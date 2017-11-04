600,000 Bpd At Risk As Venezuela Delays The Inevitable

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 55.64 +1.10 +2.02%
Brent Crude 62.07 +1.45 +2.39%
Natural Gas 2.984 +0.05 +1.67%
Mars US 57.49 +1.10 +1.95%
Opec Basket 58.49 -0.74 -1.25%
Urals 57.54 -1.18 -2.01%
Louisiana Light 60.60 +0.23 +0.38%
Louisiana Light 60.60 +0.23 +0.38%
Bonny Light 61.44 +0.79 +1.30%
Mexican Crude Basket 52.72 +0.60 +1.15%
Natural Gas 2.984 +0.05 +1.67%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 58.73 +0.55 +0.95%
Murban 61.23 +0.45 +0.74%
Iran Heavy Crude 57.70 +0.78 +1.37%
Basra Light 57.57 +1.40 +2.49%
Saharan Blend 61.28 +0.89 +1.47%
Bonny Light 61.44 +0.79 +1.30%
Bonny Light 61.44 +0.79 +1.30%
Girassol 61.49 +0.74 +1.22%
Opec Basket 58.49 -0.74 -1.25%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 40.81 +1.29 +3.26%
Western Canadian Select 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 60.60 +0.23 +0.38%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 51.00 +0.25 +0.49%
Giddings 44.75 +0.25 +0.56%
ANS West Coast 60.82 -0.31 -0.51%
West Texas Sour 48.49 +0.24 +0.50%
Eagle Ford 52.44 +0.24 +0.46%
Eagle Ford 52.44 +0.24 +0.46%
Oklahoma Sweet 50.99 +0.24 +0.47%
Kansas Common 44.75 +0.25 +0.56%
Buena Vista 61.49 +0.24 +0.39%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 19 hours House Tax Bill Prefers Fossil Fuels Over Green Energy
  • 23 hours Enbridge Line 3 Faces Dakota Access-Style Opposition
  • 1 day Pakistan Braces For Another Winter Of Energy Shortages
  • 1 day LNG Prices Climbing As China Scrambles To Secure Supply
  • 1 day Exxon Splashes Big On Renewables
  • 1 day Venezuela Desperate For Debt Restructure
  • 1 day Niger Delta Avengers Declare “Bloody” End To Oil Ceasefire
  • 2 days U.S. Withdraws From Oil & Gas Anti-Corruption Treaty
  • 2 days Kurdistan Accuses Iraq Of Dishonesty After Kirkuk Attack
  • 2 days Libya Loses 50,000 BPD In Production As Protests Continue
  • 2 days Shell Tops Q3 Forecasts In Big Oil’s Solid Earnings Season
  • 2 days TransCanada Wants Alberta To Commit To Keystone XL Capacity
  • 2 days PDVSA Not Out Of The Woods Just Yet
  • 2 days Climate Change Fight Is Bad News For Refineries
  • 2 days Tesla Still Struggling With Production, But Skies Are Beginning To Clear
  • 3 days OPEC Likely to Keep Cuts Through 2018
  • 3 days Russia’s Rosneft To Invest Billions In Iranian Oil & Gas
  • 3 days UK’s Largest Independent Oil Producer To Begin North Sea Drilling In 2018
  • 3 days Ford Races Ahead Of Detroit's Big Three
  • 3 days PetroChina Boosts November Oil Product Exports Significantly
  • 3 days Russia’s Gazprom To Help Build Iran-India Gas Pipeline
  • 3 days Canadian Oil Drilling To Grow In 2018: Petroleum Association
  • 4 days Mexico Spends Record $1.25 Billion On 2018 Oil Hedge
  • 4 days OPEC Output Drops By 80,000 BPD On Iraq Output Instability
  • 4 days UK Oil & Gas Reserves Fall To 5.7 Billion BOE
  • 4 days Huge Crude Draw Pushes Oil Prices Even Higher
  • 4 days Petrobras Pipeline Sale Sparks Interest From Investors Worldwide
  • 4 days BP Launches Share Buyback As Q3 Profit Beats Estimates
  • 4 days Railway Company Lawsuit Highlights Dangers Of Oil By Rail
  • 4 days Alaska Watchdog Orders Oil Well Shut-Downs
  • 5 days 80 Oil Pipeline Companies Off The Hook For Wetlands Damage
  • 5 days Chad Considers Handing Over $1.4B Oil Deal To Exxon
  • 5 days Investors Have Yet To Receive PDVSA’s $842M Bond Payment
  • 5 days Puerto Rico Scraps $300M Power Grid Deal With Whitefish Energy
  • 5 days Bahrain Wants Qatar's GCC Membership Frozen
  • 5 days Violence Ensues Following Kurdistan President Resignation
  • 5 days Chevron Cancels Plan To Exit Bangladesh Gas Field
  • 5 days Sanctions Force Rosneft To Shut Down Oil Project
  • 8 days Morgan Stanley: Oil Stocks Are Very Interesting Now
  • 8 days Higher Oil Prices Help Exxon Beat Q3 Forecasts Despite Harvey

Breaking News:

House Tax Bill Prefers Fossil Fuels Over Green Energy

Alt Text

U.S. Oil & Gas Rig Count Falls As Brent Breaks $60

The U.S. oil and rig…

Alt Text

Canada’s Oil Output To Grow For Decades To Come

Despite efforts to curb carbon…

Alt Text

Big Oil Urges OPEC: Keep Floor Under Oil Prices

Oil prices have risen significantly…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Share

Related News

600,000 Bpd At Risk As Venezuela Delays The Inevitable

By Nick Cunningham - Nov 04, 2017, 5:00 PM CDT Venezuela

The debt situation is coming to a head in Venezuela. The Venezuelan economy has been in shambles for years, plumbing new depths when it seems that things cannot get any worse. All the while the Venezuelan government prioritized debt payments, even as people go hungry in the streets.

