China Leans On Coal As Hydropower Slumps

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 78.87 +0.13 +0.17%
Graph up Brent Crude 2 hours 82.74 +1.67 +2.06%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 84.72 +1.72 +2.07%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.698 +0.013 +0.48%
Graph up Gasoline 45 mins 2.902 +0.007 +0.24%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 79.56 +1.31 +1.67%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 79.56 +1.31 +1.67%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 83.79 +1.92 +2.35%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 81.99 +0.71 +0.87%
Chart Mars US 2 hours 79.59 +1.67 +2.14%
Chart Gasoline 45 mins 2.902 +0.007 +0.24%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 19 hours 81.76 +0.99 +1.23%
Graph up Murban 19 hours 83.28 +0.97 +1.18%
Graph up Iran Heavy 19 hours 82.35 +2.00 +2.49%
Graph down Basra Light 602 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 19 hours 82.59 +2.10 +2.61%
Graph up Bonny Light 19 hours 83.79 +1.92 +2.35%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 83.79 +1.92 +2.35%
Chart Girassol 19 hours 84.68 +1.95 +2.36%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 81.99 +0.71 +0.87%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 55 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 18 hours 55.82 +1.42 +2.61%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 18 hours 79.22 +1.42 +1.83%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 18 hours 77.47 +1.42 +1.87%
Graph up Sweet Crude 18 hours 74.62 +1.42 +1.94%
Graph up Peace Sour 18 hours 71.32 +1.42 +2.03%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 18 hours 71.32 +1.42 +2.03%
Chart Light Sour Blend 18 hours 72.62 +1.42 +1.99%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 18 hours 81.57 +1.42 +1.77%
Chart Central Alberta 18 hours 70.92 +1.42 +2.04%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 79.56 +1.31 +1.67%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 73.55 +1.44 +2.00%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 67.30 +1.44 +2.19%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 82.27 +0.78 +0.96%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 71.75 +1.44 +2.05%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 73.55 +1.44 +2.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 73.55 +1.44 +2.00%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 73.50 +1.25 +1.73%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 67.25 +1.25 +1.89%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 79.83 +0.53 +0.67%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 9 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 days Wind energy costs are rising
  • 5 days Investment in renewables tanking
  • 7 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 2 hours Hydrogen Fuel! Scientist James Tour Demonstrates Method For Free & Clean Green Energy Alternative
  • 5 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Climb To Multi-Month High As Market Eyes Tightening

Coal Is Staging A Major Comeback

Coal Is Staging A Major Comeback

The “dirtiest fossil fuel” is…

China Ramps Up Australian Coal Imports As Economy Rebounds

China Ramps Up Australian Coal Imports As Economy Rebounds

China's economic recovery post-Zero Covid…

India Plans To Double Domestic Coking Coal Output By 2030

India Plans To Double Domestic Coking Coal Output By 2030

As the second largest producer…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Coal
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

China Leans On Coal As Hydropower Slumps

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jul 24, 2023, 6:00 PM CDT
  • Despite massive investments in renewable energy, China is turning to coal to cope with increasing power demand caused by a significant decline in hydropower capacity due to insufficient rainfall.
  • China's total power generation rose by 5.2% in the first half of 2023, with coal-fired power output compensating for the decreased hydropower output, bringing the share of thermal power generation to 71% of China's electricity output.
  • China's coal production rose by 4.4% in the first half of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022, leading to record-high coal stocks at power plants and optimism about avoiding power rationing or factory closures during the summer.
Join Our Community
Coal

China is investing record amounts of money into renewable energy sources, but it continues to rely heavily on coal to cope with rising power demand. 

During the first half of this year, coal production, coal imports, and coal-fired electricity generation jumped and offset a significant decline in power output at China’s massive hydropower capacity due to insufficient rainfall and drought.    

China is the global leader in renewable energy spending, but it’s also one of just a few major economies still approving and building coal-fired capacity. Energy security and the need for stable power generation during peak demand to back the growing economy and supply stability precede concerns about emissions. 

China has already reached its goal to have more non-fossil fuel installed electricity capacity than fossil fuels earlier than planned, with 50.9% of its power capacity now coming from non-fossil fuel sources. Back in 2021, the Chinese authorities said they would target renewables to outpace fossil fuel-installed capacity by 2025.  

China is globally unmatched in renewable energy spending, investing in raising its solar and wind power capacity. 

So far this year, renewables have helped to partially offset the crippled supply from hydropower generation, but coal has saved the day. 

China’s total power generation rose by 205 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh), or by 5.2% on the year, between January and June 2023. But hydropower generation plunged by 23% to the lowest in eight years as the key hydropower provinces, Sichuan and Yunnan in the southwest, saw low rainfalls and water levels at reservoirs, according to data from China’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) compiled by Reuters market analyst John Kemp Related: UAE Says OPEC+ Cuts Are Enough To Support The Oil Market

Wind and solar power helped offset, to some extent, the slump in hydropower generation, but it was mostly coal-fired power output that compensated for the decreased hydropower output. The share of thermal power generation – mostly from coal – rose to 71% of China’s electricity output in the first six months of 2023, up from 69% in the same period last year, according to Kemp’s estimates. 

Nearly three-quarters of global hydropower capacity additions in 2022 happened in China, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in its latest report on global hydropower. China added 24 gigawatts (GW) of hydropower capacity in 2022, as this energy source remains integral to China’s 14th Five-Year Plan for Renewable Energy released in 2022. However, the global capacity utilization factor remained below historical levels due to persistent droughts in hydropower-rich countries such as Canada, China, Turkey, and the United States, as well as in western Europe, the IEA said. 

Rainfall in the Yunnan province in China dropped by more than 60% yearly during the first four months of 2023, according to South China Morning Post.

At the same time, China’s coal output has increased from last year, and coal imports have surged, while top officials are meeting with power firms and the state grid operator to stress the importance of keeping power on during the summer when China also hopes to see its economy rebounding from the lower-than-expected growth in the second quarter. 

China’s coal production rose by 4.4% in the first half of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022. Coal imports into China have surged year to date, resulting in record-high levels of coal stocks at power plants. 

This has made Chinese authorities more optimistic about going through the hot summer without power rationing or factory closures.

No new coal plants have started construction across the OECD and EU since 2019, while the second half of 2022 saw the largest-ever increase in new coal plant permitting in China, climate change think tank E3G said in a report earlier this year.  

ADVERTISEMENT

“China’s hasty prioritisation of new coal is at odds with the significant global trend away from new coal,” E3G said, adding that “The significant scale of China’s coal expansion plans directly threatens the 1.5°c temperature goal of the Paris Agreement.” 

As China puts the security of energy supply ahead of any other consideration, and despite the massive expansion of solar and wind capacity, the world’s second-largest economy will rely on coal for years to come.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com   

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Coal-Addicted South Africa Unlikely To Hit Renewables Targets
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Russia Is Losing The Energy Battle

Russia Is Losing The Energy Battle
The SPR Could Stay Half Empty Forever

The SPR Could Stay Half Empty Forever
NASA's Solid-State Battery Breakthrough Could Transform Air Travel

NASA's Solid-State Battery Breakthrough Could Transform Air Travel
Breakthrough In Supercapacitor Technology Could Energy Storage

Breakthrough In Supercapacitor Technology Could Energy Storage
Could Renewable Energy Inverters Become A Threat To U.S. Grid Security?

Could Renewable Energy Inverters Become A Threat To U.S. Grid Security?

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com