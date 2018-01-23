Why China Can’t Shake Its Coal Dependency

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 64.44 -0.03 -0.05%
Brent Crude 1 hour 69.96 +0.93 +1.35%
Natural Gas 11 mins 3.091 +0.052 +1.71%
Mars US 1 hour 64.42 +0.90 +1.42%
Opec Basket 2 days 66.89 +0.41 +0.62%
Urals 18 hours 67.43 +0.74 +1.11%
Louisiana Light 2 days 67.89 -0.09 -0.13%
Louisiana Light 2 days 67.89 -0.09 -0.13%
Bonny Light 18 hours 70.14 +0.45 +0.65%
Mexican Basket 2 days 58.47 +0.08 +0.14%
Natural Gas 11 mins 3.091 +0.052 +1.71%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 18 hours 66.18 +0.35 +0.53%
Murban 18 hours 69.33 +0.40 +0.58%
Iran Heavy 18 hours 66.97 +0.46 +0.69%
Basra Light 18 hours 65.19 +0.91 +1.42%
Saharan Blend 18 hours 70.61 +0.47 +0.67%
Bonny Light 18 hours 70.14 +0.45 +0.65%
Bonny Light 18 hours 70.14 +0.45 +0.65%
Girassol 18 hours 69.69 +0.50 +0.72%
Opec Basket 2 days 66.89 +0.41 +0.62%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 38.29 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 102 days 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 102 days 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 102 days 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 102 days 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 102 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 102 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 102 days 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 102 days 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 102 days 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 67.89 -0.09 -0.13%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 61.00 +1.00 +1.67%
Giddings 18 hours 54.75 +1.00 +1.86%
ANS West Coast 5 days 68.70 -0.57 -0.82%
West Texas Sour 18 hours 58.42 +0.98 +1.71%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 62.37 +0.98 +1.60%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 62.37 +0.98 +1.60%
Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 60.92 +0.98 +1.63%
Kansas Common 2 days 53.75 +0.25 +0.47%
Buena Vista 2 days 71.25 +0.12 +0.17%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 2 hours Oil Pares Gains After API Reports Surprise Crude Inventory Build
  • 3 hours Elon Musk Won’t Get Paid Unless Tesla Does “Extraordinarily Well”
  • 4 hours U.S. Regulators Keep Keystone Capacity Capped At 80 Percent
  • 4 hours Trump Signs Off On 30 Percent Tariff On Imported Solar Equipment
  • 6 hours Russian Funds May Invest In Aramco’s IPO To Boost Oil Ties
  • 7 hours IMF Raises Saudi Arabia Growth Outlook On Higher Oil Prices
  • 8 hours China Is World’s Number-2 In LNG Imports
  • 20 hours EIA Weekly Inventory Data Due Wednesday, Despite Govt. Shutdown
  • 1 day Oklahoma Rig Explodes, Leaving Five Missing
  • 1 day Lloyd’s Sees No Room For Coal In New Investment Strategy
  • 1 day Gunmen Kidnap Nigerian Oil Workers In Oil-Rich Delta Area
  • 1 day Libya’s NOC Restarts Oil Fields
  • 1 day US Orion To Develop Gas Field In Iraq
  • 4 days U.S. On Track To Unseat Saudi Arabia As No.2 Oil Producer In the World
  • 4 days Senior Interior Dept. Official Says Florida Still On Trump’s Draft Drilling Plan
  • 4 days Schlumberger Optimistic In 2018 For Oilfield Services Businesses
  • 4 days Only 1/3 Of Oil Patch Jobs To Return To Canada After Downturn Ends
  • 4 days Statoil, YPF Finalize Joint Vaca Muerta Development Deal
  • 4 days TransCanada Boasts Long-Term Commitments For Keystone XL
  • 4 days Nigeria Files Suit Against JP Morgan Over Oil Field Sale
  • 5 days Chinese Oil Ships Found Violating UN Sanctions On North Korea
  • 5 days Oil Slick From Iranian Tanker Explosion Is Now The Size Of Paris
  • 5 days Nigeria Approves Petroleum Industry Bill After 17 Long Years
  • 5 days Venezuelan Output Drops To 28-Year Low In 2017
  • 5 days OPEC Revises Up Non-OPEC Production Estimates For 2018
  • 5 days Iraq Ready To Sign Deal With BP For Kirkuk Fields
  • 5 days Kinder Morgan Delays Trans Mountain Launch Again
  • 5 days Shell Inks Another Solar Deal
  • 6 days API Reports Seventh Large Crude Draw In Seven Weeks
  • 6 days Maduro’s Advisors Recommend Selling Petro At Steep 60% Discount
  • 6 days EIA: Shale Oil Output To Rise By 1.8 Million Bpd Through Q1 2019
  • 6 days IEA: Don’t Expect Much Oil From Arctic National Wildlife Refuge Before 2030
  • 6 days Minister Says Norway Must Prepare For Arctic Oil Race With Russia
  • 6 days Eight Years Late—UK Hinkley Point C To Be In Service By 2025
  • 6 days Sunk Iranian Oil Tanker Leave Behind Two Slicks
  • 6 days Saudi Arabia Shuns UBS, BofA As Aramco IPO Coordinators
  • 7 days WCS-WTI Spread Narrows As Exports-By-Rail Pick Up
  • 7 days Norway Grants Record 75 New Offshore Exploration Leases
  • 7 days China’s Growing Appetite For Renewables
  • 7 days Chevron To Resume Drilling In Kurdistan

Breaking News:

Oil Pares Gains After API Reports Surprise Crude Inventory Build

Alt Text

The Death Of Europe’s Coal Industry

A recent report suggests that…

Alt Text

China Looks To Create Supersized Coal Companies

In a move to help…

Alt Text

Federal Regulators Deal Huge Blow To The Coal Industry

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Coal
Kent Moors

Kent Moors

Dr. Kent Moors is an internationally recognized expert in oil and natural gas policy, risk management, emerging market economic development, and market risk assessment. His…

More Info

Share

Related News

Why China Can’t Shake Its Coal Dependency

By Kent Moors - Jan 23, 2018, 12:00 PM CST Coal

Thanks to Mother Nature and administrative decision-making, China’s drive to reduce the use of coal has hit a roadblock.

