%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 85.45 -1.44 -1.66%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 15 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 8 days The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.
  • 1 hour How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 2 days e-truck insanity
  • 8 days China deletes leaked stats showing plunging birth rate for 2023
  • 9 days The European Union is exceptional in its political divide. Examples are apparent in Hungary, Slovakia, Sweden, Netherlands, Belarus, Ireland, etc.
  • 6 days Bad news for e-cars keeps coming

Breaking News:

Texas Natural Gas Prices Turn Negative Even Amid Heat Wave

Is OPEC Too Bullish On China's Oil Demand?

Is OPEC Too Bullish On China's Oil Demand?

China's oil demand growth is…

Canadian Oil Executives Slam Proposed Emissions Cap on Oil and Gas Production

Canadian Oil Executives Slam Proposed Emissions Cap on Oil and Gas Production

Canadian oil executives have spoken…

80 More Years of Oil: The Big Attraction of Carbon Capture

80 More Years of Oil: The Big Attraction of Carbon Capture

Carbon capture and storage (CCS)…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Brazil's Oil Surge Set to Challenge OPEC's Market Strategy

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jun 25, 2024, 12:00 PM CDT
  • The rebound in Brazil's crude oil and liquids production is set to frustrate the market management policies of the OPEC+ group.
  • The South American country saw its crude oil production drop at the start of 2024 as a result of undergoing maintenance since the end of last year.
  • Despite the production decline in the first half of the year, Brazil is expected to be the third-largest contributor to non-OPEC+ supply growth in 2024 after the U.S. and Canada.
Brazil oil terminal

Brazil Could Frustrate OPEC's Oil Market Management Policy  

 

 

 

Brazil's oil production has started to recover following a plunge earlier this year as many offshore platforms underwent planned repairs and maintenance work.

After a 25% drop in Brazilian output at the beginning of the year, platforms are returning from maintenance and producing more oil. Earlier-than-expected starts to some projects are also set to help Brazil recover its oil output later this year, and production could exceed forecasts, some analysts say.  

The rebound in Brazil's crude oil and liquids production is set to frustrate the market management policies of the OPEC+ group. The alliance has signaled it could begin easing some of the current oil production cuts in the fourth quarter of 2024. But it will be in Q4 that Brazil's oil production is set to have recovered from early-year maintenance and add new production platforms, potentially boosting global supply at the same time in which OPEC+ wants to start unwinding part of the cuts.  

Brazil Oil Output Rebounds

Several of Brazil's offshore production platforms have been undergoing maintenance since the end of last year, which has led to a 25% decline in its liquids production, led by crude output, to 3.73 million barrels per day (bpd) at the start of 2024, according to Bloomberg's estimates.

However, with platforms returning to service, production has started to rebound, and, according to Wood Mackenzie, it could exceed by 200,000 bpd the output from before the plunge. 

"We believe it's too early to say production will disappoint," analysts at Wood Mackenzie told Bloomberg.

Production at state-controlled oil and gas giant Petrobras, for example, fell by 5.4% in the first quarter of 2024 compared to the fourth quarter of 2023, "mainly due to the higher volume of losses due to stoppages and maintenance, as projected in the Strategic Plan 2024-28 (SP 2024-28), and the natural decline of mature fields," the company said in April.

Related: U.S. Remains The World’s Most Attractive Renewables Market 

Some of the declines were offset by higher output at other FPSOs in the Buzios, Itapu, Mero, and Marlim, Voador, and Espadim fields.

Last week, Petrobras, which pumps the majority of Brazil's oil, said that FPSO Maria Quitéria is currently en route to Brazil and is expected to arrive at its location in the third quarter of this year. The unit is scheduled to begin operations in the last quarter of 2024, thus advancing the timeline from the PE 24-28 project in the Jubarte field in the Campos Basin's pre-salt layer. That's earlier than the initial plan to commence operations on the 100,000-bpd project in 2025.

Maria Quitéria is set to start operations earlier than planned, and three other major projects are expected to start up in 2025, Petrobras says. These are Búzios 7 FPSO Almirante Tamandaré of 225,000 bpd, MERO 4 FPSO Alexandre de Gusmão with a capacity of 180,000 bpd, and Búzios 6 P-78 capable of producing another 180,000 bpd.

All these will add supply to the market at a time when OPEC+ plans to gradually ease its cuts, market conditions permitting.

Brazil's crude oil production has dropped monthly in each of the months since November 2023, according to OPEC's Monthly Oil Market Report (MOMR).

In the second quarter of this year, Brazil's liquids production is expected to average 4.1 million bpd, but to rebound to 4.4 million in the third quarter.

Brazil's crude output in April fell by 162,000 bpd month-on-month to average 3.2 million bpd, OPEC said in its report. The drop in output was primarily driven by maintenance, operational issues, and natural decline. The country's total liquids production dropped by 200,000 bpd in April to average 4.0 million bpd, although this was higher by 100,000 bpd year-over-year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Brazil is Key Contributor to Non-OPEC+ Supply Growth

Despite the production decline in the first half of the year, Brazil is expected to be the third-largest contributor to non-OPEC+ supply growth in 2024 after the U.S. and Canada, and the second-biggest such contributor after the U.S. in 2025, according to OPEC.

This year, Brazil's liquids output is expected to grow by 110,000 bpd while supply growth from Brazil next year is forecast at 180,000 bpd, per OPEC's estimates. In 2025, crude oil output is expected to increase thanks to production ramp-ups in the Buzios, Mero, Tupi, Marlim, and Atlanta fields. Oil project start-ups are expected at the Buzios, Bacalhau, Parque das Baleias and Lapa (Carioca) fields.

Therefore, OPEC itself acknowledges that Brazil would help boost oil supply from the non-OPEC+ producers. This could complicate the OPEC+ alliance's production plan for later this year and next year, especially if demand doesn't grow at the "robust" pace OPEC expects.

One headwind to Brazil's production rebound could be an ongoing strike at the environmental agency Ibama, whose employees demand better pay and working conditions. The strike could delay environmental licenses for new oil and gas projects, including a controversial plan by Petrobras to start drilling in an environmentally sensitive area offshore the mouth of the Amazon River.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

U.S. to Set New Oil Production Record, But 2025 Looks Bleak
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Huge Rare Earths Discovery is Gamechanger in Americas Trade War with China

Huge Rare Earths Discovery is Gamechanger in Americas Trade War with China
Houthis Release Dramatic Video Of Bulk Carrier Being Blown Apart In Red Sea

Houthis Release Dramatic Video Of Bulk Carrier Being Blown Apart In Red Sea
A Powerful Family Army Is Forming in Eastern Libya

A Powerful Family Army Is Forming in Eastern Libya
Citi Forecasts Oil Price Drop to $60s by 2025

Citi Forecasts Oil Price Drop to $60s by 2025
Oil Moves Higher After EIA Confirms Crude Draw

Oil Moves Higher After EIA Confirms Crude Draw

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com