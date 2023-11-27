China Issues Additional Fuel Import Quotas

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 75.16 -0.38 -0.50%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 80.17 -0.41 -0.51%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 81.59 -0.58 -0.71%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.760 -0.095 -3.33%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.178 +0.013 +0.58%
Graph up Louisiana Light 6 days 82.10 +0.80 +0.98%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 6 days 82.10 +0.80 +0.98%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 81.63 +1.20 +1.49%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 84.16 +0.38 +0.45%
Chart Mars US 24 days 79.71 -2.05 -2.51%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.178 +0.013 +0.58%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 82.67 +0.36 +0.44%
Graph up Murban 3 days 83.19 +0.27 +0.33%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 82.20 +1.12 +1.38%
Graph down Basra Light 727 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 81.46 +0.50 +0.62%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 81.63 +1.20 +1.49%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 81.63 +1.20 +1.49%
Chart Girassol 3 days 82.21 +1.01 +1.24%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 84.16 +0.38 +0.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 180 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 8 hours 50.54 -1.56 -2.99%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 8 hours 77.69 -1.56 -1.97%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 8 hours 75.94 -1.56 -2.01%
Graph down Sweet Crude 8 hours 66.44 -1.56 -2.29%
Graph down Peace Sour 8 hours 59.29 -1.56 -2.56%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 8 hours 59.29 -1.56 -2.56%
Chart Light Sour Blend 8 hours 63.14 -1.56 -2.41%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 8 hours 67.74 -1.56 -2.25%
Chart Central Alberta 8 hours 61.29 -1.56 -2.48%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 6 days 82.10 +0.80 +0.98%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 72.02 -1.56 -2.12%
Graph down Giddings 3 days 65.77 -1.56 -2.32%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 84.23 -0.79 -0.93%
Graph down West Texas Sour 3 days 71.07 -1.56 -2.15%
Graph down Eagle Ford 3 days 72.02 -1.56 -2.12%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 72.02 -1.56 -2.12%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 72.25 -1.50 -2.03%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 67.25 -0.75 -1.10%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 83.36 -0.42 -0.50%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 5 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 10 hours CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population
  • 5 days Wasting money down under
  • 4 hours Ocean Heat Could Supply Endless Clean Energy
  • 5 days Energy and food crisis will lead to riots in Europe
  • 7 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy

Breaking News:

India Looks to Triple Underground Coal Mining Production

Oil Giant YPF Surges 40% After Outsider Wins Argentinian Presidential Election

Oil Giant YPF Surges 40% After Outsider Wins Argentinian Presidential Election

The New York-listed shares of…

What Caused the Dramatic Drop in Lithium Prices?

What Caused the Dramatic Drop in Lithium Prices?

The price of battery-grade lithium…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

China Issues Additional Fuel Import Quotas

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Nov 27, 2023, 7:30 AM CST

China has given private refiners an additional quota to import fuel oil this year, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce said in a notice on Monday quoted by Reuters.

The additional import quota for a total of 3 million metric tons of fuel oil raises the overall quota for the fuel allowed to be imported this year to 19.2 million tons, per Reuters estimates.

Early this month, authorities in the province home to most of China’s independent refiners were said to have asked the central government to allocate additional quotas for fuel oil imports as the refiners look to boost processing this month and next, but lack enough crude oil import quotas.

The independent refiners, the so-called teapots based in the Chinese coastal province of Shandong, have received lower quotas to import crude oil this year.

So they were seeking, through the provincial government of Shandong, to be allowed extra fuel oil supplies, which are cheap and can be processed into diesel and gasoline.

The Shandong government has asked for an additional 3 million metric tons of fuel oil quotas for the remainder of this year, according to traders and analysts who spoke to Reuters at the beginning of November. 

China issued the last batch of crude oil import quotas for this year early last month, but independent refiners were allocated smaller quotas. The teapots have also exhausted most of the previously allowed crude import quotas for the year.

With limited crude import quotas and falling refining margins, Chinese refiners have reduced utilization rates in recent weeks.

Weakening margins and limited fuel export quotas have had refiners scale back utilization rates, analysts told Reuters earlier this month.

Now that the Chinese government has granted additional fuel oil import quotas to China’s independent refiners, they could boost processing using lower-priced fuel oil, including from Russia.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Saudi Arabia and Italy Discuss Investments in Oil, Gas, and Mining Sectors

Next Post

India Looks to Triple Underground Coal Mining Production

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Crude Production Breaks Records

U.S. Crude Production Breaks Records
Oil Prices Fall Further As U.S. Crude Oil Inventories See Major Build

Oil Prices Fall Further As U.S. Crude Oil Inventories See Major Build
OPEC Said To Consider Additional 1 Million Bpd Output Cut

OPEC Said To Consider Additional 1 Million Bpd Output Cut
Crude Oil Inventory Balloons but Gasoline, Diesel Inventories Fall

Crude Oil Inventory Balloons but Gasoline, Diesel Inventories Fall
Russia to Slash Crude Export Duties as Oil Prices Fall

Russia to Slash Crude Export Duties as Oil Prices Fall

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Oil Demand In Doubt As Saudis Extend Production Cuts

 Alt text

Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Blames Speculators For Oil Price Plunge

 Alt text

Trillion Dollar Bailout: What Xi Really Wants From Biden

 Alt text

Natural Gas Demand Suggests The IEA Got Peak Demand Wrong
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com