You see, China entered 2017 aggressively trying to reduce coal capacity. The state-run Xinhua News even said last November that China was on track to cut its total number of mines to 7,000 by 2018.

But despite having a wealth of different energy sources – from (undeveloped) natural gas and oil to renewable sources like wind and solar – China remains dependent upon coal for most of its power generation and heat. To keep up with expanding demand from an expanding population, China on average is bringing a new coal-fired energy plant on line every week.

Compounding the situation, this week, Beijing announced a reduction in overall production from some of the larger national coal mines.

China’s move to wean itself off of its dependence on coal is important.

It’s a testament to the country’s commitment to fixing its deteriorating environmental conditions.

Sadly, it turns out that the drive is easier to announce than to pursue…

Why China Is Stuck Between a Rock and a Hard Place

Yesterday, domestic thermal coal prices hit record highs as a major cold snap grips northern China. In classic “treat the symptom not the disease” fashion, Beijing responded by having major state providers cut their spot prices for coal. Related: Saudis Unmoved By Oil Price Surge

Of course, that merely papers over the real problem. And that problem is about to get worse.

Coal miners will be cutting production for much of next month as the nation observes the protracted Chinese New Year. During the at least two-week period, most mining employees will be on holiday.

Coal imports have been increasing to offset the shortfall – a development that, at the moment, is primarily benefitting providers in Australia and other Asian countries such as Indonesia.

However, stockpiles are declining… with available volume at ports and utilities remaining at multi-year lows. This results from an inefficient national coal infrastructure and delivery system. Based on local production and transport (itself already a problem in several areas), the entire system suffers accelerating shortcomings when it must rely upon imported coal.

Tight supplies will continue with both the calendar and the weather exacerbating the pricing. China may still rely upon centralized administrative edicts. Yet there is now a genuine market forming with its own dynamics and expectations.

Once again, this becomes decisive when we acknowledge the strong trend toward Asia dictating energy usage moving forward. If anything, this is intensifying, putting an additional premium on what sourcing must be used to meet that rising energy need.

(Click to enlarge)

Source of Basic Data: IEA, 2017

As the chart above indicates, we may be focusing on China and India, which will soon overtake China as the No. 1 country in increasing energy use, but the real concern is much broader.

This is already a continent-wide problem.

In fact, Asian countries other than the dominant two will be posting higher demand increases over the next two decades.

That brings us back to the coal dilemma.

Only this time, what is hitting China today will be expanding to a wider region in short order.

Absent a contraction of population and a radical cut in energy use, the coal problem is going to be spreading.

Here’s why …

Why Coal Will Remain a Crucial Part of the Global “Energy Balance”

Consider this chart below, which breaks down the different energy types by global demand…

(Click to enlarge)

Source of Basic Data: ASIDA, Inc, 2017

Primarily driven by Asian demand, coal will continue to be a major component in the “energy balance” at least through 2040.

An absolute rise in coal usage will occur over the next seven years.

And while a reduction will occur extending beyond that (at least according to current estimates), more than two decades from now coal will still be a top three global sources of energy.

But it will also remain the leading source in Asia.

Several moves are afoot to increase the application of renewables on Asia. Some regions, after all, seem well fit to provide substantially increased solar and wind power. Related: Will This Cause An Oil Price Reversal?

Unfortunately, while renewables will lead in the percentage of new use moving forward, all of my analysis points to one inescapable conclusion…

Asian demand over the next several decades will rise faster than the local power generation from both solar and wind. Other renewable sources like biomass and some geothermal, along with increasing nuclear sourcing and a slow injection of shale gas, may add to the mix.

Additionally, introductions of more efficient networks of generation and distribution, along with smart grid applications, may also marginally influence overall demand levels.

But the inescapable conclusion remains: Asia will remain a coal dependent continent.

And that means what has hit China over the past few weeks is not an outlier. It is a harbinger of things to come.

By Dr. Kent Moors

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

China Looks To Create Supersized Coal Companies
Kent Moors

Kent Moors

Dr. Kent Moors is an internationally recognized expert in oil and natural gas policy, risk management, emerging market economic development, and market risk assessment. His…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Biggest Oil Collapse In History

The Biggest Oil Collapse In History
Oil Prices Rebound After EIA Reports Another Large Crude Draw

Oil Prices Rebound After EIA Reports Another Large Crude Draw

 The No.1 Challenge To The Oil Rally

The No.1 Challenge To The Oil Rally

 Unexpected Phenomenon Observed In Lithium-Ion Batteries

Unexpected Phenomenon Observed In Lithium-Ion Batteries

 $70 Oil Cripples European Refiners

$70 Oil Cripples European Refiners

Most Commented

Should Big Oil Pay For Climate Change?

Should Big Oil Pay For Climate Change?

 What Is Keeping Oil From Breaking $70?

What Is Keeping Oil From Breaking $70?

 What’s Behind The Canadian Rig Count Crash

What’s Behind The Canadian Rig Count Crash

 Can We Afford Renewable Energy?

Can We Afford Renewable Energy?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com