But Caracas is running out of time and money. On Thursday, President Nicolas Maduro went on state TV and said that he would seek a restructuring of Venezuela’s debt. But he sowed some confusion by using different words for what he was seeking. As Bloomberg reported on Friday, he switched between “refinancing,” a more benign form of negotiation with bondholders, and a “restructuring,” a more technical term that tends to be associated with a default and stiffing creditors.

Venezuela and PDVSA owed a $1.1 billion payment on November 2, and Maduro promised to meet that obligation. However, he said it would be the last time it paid creditors in full, and moving forward Venezuela wanted some sort of debt relief. "But after this payment, starting today, I decree a refinancing and a restructuring of the external debt," Maduro said on TV. Again, the implications of this are unclear.

“Even if nothing is triggered, this is pushing things to the extreme,” a large bondholder told the FT on Wednesday. “It speaks to how precarious the situation is.”

The problem for Venezuela is that U.S. sanctions could make a restructuring very difficult. The Trump administration has barred U.S. financial institutions from engaging in this kind of transaction with Venezuela or PDVSA. They are also prohibited from purchasing Venezuelan bonds, making new debt virtually impossible for Venezuela. It’s “going to be ugly for holders,” Ray Zucaro, the chief investment officer at RVX Asset Management, told Bloomberg in an interview. RVX holds PDVSA debt. “There’s no real way to sugar coat.”

Related: New U.S. Sanctions Threaten Russian Oil Projects

Moreover, the fact that Venezuela seems to have coughed up the $1.1 billion for Thursday’s debt payment is evidence that Caracas is very concerned about exposing PDVSA to asset seizures from creditors. Paying off bondholders when there is almost no cash left in the country and people are starving is crazy, but not paying also carries risk.

As Bloomberg notes, Venezuela has overseas refining assets, as well as Citgo, the U.S.-based subsidiary of PDVSA. Some of these assets could come under scrutiny if creditors are not paid, and at some point, buyers of Venezuelan crude could start to go elsewhere, or demand hefty discounts. All of that endangers the one source of revenue keeping Venezuela from complete collapse. That is probably why Maduro promised to meet the most recent debt payment while also calling for negotiations on future obligations.

But there is most likely no way out, at least in the long run. According to Capital Economics, Venezuela and its entities owe a combined $65 billion in bonds…and it has less than $10 billion in foreign exchange to work with, much of which is in non-liquid assets. It’s hard to see how the maths could ever work out in Caracas’ favor. According to the credit default swap market, investors put the odds of a Venezuelan default within the next five years at 97 percent.

With debt payments still looming and almost no cash left, it may not take that long. Another $1.6 billion is due before the end of the year, plus a further $9 billion due in 2018. The next immediate hurdle is a smaller $81 million payment – one that was originally due on October 12, but has a 30-day grace period. Related: Trump’s China Trip To Reap Billions In Energy Deals

No matter how you slice it, this is a dark situation that will probably only get worse. The humanitarian disaster is far from over.

For the oil markets, the implications are pretty significant. Venezuela has already lost an estimated 20,000 bpd each month for the past year, according to Reuters estimates. And in September, Venezuela’s output plunged by more than 50,000 bpd compared to a month earlier. Production could fall by an additional 240,000 bpd in 2018, a decline made worse by U.S. sanctions.

But that isn’t even the worst-case scenario. A default could set off a scramble to seize Venezuela’s overseas assets. That could lead to much steeper production declines. One OPEC source told Reuters that they see a potential for production declines on the order of 300,000 to 600,000 bpd next year.

By Nick Cunningham of Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

Norway’s Oil Sector Faces Existential Crisis
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Will The Third Great Energy Revolution End The Oil & Gas Industry?

Will The Third Great Energy Revolution End The Oil & Gas Industry?
WTI Soars As U.S. Oil Rigs See Biggest Decline Of The Year

WTI Soars As U.S. Oil Rigs See Biggest Decline Of The Year

 Analysts Raise Oil Price Forecasts

Analysts Raise Oil Price Forecasts

 The Oil Company That Lost $800 Billion In Shareholder Value

The Oil Company That Lost $800 Billion In Shareholder Value

 Can $60 Oil Last?

Can $60 Oil Last?

Most Commented

Mass EV Adoption Could Lead To $10 Oil

Mass EV Adoption Could Lead To $10 Oil

 Is Hydrogen Fuel As Dumb As Musk Thinks?

Is Hydrogen Fuel As Dumb As Musk Thinks?

 New Mandate Pushes Trucking Industry Fuel Efficiency

New Mandate Pushes Trucking Industry Fuel Efficiency

 Why Oil Bulls Are Running Rampant

Why Oil Bulls Are Running Rampant
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com